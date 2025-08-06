Dreame Technology Unleashes Eleven Smart Home Breakthroughs, Ushering In A New Era Of Intelligent Living In The U.S.

The new lineup spans AI-powered cleaning solutions and next-gen personal care tools-setting a bold course for Dreame's North American expansion.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , a global leader in smart home innovation, today announced the launch of 11 new products designed to transform the way Americans clean, care for, and live at home. This milestone marks Dreame's largest North American launch to date and a bold leap forward in the brand's commitment to building a smarter, cleaner future for U.S. households.

"This launch reflects our ambition to lead the next chapter of smart home living," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame North America. "Each product was designed to help people reclaim their time, simplify daily routines, and elevate the everyday through beautifully engineered technology."

Innovation Across Every Corner of the Home

The new Dreame lineup introduces next-gen features across three key categories: robot vacuums , wet dry vacuums , and cordless cleaning and personal care devices -each built to address real-world needs with unmatched performance and intelligent design.

Smart Cleaning Innovations



Matrix10 Ultra – Dreame's most advanced robot vacuum to date, featuring Multi-Mop Switching Dock, Dual Omni-Scrub mopping , Triple-Wheel AgiLiftTM Chassis , and 30,000Pa VormaxTM suction for hands-free deep cleaning.



Aqua10 Ultra Roller – Combines real-time fresh water mopping , AutoSealTM roller guard , and StereoEdgeTM obstacle avoidance for next-level wet cleaning precision.



Aqua10 Roller – Equipped with innovative real-time fresh water mopping , AutoSealTM roller guard, FluffRollTM Tech, and 30,000Pa VormaxTM suction to ensure a spotless clean.



L40s Ultra – A powerful, versatile cleaner built with Dual Flex Arm Technology , HyperStreamTM Detangling DuoBrush , and Side Brush & Mop Lifting for effective vacuuming and mopping. With 19,000Pa VormaxTM suction and a Multifunctional PowerDockTM, it's designed for multi-surface deep cleaning with minimal maintenance.



L40s Ultra AE – Elevates hands-free cleaning with 3D AdaptTM obstacle avoidance , MopExtendTM RoboSwingmop extension , and auto mop cleaning with 167°F hot water . Features a Liftable Rubber Brush , TriCut Brush 3.0 , and 19,000Pa VormaxTM suction with advanced hair tangle prevention, ideal for pet owners and families with all floor types.

L40s Ultra CE – A compact yet capable robot vacuum with 13,000Pa VormaxTM suction , Tricut Brush , and RoboSwingTM DuoScrubTM mopping system . Designed for smaller spaces or entry-level users who require smart carpet and hard floor care with advanced automation.

Wet Dry Cleaning

H15 Pro CarpetFlex – Dreame's 1st wet dry vacuum for both hard floor and carpet cleaning. Its brand-new MistLock Dust Control system is ideal for families with pets or allergies. With powerful 23Kpa suction, GlideWheel 2.0, and TangleCutTM 2.0 system, it ensures effortless movement across all surfaces, eliminating every type of mess in a single pass.

Cordless Stick Vacuums

Z30 Essential – A high-performance, streamlined alternative to the Z30, offering 210AW suction, a large 0.75L dust cup, and 140°C CelesTectTM dust detection. Built for maximum efficiency across pet hair, hardwoods, and high-traffic areas.

Personal Care



Dazzle – A sleek, intelligent dryer featuring smart nozzle recognition , a digital display, 65m/s high-speed airflow , and 300 million negative ions to reduce frizz and protect hair. Includes five nozzles and NTC temperature control for ultra-precise results.



Miracle Pro – A next-gen styling tool that blends atomizing essence nourishment , red light scalp therapy , and a 130,000 RPM high-speed motor for salon-quality results at home. Includes customizable heat and speed settings for complete control and care.

Pocket Ultra – A compact, foldable hair dryer made for life on the go, with SmartVoltTM global voltage compatibility , 300 million negative ions , and five styling modes. Powerful and fast-drying with a high-speed motor and sleek, space-saving, lightweight design.

Availability and pricing details are available upon request.

As American households increasingly turn to automation, multifunctionality, and minimalism, Dreame's expansion meets a growing demand for smart, time-saving home solutions . The new products reflect the brand's strategic investment in North America and its mission to deliver premium innovation at accessible price points . Dreame products are available nationwide via Amazon, Walmart, Target , and other major retailers.

