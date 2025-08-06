Trump Plans To Meet Putin Next Week Zelensky May Join In Three-Way Summit

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump is expected to meet in person with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week, according to a report by The New York Times on Wednesday (August 6). The development comes amid a renewed push for peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Citing two people familiar with the matter, the report said Trump will first hold direct talks with Putin , followed by a separate meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky . The plan was reportedly disclosed during a call with European leaders on Wednesday.

Momentum builds after Witkoff visit

The potential meetings mark a significant escalation in Trump's diplomatic engagement, following recent talks between his envoy Steve Witkoff and President Putin in Moscow-discussions both sides described as“highly productive.”

While no official confirmation has yet come from the White House, the meetings, if held, could represent the most direct US involvement in mediation efforts since the Ukraine war began in 2022.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he could broker a peace deal within 24 hours of returning to office. With growing international pressure and a US-imposed sanctions deadline approaching , the proposed meetings could be pivotal in determining the next phase of the conflict.

Trump:“Highly productive meeting”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump posted an update on Truth Social regarding the meeting between his envoy and Putin.

“Witkoff and President Putin had a highly productive meeting in Moscow. Great progress was made,” Trump wrote , signaling a positive tone from the US side.

While details of the discussions remain undisclosed , the statements from both Kyiv and Washington suggest a potential shift in tone from Moscow amid mounting international pressure and threats of new sanctions from the United States .

Trump ultimatum nears

The coming week could prove decisive in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as US President Donald Trump's self-imposed deadline for the Kremlin to reach a peace deal draws near. The deadline, set for Friday, is backed by threats of sweeping new US sanctions, but so far shows little sign of shifting Moscow's stance.

Envoy heads to Moscow amid stalemate

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to arrive in Moscow midweek, following stops in Israel and Gaza. His trip precedes Friday's deadline and is seen as a last-ditch effort to de-escalate the conflict. Trump confirmed the expected visit on Sunday, adding that Russian officials had requested to meet Witkoff.

“They've asked that he meet, so we'll see what happens,” Trump said.

The Kremlin has welcomed the talks. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the upcoming meeting“important, substantive and very useful.”

Trump's sanctions warning falls flat

Despite mounting pressure, there has been no major movement from the Kremlin. Trump, frustrated by the lack of progress, has threatened to impose new sanctions on Russia and introduce secondary tariffs targeting countries that buy Russian oil-most notably China and India.

However, Trump himself cast doubt on whether such measures will succeed.

