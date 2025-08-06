Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt: Aid Supplies Flow Into Gaza By Land, Air


2025-08-06 07:13:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Egyptian military spokesman Brig. Staff Gharib Abdul-Hafez said the aid airdrop on inaccessible areas in Gaza Strip continued on Wednesday in synchronization with the flow of famine relief by land through border crossings.
The aid deliveries have been continuing over the past three days with 12 military cargo planes dropping large quantities of aid, he said in a press release.
The airdrops, conducted at the behest of President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, aimed to alleviate the disastrous humanitarian situation in Gaza, Brig. Staff Abdul-Hafez noted.
Meanwhile, aid convoys continue flowing into the besieged territory through border crossings, he affirmed. (end)
