New Medigap And Vision Insurance Plans Announced By Wilkerson Insurance Agency In Dallas

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Wilkerson Insurance Agency, a trusted name in health and life insurance in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for over 20 years, has expanded its offerings with the introduction of new Medigap and vision insurance plans. The move comes as part of the agency's ongoing effort to provide more complete, affordable coverage solutions for individuals, retirees, and families throughout the region.







“We introduced these new Medigap and vision insurance plans to meet the growing demand for more complete coverage. People want solutions that actually fit their lives, and that's exactly what we aim to deliver every day at Wilkerson Insurance Agency.”

Spokesperson, Wilkerson Insurance Agency

The newly available Medigap plans are designed to supplement Original Medicare, which often leaves beneficiaries responsible for deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance. These out-of-pocket costs can add up quickly, especially for seniors managing chronic conditions, taking regular prescriptions, or visiting specialists frequently. By offering Medigap coverage, Wilkerson Insurance Agency is helping Medicare recipients access more predictable, budget-friendly care.

“For many people, Medicare isn't enough on its own,” said a spokesperson for Wilkerson Insurance Agency.“Even with basic coverage in place, there are still gaps that can lead to unexpected medical bills. Our new Medigap plans are meant to fill those gaps and give clients peace of mind, especially as they age.”

In addition to the Medigap rollout, the agency has also launched new vision insurance plans that are available to individuals, families, and small business groups. These plans include coverage for essential services like annual eye exams, prescription glasses, contact lenses, and treatment for vision-related conditions. As screen time increases across all age groups and regular eye care becomes more important, Wilkerson Insurance Agency is aiming to make vision coverage more accessible and affordable for the Dallas community.

“There's been a growing demand for vision insurance from both younger families and older adults,” the spokesperson added.“Many people are surprised to learn that vision care often isn't included in their health insurance. These new plans give our clients a way to protect their eye health without adding unnecessary strain on their budget.”

Both the Medigap and vision insurance plans are being introduced with Wilkerson Insurance Agency's signature hands-on approach. Clients can expect personalized guidance from local agents who take the time to understand each person's needs and recommend plans accordingly. Rather than offering cookie-cutter options, the agency works with multiple top-rated carriers to match clients with the right coverage at the right price.

With offices based in Dallas and service areas extending to Coppell, Irving, Lewisville, and beyond, Wilkerson Insurance Agency continues to stand out for its client-first mindset and commitment to clear, helpful communication. Their team supports clients not only during enrollment but throughout the year-helping with questions, plan reviews, and updates as life changes.

For individuals who are currently on Medicare or preparing for retirement, the new Medigap plans provide a timely opportunity to lock in supplemental coverage that can reduce out-of-pocket costs and simplify medical billing. And for those managing the healthcare needs of a household, the new vision insurance options add an extra layer of protection to pair with existing health or family health insurance plans.

These offerings are also a strong fit for small business owners seeking to expand their group health insurance coverage options. Vision plans are increasingly popular as an employee benefit, while Medigap guidance can be valuable for older team members or business owners nearing retirement age.

The agency's team encourages new and existing clients to schedule a free consultation to explore the new plan options and get personalized recommendations. As always, their approach is focused on listening first, then finding solutions that make sense.

Expanded offerings aim to close coverage gaps and provide affordable care options for individuals, families, and seniors in Dallas.

About Wilkerson Insurance Agency

Wilkerson Insurance Agency has served the Dallas-Fort Worth community for more than 20 years. The agency offers a wide range of health, vision, dental, Medicare, life, and group insurance options tailored to individuals, families, and businesses. With a commitment to affordability, transparency, and long-term relationships, their team works with top-rated providers to deliver coverage that truly fits. Known for its local expertise and personal service, Wilkerson Insurance Agency continues to help clients protect what matters most, one plan at a time.

Contact Information

Website :

Phone : 214-501-9613

Mail : P.O. BOX 1711 Coppell, TX 75019

Address : 2695 Villa Creek Dr. #215 Dallas, TX 75234