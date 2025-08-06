Keyincode Begins Presales Of New Wi-Fi Narrow Stile Smart Lock Powered By Korelock® Iot Technology

The KIC9500 Smart Lock is can be operated remotely via portal or mobile app making it a convenient solution for building managers, occupants, and guests.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KoreLock , Inc. and KEYINCODE , trusted partners in innovative IoT smart locking solutions, proudly announce the launch of the KIC9500 Narrow Stile BLE & Wi-Fi Enabled Lockset. KoreLock's patented, power-saving IoT technology offers long-lasting performance and efficient power usage to the KIC9500 Narrow Stile Smart Lock. Designed for seamless integration and ultimate convenience, the KIC9500 Narrow Stile Smart Lock is now accepting presale inquiries.

"The KIC9500 sets a new standard in smart security by combining Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi connectivity, and keyless mobile app control within a sleek, narrow stile profile," said Joey Dalessio, President of KEYINCODE.

The KIC9500 Smart Lock is specifically designed for narrow stile aluminum doors, offering a convenient solution for building managers, occupants, and guests. With the ability to remotely manage one door at a time via KEYINCODE's cloud-based portal or a mobile app, this smart lock ensures ease of use. Thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi antenna, the KIC9500 Narrow Stile Smart Lock requires no new wiring, making installation effortless.

Rob Goff, VP of Product and Co-founder of KoreLock, emphasized, "Retrofitting existing doors is easy without the need for complicated wiring or new Wi-Fi networks thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi antenna."

The new KIC9500 Narrow Stile BLE & Wi-Fi Smart Lock, powered by KoreLock, is more than just robust access control. It's about empowering users with user-friendly management through smartphone apps. Ideal for a broad range of applications, this smart lock is optimized for modern security needs, ensuring that users feel in control of their security.

KIC9500 Narrow Stile Tech Specs:

.Technology: Powered by the patented KoreLock IoT Smart Lock technology platform

.Power: Charged by four AA batteries for long-lasting performance

.Override: Equipped with a small-format IC key override for added security

.Backset: 11⁄8" standard backset size

.Setup: No wiring required; effortless installation with built-in Wi-Fi antenna

.Fitting: Tailored to retrofit a typical Narrow Stile aluminum door prep

.Lever Options: Available in Lever x Lever or Lever x Paddle configurations

.Access Types: Supports Codes, Mifare cards, traditional cards, and fobs for versatile entry options

KEYINCODE builds all its wireless smart locks with KoreLock technology to deliver advanced access control systems that combine security, convenience, and innovation.

Presale Purchasing Inquiries

KEYINCODE is currently accepting presale inquiries for the KIC9500 Narrow Stile BLE & Wi-Fi Enabled Lockset. For more information and presale inquiries, please visit keyincode/contact to contact a KEYINCODE representative. The product will soon be available for purchase online at keyincode.

About KoreLock

KoreLock, Inc. provides turnkey IoT Smart Lock solutions that enable lock manufacturers and access control providers to build and sell connected locking devices. KoreLock's embedded technology platform fully supports its market partners with firmware and PCBAs, mobile apps, cloud infrastructure for remote monitoring and control, and API integration with any third-party application. The company is based in Denver, Colorado, and has completed over 100,000 smart lock installations worldwide. For more information on KoreLock, please visit .

About KEYINCODE

KEYINCODE offers a growing range of electronic and mechanical access control products designed to meet codes and standards, including the Buy America Act, ANSI, BHMA, and ADA requirements, as applicable. The company is based in North Reading, Massachusetts. For more information and presale inquiries about KEYINCODE, please visit .

