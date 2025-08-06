Frasle Mobility Recorded An Unprecedented Consolidated Net Revenue Of R$1.4 Billion In The Second Quarter Of The Year
|
Consolidated net revenue:
|
2Q25: R$1,360.1 (+38.8%) | 1H25: R$2,691.9 (+47.8%)
|
|
Net revenue - domestic market:
|
2Q25: R$630.2 (+7.2%) | 1H25: R$1,234.7 (+13.6%)
|
|
Net revenue - international market:
|
2Q25: R$729.9 (+86.0%) | 1H25: R$1,457.2 (+98.4%)
|
|
Sales - international market ( exports + international operations ):
|
2Q25: R$128.9 (+71.3%) | 1H25: R$253.5 (+75.7%)
|
|
Consolidated gross profit :
|
2Q25: R$436.0 (+38.2%) | 1H25: R$891.2 (+47.3%)
|
|
Operating income:
|
2Q25: R$170.5 (+122.5%) | 1H25: R$363.2 (+87.7%)
|
|
EBITDA:
|
2Q25: R$238.4 (+112.4%) | 1H25: R$499.4 (+87.6%)
|
|
Consolidated gross profit :
|
2Q25: R$49.7 (+20.1%) | 1H25: R$119.7 (-20.5%)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
2Q25: R$238.4 (+46.7%) | 1H25: R$491.4 (+55.2%)
EARNINGS VIDEOCONFERENCE CALL
(In Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English)
August 08 – 11 am Brazil | 10 am New York | 3 pm London
Register / Access the Videoconference: Click here
IR Contacts
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Phone: (+55 54) 3239.1000
