Computer Modelling Group Announces First Quarter Results And Quarterly Dividend
| Three months ended June 30,
|($ thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|% change
|Annuity/maintenance licenses
|20,334
|19,335
|5%
|Annuity license fee
|518
|178
|191%
|Recurring revenue(1) (2)
|20,852
|19,513
|7%
|Perpetual licenses
|378
|2,110
|(82%)
|Total software license revenue
|21,230
|21,623
|(2%)
|Professional services
|8,403
|8,900
|(6%)
|Total revenue
|29,633
|30,523
|(3%)
|Cost of revenue
|5,958
|6,192
|(4%)
|Operating expenses
|Sales & marketing
|4,610
|4,931
|(7%)
|Research and development
|8,033
|8,245
|(3%)
|General & administrative
|5,739
|5,489
|5%
|Operating expenses
|18,382
|18,665
|(2%)
|Operating profit
|5,293
|5,666
|(7%)
|Net income
|3,309
|3,964
|(17%)
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|7,074
|9,526
|(26%)
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
|24%
|31%
|(7%)
|Earnings per share – basic & diluted
|0.04
|0.05
|(20%)
|Funds flow from operations per share - basic
|0.07
|0.08
|(13%)
|Free Cash Flow per share – basic (1)
|0.05
|0.07
|(29%)
(1) Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the“Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures” section.
(2) Included in the number is a reduction of $0.15 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, ($0.09 million for the three months June 30, 2024), attributed to the amortization of a deferred revenue fair value reduction recognized on acquisition.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation to Funds Flow from Operations
Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure that is calculated as funds flow from operations less capital expenditures and repayment of lease liabilities. Free Cash Flow per share is calculated by dividing Free Cash Flow by the number of weighted average outstanding shares during the period. Management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information about operating performance and liquidity, as it represents cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables, which may reduce comparability between periods. Management uses Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share to help measure the capacity of the Company to pay dividends and invest in business growth opportunities.
|Fiscal 2024
|Fiscal 2025
|Fiscal 2026
|($ thousands, unless otherwise stated)
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|
Funds flow from operations
|11,491
|8,477
|10,367
|6,515
|7,101
|9,937
|8,227
|5,524
|Capital expenditures
|(51)
|(459)
|(95)
|(93)
|(236)
|(432)
|(661)
|(542)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(412)
|(728)
|(803)
|(743)
|(769)
|(689)
|(549)
|(526)
|Free Cash Flow
|11,028
|7,290
|9,469
|5,679
|6,096
|8,816
|7,017
|4,456
| Weighted average shares –
basic (thousands)
|
80,834
|
81,067
|
81,314
|
81,476
|
81,887
|
82,753
|
83,064
|
83,090
|Free Cash Flow per share - basic
|0.14
|0.09
|0.12
|0.07
|0.07
|0.11
|0.08
|0.05
|Funds flow from operations per share- basic
|0.14
|0.10
|0.13
|0.08
|0.09
|0.12
|0.10
|0.07
Free Cash Flow decreased by 22% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease is primarily due to lower funds flow from operations.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin refers to net income before adjusting for depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, income and other taxes, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, foreign exchange gains and losses, repayment of lease obligations, asset impairments, acquisition related costs and other expenses directly related to business combinations, including compensation expenses and gains or losses on contingent consideration. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or liquidity as determined by IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful supplemental measures as they provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are amortized, financed or taxed. In addition, management has determined that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a more accurate measurement of the Company's operating performance and our ability to generate earnings as compared to EBITDA and EBITDA Margin.
| Three months ended June 30,
($ thousands)
| 2025
| 2024
|
Net income (loss)
|
3,309
|
3,964
|Add (deduct):
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,415
|1,883
|Acquisition costs
|36
|188
|Stock-based compensation
|177
|2,906
|Gain/(Loss) on contingent consideration
|-
|(199)
|Deferred revenue amortization on acquisition fair value reduction
|150
|89
|Income/(Loss) and other tax expense
|917
|2,488
|Interest (income)/loss
|(314)
|(878)
|Foreign exchange loss/(gain)
|911
|(172)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(526)
|(743)
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|7,074
|9,526
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
|24%
|31%
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to definition of the measures above.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 26% during the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year of which 2% was growth from acquisitions, offset by an Organic decline of 28%, primarily attributable to lower revenue in the quarter partially offset by lower expenses.
Organic Growth/ Organic Decline
Organic growth and organic decline are not a standardized financial measures and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. The Company measures Organic growth/ organic decline on a quarterly and year-to-date basis at the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA levels and includes revenue and Adjusted EBITDA under CMG Group's ownership for a year or longer, beginning from the first full quarter of CMG Group's ownership in the current and comparative period(s). For example, BHV was acquired on September 25, 2023 (Q2 2024). September 25, 2024, marked one full year of ownership under CMG Group and on October 1, 2024 (Q3 2025), which is the first full quarter under CMG Group's ownership in the current and comparative period, started being tracked under Organic growth. Any revenue and Adjusted EBITDA generated by BHV prior to October 1, 2024, would not be included in Organic growth/ organic decline. Sharp was acquired on November 12, 2025 (Q3 2025) and will start contributing to Organic growth/ organic decline on January 1, 2026 (Q4 2026).
For further clarity, current statements include Organic growth/ organic decline from the following:
- CMG and BHV revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.
Recurring Revenue
Recurring revenue represents the revenue recognized during the period from contracts that are recurring in nature and includes revenue recognized as“Annuity/maintenance licenses” and“Annuity license fee”. We believe that Recurring revenue is an indicator of business expansion and provides management with visibility into our ability to generate predictable cash flows.
The table under“Revenue” heading reconciles Recurring revenue to total revenue for the periods indicated.
REVENUE
| Three months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|% change
|($ thousands)
|Annuity/maintenance licenses
|20,334
|19,335
|5%
|Annuity license fee
|518
|178
|191%
|Recurring revenue(1) (2)
|20,852
|19,513
|7%
|Perpetual licenses
|378
|2,110
|(82%)
|Total software license revenue
|21,230
|21,623
|(2%)
|Professional services
|8,403
|8,900
|(6%)
|Total revenue
|29,633
|30,523
|(3%)
(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure.
(2) Included in the number is a reduction of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, ($0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024), attributed to the amortization of a deferred revenue fair value reduction recognized on acquisition.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|
Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|44,026
|43,884
|Restricted cash
|369
|362
|Trade and other receivables
|29,308
|41,457
|Prepaid expenses
|3,121
|2,572
|Prepaid income taxes
|2,262
|1,641
|79,086
|89,916
|Intangible assets
|59,484
|59,955
|Right-of-use assets
|27,655
|28,443
|Property and equipment
|10,305
|10,157
|Goodwill
|15,958
|15,814
|Deferred tax asset
|274
|471
|Total assets
|192,762
|204,756
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade payables and accrued liabilities
|16,078
|18,452
|Income taxes payable
|2,189
|2,667
|Acquisition holdback payable
|1,405
|188
|Acquisition earnout payable
|3,682
|3,864
|Deferred revenue (note 4)
|33,136
|40,276
|Lease liabilities (note 5)
|2,319
|2,278
|Government loan
|321
|310
|59,130
|68,035
|Lease liabilities (note 5)
|34,233
|34,668
|Government loan
|1,283
|1,319
|Other long-term liabilities
|599
|1,725
|Deferred tax liabilities
|13,024
|13,102
|Total liabilities
|108,269
|118,849
|
Shareholders' equity:
|Share capital
|95,104
|94,849
|Contributed surplus
|15,630
|15,460
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|3,313
|4,326
|Deficit
|(29,554)
|(28,728)
|Total shareholders' equity
|84,493
|85,907
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|192,762
|204,756
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
| Three months ended June 30,
UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $ except per share amounts)
| 2025
| 2024
|Revenue (note 6)
|29,633
|30,523
|Cost of revenue
|5,958
|6,192
|Gross profit
|23,675
|24,331
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|4,610
|4,931
|Research and development (note 7)
|8,033
|8,245
|General and administrative
|5,739
|5,489
|18,382
|18,665
|Operating profit
|5,293
|5,666
|Finance income (note 8)
|314
|1,050
|Finance costs (note 8)
|(1,381)
|(463)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|199
|Profit before income and other taxes
|4,226
|6,452
|Income and other taxes (note 9)
|917
|2,488
|Net income for the period
|3,309
|3,964
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(1,013)
|899
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|(1,013)
|899
|Total comprehensive income
|2,296
|4,863
|Net income per share – basic (note10(d))
|0.04
|0.05
|Net income per share – diluted (note 10(d))
|0.04
|0.05
|Dividend per share
|0.05
|0.05
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
| Three months ended June 30,
UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $)
| 2025
| 2024
|Operating activities
|Net income
|3,309
|3,964
|Adjustments for:
| Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, right-
of use assets
|1,062
|1,218
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,354
|665
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|(383)
|(653)
|Stock-based compensation (note 10(c))
|149
|1,892
|Foreign exchange and other non-cash items
|33
|(571)
|Funds flow from operations
|5,524
|6,515
|Movement in non-cash working capital:
|Trade and other receivables
|12,149
|13,811
|Trade payables and accrued liabilities
|(2,267)
|(3,331)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(549)
|34
|Income taxes receivable (payable)
|(968)
|1,424
|Deferred revenue
|(7,290)
|(10,230)
|Change in non-cash working capital
|1,075
|1,708
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|6,599
|8,223
|Financing activities
|Repayment of government loan
|(80)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of common shares
|212
|2,249
|Repayment of lease liabilities (note 5)
|(526)
|(743)
|Dividends paid
|(4,135)
|(4,076)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(4,529)
|(2,570)
|Investing activities
|Property and equipment additions
|(542)
|(93)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(542)
|(93)
|Increase (decrease) in cash
|1,528
|5,560
|Effect of foreign exchange on cash
|(1,386)
|449
|Cash, beginning of period
|43,884
|63,083
|Cash, end of period
|44,026
|69,092
|Supplementary cash flow information
|Interest received (note 8)
|314
|878
|Interest paid (notes 5 and 8)
|470
|463
|Income taxes paid
|1,779
|1,496
CORPORATE PROFILE
CMG Group (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oslo, Stavanger, Kaiserslautern, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit .
QUARTERLY FILINGS AND RELATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Management's Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) and condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three months ended June 30, 2025, can be obtained from our website . The documents will also be available under CMG Group's SEDAR profile .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will", and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the benefits of the acquired technology, the ongoing development thereof; and the ability of data analytics to improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risks.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are detailed in the companies' public filings.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Pramod Jain Chief Executive Officer (403) 531-1300 ... or Sandra Balic Vice President, Finance (403) 531-1300 ... For investor inquiries, please contact: Kim MacEachern Director, Investor Relations ... For media inquiries, please contact: ...
