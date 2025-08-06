Pivotal's Evtol Aircraft Draws Enthusiastic Response From California Fire Agencies In Multi-Agency Demonstration Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Public Safety Organizations Identify eVTOLs as Critical to Agility, Reducing Time to Scene, and Fleet Efficiency

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal, a leader in personal electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, recently concluded a trio of public safety demonstration events across California, partnering with San Bernardino County Fire Department, Southern Marin Fire District (SMFD), and Cosumnes Fire Department. Each event showcased the potential of Pivotal's single-seat aircraft to dramatically improve emergency response capabilities-especially in locations where time, terrain, and traffic can mean the difference between life and death.

The demonstrations included technical briefings, onsite precision crewed flights, and interactive simulation sessions that allowed attendees to evaluate the aircraft's handling, safety features, and operational fit. Fire and EMS chiefs, dispatchers, and field personnel explored flight logistics, dispatch integration, and use cases ranging from ambulance deserts to disaster response-highlighting the aircraft's potential to close critical gaps in emergency access.

“Public Safety agencies need tools that help them respond faster, smarter, and with greater reach,” said Ken Karklin, CEO of Pivotal.“Our aircraft offers a cost-effective, rapidly deployable solution that can extend the capabilities of first responders. We're committed to working with fire and EMS agencies to deliver practical, life-saving solutions where speed and access matter most.”

Three Demos. One Mission: Saving Lives Faster

“No runway? No problem.” That was the message from the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Pivotal's crewed flight emphasized the vehicle's vertical takeoff, stability, and suitability for emergency medical response missions such as whole blood delivery.

“Pivotal's aircraft enables paramedics to reach patients faster-especially in cases where minutes mean lives, such as cardiac arrest, anaphylaxis, or trauma from accidents or disasters,” said Shawn Millerick of San Bernardino County Fire. 'The ability to rapidly deploy with minimal infrastructure opens the door to faster, more flexible responses in complex terrain. And that has real implications for saving lives.”

At Hauke Park in Mill Valley, Southern Marin Fire District hosted public safety officials and community members for a live demonstration of Pivotal's eVTOL aircraft.

“Vertical takeoff and landing aircraft represent a transformational shift in how we think about emergency response,” said SMFD Fire Chief Chris Tubbs.“Electric VTOL aircraft have the potential to take fire, EMS, and rescue personnel into places we once believed were only accessible by heavy-lift helicopters.”

In Elk Grove, at the William Perry Shultz Training Center, Pivotal collaborated with Cosumnes Fire Department on a scenario-driven demonstration tailored to EMS response.

“What we witnessed wasn't just a flight demo-it was a glimpse into a future where intelligent, fly-by-wire aircraft systems support responders on the ground. That future is closer than many realize,” said Dan Quiggle, Deputy Fire Chief of Cosumnes Fire Department.“This technology isn't replacing fire trucks or ambulances-it's adding a new layer of fast, flexible aerial response.”

Pivotal's Aircraft: Designed for First Responders

Pivotal's eVTOL aircraft is a FAA Part 103-compliant ultralight, meaning it doesn't require a traditional pilot's license but does require Pivotal pilot certification through completion of Pivotal's rigorous in-house training program.

Pivotal aircraft are:



Single-seat, designed for medics to act as both pilot and responder

Quiet, electric, and modular, with wings that detach for easy trailer transport Capable of landing in tight spaces, rural clearings, or disaster zones



By deploying the aircraft before or alongside ambulances, agencies can reduce time to first contact, especially in high-volume or hard-to-reach service areas.

Looking Ahead: Strategic Trials and Public Safety Partnerships

Pivotal is actively seeking partner agencies for trial programs in regions that meet specific criteria, including:



High 911 call volumes

Urban-rural interfaces

Challenging terrain Tech-forward EMS agencies

About Pivotal

Pivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. An industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to customers in the United States. In October 2023, Pivotal unveiled its next-generation production aircraft, the Helix. Sales opened in January 2024. The company's distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable technology platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL category. Efficient, compact, and simple, Pivotal aircraft are designed for a wide range of consumer, public safety, and defense applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. Learn more at pivotal.aero .

Media Contact:

Heidi Groshelle

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

