2025 TAB Star Awards Winners Announced

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) announced the 2025 Annual Star Awards winners in conjunction with the Sunbelt Builders ShowTM on July 30th at the Gaylord Texas Resort in Grapevine, Texas. The in-person celebration included a reception, dinner, and the presentation of the awards. This year's program broke records by bringing in over 950 entries that resulted in 3 Grand Awards and 188 elite trophies handed out by emcee Carisha Swanson, Market Director for House Beautiful.

The Star Awards have been given annually since 1992 as the only statewide tribute to excellence in the homebuilding industry recognizing excellence in all areas of the residential construction industry. These awards are highly coveted within the industry. Our great state should be proud of its builders, remodelers, architects, designers, developers, and sales, marketing, and construction professionals.

Click PDF to view 2025 Star Awards Winners. For more information about the Star Awards, visit .

About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 27 local home builders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit .

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Blair Kirkpatrick, Texas Association of Builders, (512) 476-6346, [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Association of Builders

