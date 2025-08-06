International Society Of Air Safety Investigators 2025 Annual Training Seminar

ISASI 2025 - Soaring To New Heights: A World of Innovation

ISASI Annual Training Seminar Program Released "Soaring To New Heights: A World of Innovation" - Denver, Colorado - Sep 29-Oct 3, 2025 -

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Society of Air Safety Investigators (ISASI ) is a society formed to promote air safety by the exchange of ideas, experiences and information about aircraft accident investigations, and to aid in the advancement of flight safety; to promote technical advancement by providing professional education through lectures, displays and presentations and by the exchange of information for mutual development of improved investigations; to broaden professional relationships among members; to maintain and increase the prestige, standing and influence of the Air Safety Investigator in matters of air safety. Each year, investigators from around the world meet to share lessons learned and advance investigative practice and aviation safety. This year's theme is SOARING TO NEW HEIGHTS: A WORLD OF INNOVATION.

The ISASI annual training seminar will be held September 29 through October 2, 2025 at the Renaissance Denver Hotel & Conference Center, 3801 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80207, USA.

ISASI is grateful to our sponsors and exhibitors:

PLATINUM SPONSOR

* United Airlines

GOLD SPONSORS

* Airbus

* Boeing

SILVER SPONSORS

* Delta

* GE

* Lockheed Martin

* National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA)

* University of Southern California (USC)

BRONZE SPONSORS

* Parker Aerospace

* Pratt & Whitney

* Rolls Royce

* Textron

EXHIBITORS

* APS Aerospace Corp

* Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

* Southern California Safety Institute (SCSI)



PROGRAM

Note: This program is subject to change and some presenters may have to cancel if they are called to the scene of an accident.

TUTORIALS

* The Science of Survival.

* Addressing Mental Health in Aviation Events.

* A Case Study into Difficult Investigations.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM

The technical program will be supplemented by Kapustin scholar winner(s), the Lederer Award, and other networking events.

* Keynote by J. Todd Inman of the United States National Transportation Safety Board

* Old Accidents, New Technologies and Learning Opportunities by Bob Vickery & Toni Flint (UK AAIB)

* Collision with Terrain Involving Gulfstream 695A by William Nuttall (ATSB)

* Safety 2: Applying this Concept to Runway Overrun Investigations by Christianne Reiser (Embraer)

* Accident at a Lake During Winter Conditions by Ragnar Gudmundsson (Safety Investigation Authority, Iceland)

* The Virtual Flight Recorder: The Future of Accident Investigations by Hannes Griebel & Juliette Littlewood (CGI)

* Challenges Applying Quantitative Fractography Analysis Techniques to Fractured Structural Members from Aircraft Examined by NTSB by Erik Mueller & Matthew Fox (US NTSB)

* A320 Forced Landing - Lessons Learned by Albert Urdiroz & Stephane Cote (Airbus)

* Panel: Investigator Hiring and Training (Various Presenters)

* A Framework to Train Future Investigators by Shem Malmquist (B-777 Captain/Florida Tech) & Andrew McGregor (consulting forensic engineer)

* Trends in Helicopter Accidents: A Data-Driven Case for Simulation-Based Training by Gustavo Sanchez & Mary Johnson (Purdue University)

* Surviving Helicopter Underwater Crash by Lee Seungyeal (ARAIB)

* Loss of Separation due to an Undetected Transponder Dysfunction, Although Notified by Marion Watremez & Sebastien David (BEA)

* Best Practice Human and Organizational Factors to Improve Investigation by Bill Bramble (US NTSB), Toni Flint (AAIB), Kym Bills, and Ron Koppes

* Understanding Emotional Intelligence and Organizational Culture in the Context of Aircraft Accident Investigation by Tom Anthony (USC)

* Qualitative Data Analysis Software in Accident Investigation by Bill Tuccio & Matt Robinson (SCSI)

* Metadata Analysis of Unintended IMC and Catastrophic Mast Bumping by Okuyama Katsuya (JTSB)

* Safety Considerations for eVTOL Aircraft by Yousif Khalifa (GCAA)

* Investigating Uncrewed Vehicles: The Continuum and What to Consider by Jay Graser (Concept Solutions)

* Trust-Centered Investigations: Integrating Human Factors and Behavioral Science with AI in Aviation Safety by Brian Huh (USC)

* Delegated Accident Investigation to BAGAIA & Lessons Learned by Charles Erhueh (BAGAIA)

* Autoflight Human Systems Integration by David Hollaway, Christopher Pohlen, and Kazuhiko Momose (NASA)

* Supporting the Investigation of Language and Other Communication Factors by Elizabeth Mathews (ERAU), Markus Bieswanger (University of Bayreuth ), and Rick Valdes (retired UAL Captain)

* ICCAIA by Albert Urdiroz (Airbus) and Eric East (Boeing)

