Stoneridge Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 49,772
|
|
$ 71,832
|
Accounts receivable, less reserves of $802 and $1,060, respectively
|
|
163,105
|
|
137,766
|
Inventories, net
|
|
144,451
|
|
151,337
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
36,099
|
|
26,579
|
Total current assets
|
|
393,427
|
|
387,514
|
Long-term assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
100,100
|
|
97,667
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
42,514
|
|
39,677
|
Goodwill
|
|
37,690
|
|
33,085
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
11,441
|
|
10,050
|
Investments and other long-term assets, net
|
|
54,236
|
|
53,563
|
Total long-term assets
|
|
245,981
|
|
234,042
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 639,408
|
|
$ 621,556
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$ 105,773
|
|
$ 83,478
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
78,377
|
|
66,494
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
184,150
|
|
149,972
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Revolving credit facility
|
|
164,377
|
|
201,577
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
5,373
|
|
5,321
|
Operating lease long-term liability
|
|
7,984
|
|
6,484
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
17,008
|
|
12,942
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
194,742
|
|
226,324
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Shares, without par value, 5,000 shares authorized, none issued
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common Shares, without par value, 60,000 shares authorized, 28,966 and 28,966
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
217,582
|
|
225,712
|
Common Shares held in treasury, 963 and 1,271 shares at June 30, 2025 and
|
|
(28,041)
|
|
(38,424)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
163,430
|
|
179,985
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(92,455)
|
|
(122,013)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
260,516
|
|
245,260
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 639,408
|
|
$ 621,556
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$ 227,952
|
|
$ 237,059
|
|
$ 445,842
|
|
$ 476,216
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
179,014
|
|
183,319
|
|
350,607
|
|
374,119
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
32,835
|
|
31,876
|
|
64,531
|
|
62,299
|
Design and development
|
|
18,704
|
|
18,457
|
|
36,530
|
|
36,060
|
Operating (loss) income
|
|
(2,601)
|
|
3,407
|
|
(5,826)
|
|
3,738
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
3,134
|
|
3,801
|
|
6,301
|
|
7,435
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of investee
|
|
(50)
|
|
52
|
|
(344)
|
|
329
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
3,430
|
|
(2,296)
|
|
2,964
|
|
(260)
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
(9,115)
|
|
1,850
|
|
(14,747)
|
|
(3,766)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
244
|
|
(936)
|
|
1,808
|
|
(426)
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$ (9,359)
|
|
$ 2,786
|
|
$ (16,555)
|
|
$ (3,340)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ (0.34)
|
|
$ 0.10
|
|
$ (0.60)
|
|
$ (0.12)
|
Diluted
|
|
$ (0.34)
|
|
$ 0.10
|
|
$ (0.60)
|
|
$ (0.12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
27,788
|
|
27,611
|
|
27,734
|
|
27,570
|
Diluted
|
|
27,788
|
|
27,853
|
|
27,734
|
|
27,570
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
Six months ended June 30, (in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$ (16,555)
|
|
$ (3,340)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
10,779
|
|
13,054
|
Amortization, including accretion and write-off of deferred financing costs
|
|
4,544
|
|
4,440
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(3,491)
|
|
(7,004)
|
(Earnings) loss of equity method investee
|
|
(344)
|
|
329
|
Loss on sale of fixed assets
|
|
78
|
|
258
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
2,560
|
|
2,207
|
Excess tax deficiency related to share-based compensation expense
|
|
453
|
|
238
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
(15,101)
|
|
(6,094)
|
Inventories, net
|
|
18,301
|
|
3,438
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(2,668)
|
|
(1,038)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
15,540
|
|
(849)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
7,492
|
|
12,123
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
21,588
|
|
17,762
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures, including intangibles
|
|
(9,352)
|
|
(12,920)
|
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|
|
225
|
|
222
|
Investment in venture capital fund, net
|
|
(92)
|
|
(260)
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
|
(9,219)
|
|
(12,958)
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Revolving credit facility borrowings
|
|
18,500
|
|
57,000
|
Revolving credit facility payments
|
|
(59,000)
|
|
(58,000)
|
Proceeds from issuance of debt
|
|
12,805
|
|
17,677
|
Repayments of debt
|
|
(13,366)
|
|
(17,690)
|
Repurchase of Common Shares to satisfy employee tax withholding
|
|
(302)
|
|
(666)
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
(41,363)
|
|
(1,679)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
6,934
|
|
(1,854)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(22,060)
|
|
1,271
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
71,832
|
|
40,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$ 49,772
|
|
$ 42,112
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest, net
|
|
$ 6,708
|
|
$ 8,003
|
Cash paid for income taxes, net
|
|
$ 6,937
|
|
$ 4,372
|
Capital expenditures included in accounts payable
|
|
$ 1,084
|
|
$ 479
|
Regulation G Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
|
Exhibit 1 - Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q2 2025
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
$ 3.4
|
|
$ (2.6)
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs
|
1.9
|
|
1.7
|
Add: Pre-Tax Strategic Review Costs
|
-
|
|
1.0
|
Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based Compensation Accelerated Vesting
|
-
|
|
0.3
|
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
|
$ 5.4
|
|
$ 0.4
|
Exhibit 2 – Reconciliation of Adjusted Tax Rate
|
|
Reconciliation of Q2 2025 Adjusted Tax Rate
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q2 2025
|
|
Tax Rate
|
Loss Before Tax
|
$ (9.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs
|
1.7
|
|
|
Add: Pre-Tax Strategic Review Costs
|
1.0
|
|
|
Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based Compensation Accelerated Vesting
|
0.3
|
|
|
Adjusted Loss Before Tax
|
$ (6.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
$ 0.2
|
|
(2.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Tax Impact from Pre-Tax Adjustments
|
0.7
|
|
|
Adjusted Income Tax Expense on Adjusted Loss Before Tax
|
$ 1.0
|
|
(15.7) %
|
Exhibit 3 - Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss and EPS
|
|
(USD in millions, except EPS)
|
Q2 2025
|
|
Q2 2025 EPS
|
Net Loss
|
$ (9.4)
|
|
$ (0.34)
|
|
|
|
|
Add: After-Tax Business Realignment Costs
|
1.3
|
|
0.05
|
Add: After-Tax Strategic Review Costs
|
0.8
|
|
0.03
|
Add: After-Tax Share-Based Compensation Accelerated Vesting
|
0.2
|
|
0.01
|
Adjusted Net Loss
|
$ (7.0)
|
|
$ (0.25)
|
Exhibit 4 – Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|
(USD in millions)
|
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q2 2025
|
Income (Loss) Before Tax
|
|
$ 1.9
|
|
$ (3.7)
|
|
$ (6.2)
|
|
$ (5.6)
|
|
$ (9.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
3.8
|
|
3.6
|
|
3.4
|
|
3.2
|
|
3.1
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
8.5
|
|
8.8
|
|
8.3
|
|
7.3
|
|
7.6
|
EBITDA
|
|
$ 14.2
|
|
$ 8.8
|
|
$ 5.5
|
|
$ 4.8
|
|
$ 1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs
|
|
1.9
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.4
|
|
2.8
|
|
1.7
|
Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs
|
|
-
|
|
0.2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Add: Pre-Tax Strategic Review Costs
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1.0
|
Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based Compensation Accelerated Vesting
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.3
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 16.1
|
|
$ 9.2
|
|
$ 6.0
|
|
$ 7.6
|
|
$ 4.6
|
Exhibit 5 – Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
|
Reconciliation of Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q2 2025
|
Control Devices Operating Income
|
$ 3.7
|
|
$ 1.2
|
|
$ 2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs
|
-
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.3
|
Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income
|
$ 3.7
|
|
$ 1.5
|
|
$ 2.8
|
|
Reconciliation of Electronics Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q2 2025
|
Electronics Operating Income
|
$ 9.8
|
|
$ 5.5
|
|
$ 2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs
|
1.9
|
|
1.4
|
|
1.4
|
Electronics Adjusted Operating Income
|
$ 11.7
|
|
$ 6.9
|
|
$ 4.2
|
Exhibit 6 – Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
|
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q2 2025
|
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|
$ 8.7
|
|
$ 10.7
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures, including Intangibles
|
(7.1)
|
|
(3.3)
|
Proceeds from Sale of Fixed Assets
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$ 1.7
|
|
$ 7.6
|
Exhibit 7 – Reconciliation of Net Debt
|
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q2 2025
|
Total Debt
|
$203.2
|
|
$164.4
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
79.1
|
|
49.8
|
Net Debt
|
$ 124.1
|
|
$ 114.6
|
Exhibit 8 – Reconciliation of Compliance Leverage Ratio
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for Compliance Calculation
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q2 2024
|
|
Q3 2024
|
|
Q4 2024
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q2 2025
|
Income (Loss) Before Tax
|
$ 1.9
|
|
$ (3.7)
|
|
$ (6.2)
|
|
$ (5.6)
|
|
$ (9.1)
|
Interest Expense, net
|
3.8
|
|
3.6
|
|
3.4
|
|
3.2
|
|
3.1
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
8.5
|
|
8.8
|
|
8.3
|
|
7.3
|
|
7.6
|
EBITDA
|
$ 14.2
|
|
$ 8.8
|
|
$ 5.5
|
|
$ 4.8
|
|
$ 1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compliance adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Non-Cash Impairment Charges and Write-offs or Write Downs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.4
|
|
-
|
|
0.1
|
Add: Adjustments from Foreign Currency Impact
|
(2.4)
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(1.8)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
3.4
|
Add: Extraordinary, Non-recurring or Unusual Items
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Add: Cash Restructuring Charges
|
0.5
|
|
0.7
|
|
0.3
|
|
1.6
|
|
0.5
|
Add: Charges for Transactions, Amendments, and Refinances
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.3
|
|
1.0
|
Add: Adjustment to Autotech Fund II Investment
|
0.1
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.2
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.1)
|
Add: Accrual-based Expenses
|
7.1
|
|
1.3
|
|
6.4
|
|
7.3
|
|
5.6
|
Less: Cash Payments for Accrual-based Expenses
|
(3.7)
|
|
(3.3)
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
(6.1)
|
|
(4.3)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Compliance)
|
$ 15.8
|
|
$ 7.9
|
|
$ 8.2
|
|
$ 7.3
|
|
$ 7.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted TTM EBITDA (Compliance)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 39.1
|
|
$ 31.1
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash for Compliance Calculation
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q2 2025
|
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$ 79.1
|
|
$ 49.8
|
|
|
|
|
Less: 35% of Cash in Foreign Locations
|
(23.3)
|
|
(13.4)
|
Total Adjusted Cash (Compliance)
|
$ 55.8
|
|
$ 36.4
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Debt for Compliance Calculation
|
(USD in millions)
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q2 2025
|
Total Debt
|
$ 203.2
|
|
$ 164.4
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding Letters of Credit
|
1.5
|
|
1.5
|
Total Adjusted Debt (Compliance)
|
$ 204.7
|
|
$ 165.9
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Debt (Compliance)
|
$ 148.9
|
|
$ 129.5
|
Compliance Leverage Ratio (Net Debt / TTM EBITDA)
|
3.81x
|
|
4.17x
|
Compliance Leverage Ratio Maximum Requirement
|
6.00x
|
|
5.50x
