Arhaus Debuts First-Ever Bath Collection, Extending Its Signature Craftsmanship To A New Room In The Home

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, a leader in artisan-crafted, globally inspired home furnishings, announces the launch of its inaugural Arhaus Bath collection -an expansion into the bathroom space that reflects the brand's longstanding dedication to quality, craftsmanship and timeless design. Available beginning today, the 190-piece collection includes vanities, étagères, faucets, lighting, mounted hardware, Turkish cotton textiles and decorative accessories-marking one of Arhaus' most comprehensive category expansions to date.

From sculptural vanities crowned in honed marble to beautifully detailed faucets and soft, luxurious bath textiles, Arhaus Bath was created to elevate everyday rituals through intentional design and enduring materials.

“We're always looking for ways to inspire and help our customers create a home they truly love-one that reflects their style and supports the way they live,” said John Reed, Arhaus CEO and co-founder.“The introduction of Arhaus Bath is an organic extension of our assortment-bringing our signature craftsmanship, natural materials, and timeless sensibility into one of the most personal spaces in the home. It's a thoughtfully designed expansion that complements the collections our customers already know and love to reimagine the bath as a place of beauty and intention.”

Expanded Offerings from Signature Collections

Arhaus Bath introduces new styles and reimagines some of the brand's most beloved designs from its bedroom, dining and living categories-now tailored for bath with a range of vanity styles and coordinating étagères:



Chelsea : An airy, stainless steel washstand silhouette with antique-inspired detailing. Available with Carrara or Brown Espresso marble tops.

Provo : Defined by arched detailing and minimalist hardware-free design, Provo delivers sculptural simplicity in oak with either Carrara or Calacatta Viola marble.

Calista : Modern and refined, with subtle curves and soft-close drawers. Topped with honed Carrara or Calacatta Viola marble.

Danny : A timeless Arhaus favorite with gently curved silhouettes and richly grained oak, now offered for bath in Ebony or Fawn wood finishes. Topped with Carrara or Royal Cream marble. Finnley : Signature reeded wood design, offered in ebony or honey oak with Carrara or bluestone tops for a warm, textural statement.



Vanities are available in powder, single, single wide and double configurations, with matching etageres and customizable hardware finished in Antique Brass or Polished Nickel. Pieces with wood detail are crafted with marine-grade plywood and all pieces feature soft-close functionality, pre-drilled countertops and French cleat wall mounts for secure installation.

Hardware, Faucets and Lighting

Arhaus Bath offers a full suite of solid brass hardware and faucets in Antique Brass and Polished Nickel finishes. The Crewe Faucet Collection features smooth or knurled textures, while the Lomas Faucet Collection brings a clean, cross-handle silhouette. Knurled detailing-a signature design element-is also echoed in the Liam Mounted Hardware Collection , creating a cohesive visual language across bath elements. Three coordinating mounted hardware collections-Fulton , Liam and Logan -offer towel bars, robe hooks, rings and paper holders designed to match seamlessly with each vanity style. Damp-rated lighting pieces including the Chayla Sconce , Ghiaccio Sconce and Monroe Flush Mount bring layered ambiance to the bath space through natural stone, metal and glass materials.

Turkish Bath Textiles

The Arhaus Turkish Bath Collection is crafted from 100% organic long-staple Turkish cotton loomed in Turkey's Aegean region. Offered in a serene palette of nature-inspired hues including white, ivory, moss, indigo and clay, the collection includes three towel weights-Classic (500 GSM), Ribbed (550 GSM) and Premium (735 GSM)-as well as luxe bathmats loomed to 1,200 grams per square meter for spa-like plushness. Every piece is Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified and carries an OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 label, all thoughtfully designed for softness, absorbency and long-lasting performance that grows more luxurious over time.

To explore the full Arhaus Bath collection, visit Arhaus.com/Bath . Design professionals can apply for exclusive perks through the Arhaus Trade Program, while all customers are invited to find their nearest showroom at . For personalized guidance, connect with a complimentary Arhaus interior designer at .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

