Saudi, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Regional Security


2025-08-06 07:13:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Riyadh, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khaled bin Salman Al-Saud discussed on Wednesday the efforts to achieve regional and global stability and safety with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth over the phone, the Saudi Press Agency reported in a statement.
The two officials also discussed bilateral ties and ways to reinforce and develop the relations including in the defense sector, the statement continued. (end)
