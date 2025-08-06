403
Trump Applauds Apple Decision To Increase Investments In US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump welcomed Apple's announcement that it would invest USD 600 billion in the United States over the next four years.
The figure is "USD 100 billion more than they were originally going to invest," he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.
Apple's move is attributable to pressures applied by President Trump on investors to increase their investments in his country or face additional tariffs.
Earlier today, Apple announced a new USD 100 billion commitment to America, a significant acceleration of its US investment that now totals USD 600 billion over the next four years.
The announcement includes the ambitious new American Manufacturing Program (AMP), dedicated to bringing even more of Apple's supply chain and advanced manufacturing to the US.
Through AMP, Apple will increase its investment across America and incentivize global companies to manufacture even more critical components in the United States.
"Today, we're proud to increase our investments across the United States -- and launch our new American Manufacturing Program," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.
"This includes new and expanded work with 10 companies across America. They produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world, and we're grateful to the President for his support," Cook added.
In February, Apple announced a plan to invest over USD 500 billion in initiatives focused on artificial intelligence, innovation and workforce development across the US. (end)
