Zelensky Says Russia 'More Inclined To Ceasefire' After US Envoy Steve Witkoff-Putin Talks
In his address, as reported by Sky News, Zelensky said the recent talks may be influencing Moscow's stance.
“It seems like Russia is more inclined to a ceasefire after today's meeting between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin,” he said.
“The pressure on them works. But the main thing is that they do not deceive us in the details-neither us nor the U.S.,” he cautioned, emphasising the need for vigilance in negotiations.Call with Trump after Moscow talks
Zelensky also confirmed that he had spoken directly with US President Donald Trump following Witkoff's meeting with Putin.
“I spoke with President Trump. This conversation happened after President Trump's representative, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow,” Zelensky wrote in a post on social media.
“European leaders were on the call, and I am grateful to each of them for their support,” he added, without naming which leaders joined the call.Also Read | Trump's U-turn: From blaming Zelensky for war to using Ukraine for India tariffs Trump says "highly productive meeting”
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump posted an update on Truth Social regarding the meeting between his envoy and Putin .
“Witkoff and President Putin had a highly productive meeting in Moscow. Great progress was made,” Trump wrote , signaling a positive tone from the US side.
While details of the discussions remain undisclosed, the statements from both Kyiv and Washington suggest a potential shift in tone from Moscow amid mounting international pressure and threats of new sanctions from the United States .Diplomatic window opens Amid sanctions threat
The renewed diplomatic push comes just two days ahead of a US-imposed deadline for Russia to show progress toward peace or face additional penalties . Trump has warned of imposing secondary sanctions on countries that continue trading with Russia, including India.Also Read | US may escalate tariffs if retaliated, Trump warns in India-Russia oil order
