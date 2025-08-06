Info. Min. Reviews Preparations For Kuwait Book Fair

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi discussed on Wednesday the preparations for the 48th session of Kuwait International Book Fair.
The fair is planned on November 19-29, under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
During the first meeting of the fair's organizing committee, the minister reviewed readiness for this great event in a way that shows Kuwait's cultural position, and keeps pace with developments in knowledge and information technology fields.
Plans and ideas of the program associated with the fair have been displayed in order to enrich the event with activities to meet audience's needs.
The meeting also focused on media and marketing plans, in addition to relevant financial and administrative measures.
The Sultanate of Oman will be the guest of honor of this session, which will contain multiple activities to mark Kuwait's selection as the Arab Capital of Culture and Media for 2025.
The gathering featured Secretary General of Kuwait National Center for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Mohammad Al-Jassar, assistant undersecretary for the TV sector Turki Al-Mutairi and more. (end)
