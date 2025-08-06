UNISYNC Corp. Appoints Ron Miller To Board Of Directors And Audit Chair Role

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Miller to its Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2025. Ron will also assume the role of Audit Committee Chair.

Ron brings over 35 years of experience in public company auditing, governance, and financial leadership. He most recently served as a Partner at MNP LLP, one of Canada's largest national accounting and consulting firms, where he advised both public and private companies on audit, assurance, and regulatory compliance. Ron has also held senior leadership roles including Office Managing Partner in British Columbia and National Mining Niche Leader, and he has deep expertise in TSX/TSXV reporting, IFRS, and corporate governance best practices.

“We're excited to welcome Ron to the board,” said Tim Gu, Chairman of Unisync Corp.“His leadership, integrity, and deep experience in audit and governance make him an ideal fit for Unisync as we continue to strengthen our board and position the company for long-term growth.”

Unisync Corp. looks forward to Ron's contributions and leadership in supporting the company's continued operational and strategic development.

ABOUT UNISYNC

Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) with operations throughout Canada and the USA and 92% owned Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”), a domestic manufacturing operation based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. UGL is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving many leading Canadian and American iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing, and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Gu

Executive Chairman

Investor relations contact:

Manish Arora, CFO at Email : ...