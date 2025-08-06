403
Kuwait: Gaza Relief Campaign Secures KD 11.5 Mln
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs announced the total volume of donations to the emergency relief campaign in aid of the Palestinians in Gaza Strip topped KD 11,5 (nearly USD 37.6 million) so far.
The three-day interagency campaign, which came to a close yesterday, reflects the deep-rooted humanitarian and philanthropic values of the Kuwaiti people, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmy told KUNA on Wednesday.
He thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait Red Crescent Society, and Zakat House, as well as other several fundraising agencies for their contributions to campaign which aims to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly people of Palestine. (pickup previous) ays
