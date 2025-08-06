403
Iran, IAEA To Discuss Nature Of Future Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed on Wednesday that his ministry would discuss the nature of future cooperation regarding Iran's nuclear program with Deputy Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Massimo Aparo.
Aparo will not come to Iran for inspection, "as we have not granted such permission" but the discussions will revolve around special arrangements regarding future cooperation, Araghchi told Iranian state television.
"We need to establish a new framework for cooperation with the agency," the minister said, noting that cooperation with the agency will be regulated in the light of the recent legislation that stipulates that this should be done through the Supreme National Council.
Araghchi enquired that if the IAEA wanted to visit a facility that was bombed, "how would it do so? Is there a protocol or plan of action for visiting these facilities? There isn't one, so it must be put in place."
He noted that at the request of the IAEA, "we have invited the Agency's Deputy General, Massimo Aparo to visit Tehran."
