LONSEAL® Inc. Announces Leadership Transition: Retirement Of Ms. Dottie Greaney And Appointment Of Ms. Kathryn Virgen.

LONSEAL® Inc. Recognizes the Retirement of a Respected Leader and Announces a Strategic Appointment to Support Continued Regional Growth.

- Peter PadillaCARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LONSEAL, Inc., a leading manufacturer of resilient sheet vinyl flooring, today announced the retirement of Ms. Dottie Greaney, Western Regional Sales Manager (WRSM) for the Building and Construction (BC) Interiors division, following 26 years of distinguished service. During her tenure, Ms. Greaney played a key role in driving market growth, strengthening client partnerships, and expanding LONSEAL's presence throughout the Western region.Concurrent with Ms. Greaney's retirement, LONSEALhas appointed Ms. Kathryn Virgen as the new Western Regional Sales Manager for the BC Interiors division. In this role, Ms. Virgen will oversee sales operations across a broad Western and Central U.S. territory, spanning the West Coast, Pacific Northwest, Southwest, Mountain West, Central Plains, and portions of the South and Upper Midwest. Her responsibilities include strategic planning, regional sales administration, and driving revenue growth through targeted product communication and client engagement.Ms. Virgen previously served as Manager of the Manufacturing Sales (MS) Division for specialty flooring. She brings extensive experience in sales and a proven track record of cultivating strategic partnerships with designers, contractors, installers, and key industry stakeholders. Her expertise in managing complex projects and delivering tailored solutions underscores LONSEAL's ongoing commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service.“Ms. Kathryn's experience and leadership will be critical in advancing our objectives in the Western region,” added Padilla.“Her strategic approach and industry expertise position her to build on the strong foundation established by Dottie and lead the next phase of growth for the BC Interiors division.”About LonsealWith over 53 years of proven performance, Lonsealis a leading manufacturer of resilient sheet vinyl flooring for a wide range of commercial applications. Our portfolio includes interior and exterior products in smooth, embossed, sport, wood-grain, and specialty finishes. Known for innovation and quality, Lonsealproducts are specified by architects and designers worldwide.

