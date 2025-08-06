Pathfinder Media Group Launches To Redefine The Agency-Client Relationship

Pathfinder Media Group - Advertising Reimagined...Beyond Ratings...Beyond Limits

- Jeff Johnson, EVP Pathfinder Media GroupDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New agency brings 20+ years of cross-industry expertise, deep vendor ties, and sports media mastery to brands seeking smarter, bolder partnershipsPathfinder Media Group (Pathfinder), officially launches today with a mission to disrupt the traditional advertising agency model. Built by a team of seasoned experts with more than two decades of experience on both the agency and vendor sides, Pathfinder is focused on forging deeper client relationships to deliver smarter strategy, stronger results, and more meaningful impact.Unlike traditional agencies that rely on outdated, formula-based efficiency models, Pathfinder takes a modern, insight-driven approach. By combining a deep understanding of national media markets with real-time data and strategic intelligence, the agency crafts campaigns that are tailored, agile, and built to perform.“We've been on both sides of the table-and that changes everything,” said Jeff Johnson, Executive Vice President of Pathfinder Media Group and former VP of Sales & Sports Partnerships for iHeartMedia in the Rocky Mountain Region. In this role, he will lead the launch of Pathfinder's U.S. operations and spearhead client development.“After 20+ years in advertising, I saw firsthand how much opportunity was being left on the table by agencies relying on outdated models. I left to take on this challenge-to build something smarter, more strategic, and more client-focused. Our deep relationships with vendors, media companies, and teams across the country give us a unique edge. We know the true value of media, and we know how to negotiate for it. We don't buy based on antiquated formulas-we build campaigns based on market knowledge, data, and what actually drives outcomes for our clients. It is Advertising Reimagined...Beyond Ratings...Beyond Limits.”Pathfinder's expertise spans the full media spectrum-linear, digital, and streaming-delivering integrated strategies that resonate across platforms and audiences. The agency also brings deep experience in sports, political and advocacy campaigns, navigating complex landscapes with precision and impact.The agency is now accepting a limited number of new clients who are ready to break from the norm and build something bold.For more information, visit or follow Pathfinder on LinkedIn, FB/IG, and X.# # #Media ContactsJeff Johnson | Executive VP, Pathfinder Media Group | ...

