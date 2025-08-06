EAGLE BANCORP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. On Behalf Of Eagle Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired securities in Eagle Bancorp between [class period] and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (“Eagle” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN) on behalf of Eagle stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Eagle has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 23, 2025, Eagle issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Eagle reported net income of $1.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the previous quarter. Eagle said that“[t]he $13.6 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter is primarily due to a $14.1 million increase in provision expense, a $5.1 million decline in net interest income, and a $0.9 million increase in noninterest expenses.” Eagle further stated that“[v]aluation risk in our office portfolio remains a concern and was the primary driver of the provision for credit losses.”

On this news, Eagle's stock price fell $2.41 per share, or 11.37%, to close at $18.78 per share on April 24, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eagle shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form .

