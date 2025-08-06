White House Confirms Russia Proposed Trump-Putin Meeting Date And Venue Undecided

MENAFN - Live Mint) The White House has confirmed that the idea of a direct meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was initiated by Moscow. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday (August 6) that the proposal followed a lengthy meeting in Moscow between Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

“The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky ,” said Leavitt.

While the statement signaled growing diplomatic momentum, Leavitt did not comment on when or where the potential meetings could take place.

Meeting not scheduled yet

An unnamed White House official told The Associated Press that no date or location had been finalised. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said planning remained in early stages.

If the meeting materializes, it would mark Trump's first face-to-face with Putin since returning to office in January and a significant milestone in the ongoing three-year war in Ukraine.

Putin-Witkoff talks in Moscow

The Kremlin confirmed that Putin held a three-hour meeting with Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, in Moscow on Wednesday. The discussion came just days before a Friday deadline set by the White House for Russia to agree to a peace deal or face expanded economic sanctions , including secondary sanctions targeting nations that continue to buy Russian oil.

“Everyone agrees this war must come to a close,” Trump posted on Truth Social.“And we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come.”

Zelensky urges caution

Trump , who has repeatedly vowed to end the war on“Day One” of his second term, has spoken with Putin multiple times by phone since January. He has also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in February and again during Pope Francis' funeral in April.

Trump acknowledged speaking to European leaders on Wednesday following what he described as a“highly productive” meeting between Witkoff and Putin .

Zelensky said he had a phone call with Trump after the Moscow meeting and that European leaders joined the conversation.

“It seems that Russia is now more inclined to agree to a ceasefire,” Zelensky said , adding that“the pressure on Moscow is working.”

However, he warned against complacency.

“It is important to make sure Russia does not deceive us or the United States when it comes to the details of a potential agreement,” Zelensky said.

Sanctions deadline looms

The US is expected to announce new sanctions against Russia on Friday if no meaningful progress is made toward peace. The Trump administration had imposed a 10-day deadline following stalled negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and Western allies.

The New York Times first reported the potential for a three-way summit between Trump, Putin, and Zelensky . It was also reported that Trump has informed European leaders of his intent to meet with Putin first, then host a trilateral summit.

