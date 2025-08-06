PERSONAL MANAGERS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES 2025 INDUCTEES

National Conference of Personal Managers

~3 Arts Entertainment Co-Founders Lead Esteemed Class Honoring Entertainment, Music, and Talent Managers~

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM) is proud to announce the Class of 2025 inductees into the Personal Managers Hall of Fame , the highest honor recognizing distinguished careers in entertainment, music, and talent management.Headlining this year's honorees are Howard Klein, Michael Rotenberg, and Erwin Stoff, co-founders of 3 Arts Entertainment, who will be inducted during a red-carpet Gala Induction Ceremony on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.Founded in 1991, 3 Arts Entertainment is a Beverly Hills–based talent management and production powerhouse. Over nearly 35 years, Klein, Rotenberg, and Stoff have guided the careers of some of the industry's most recognized talent, including Jessica Alba, James Downey, Francis Lawrence, Matt LeBlanc, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Green, Mindy Kaling, and Matt Reeves. The trio also produced acclaimed projects such as The Office, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, King of the Hill, 13 Hours, The Matrix, and Late Night. Collectively, they have earned numerous accolades, including Primetime Emmy Awards.Joining them in the 2025 Hall of Fame class are three additional leaders in personal management:.Tony Conway, CEO of Nashville's Conway Entertainment Group, who manages legendary country artists ALABAMA, Lorrie Morgan, Randy Travis, and Emmy Award winners Exile..Stuart Ross, Los Angeles-based music manager and festival producer behind artists like Tom Waits and Puddles Pity Party, and past producer of Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Stagecoach..Burt Stein, Partner at Gold Mountain Entertainment - Nashville, representing Grammy winner Ronnie Milsap, The Band of Heathens, and other top Americana acts.Two posthumous inductees also will be honored:.Bill Aucoin (1943–2010), pioneering rock manager best known for launching KISS and guiding the career of Billy Idol..Joe Stabile (1916–2004), longtime personal manager of comedian and humanitarian Jerry Lewis.“The 2025 inductees reflect the extraordinary influence, ethics, and legacy of personal management that the Hall of Fame exists to honor,” said NCOPM National President Clinton Ford Billups Jr.Established in 2015, the Personal Managers Hall of Fame has inducted more than 50 industry legends, including Sid Bernstein, Bernie Brillstein, Brian Epstein, Danny Goldberg, Ken Kragen, Doc McGhee, Patricia McQueeney, Dolores Robinson, Jack Rollins, and David Spero.Inductees are selected by the National Board of Officers of NCOPM, the nation's oldest trade association dedicated to advancing the profession of personal management. Nominations are accepted annually from professionals across the personal management industry.Reserved tickets for the 2025 Personal Managers Hall of Fame Red-Carpet Reception and Gala Induction Ceremony, October 22, 2025, at Palms Casino Resort In Las Vegas, are available online at .About the Personal Managers Hall of FameEstablished in 2015 by the National Conference of Personal Managers, the Personal Managers Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the profession of personal management in entertainment, music, and media. Induction into the Hall of Fame is the highest national honor bestowed upon personal managers. For more information, visit .About NCOPMFounded in 1957, the National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM) is the oldest trade association committed to advancing the profession of personal management. Representing personal managers nationwide, NCOPM promotes ethical standards, professional development, and industry recognition through events such as Personal Managers Interchange, the networking conference for entertainment, music, and talent managers, October 21-22, 2025, at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Learn more at .

