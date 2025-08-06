America First Tea Party Files IRS Complaint Against Center For Biological Diversity

Grassroots coalition also delivers letters to President Trump and urges Congress and State Attorneys General to open formal investigations.

CUMMING, Ga., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The America First Tea Party (AFTP) today announced it has filed a formal complaint with the Internal Revenue Service against the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and its political affiliate, the Center Action Fund (CAF).

"CBD has used America's courts and its 501(c)(3) status to fight against President Trump and the American people," said Debbie Dooley, President of AFTP . "The time for accountability is now." CBD has been subject to Congressional investigation for foreign influence during the first Trump administration.

Alongside the IRS filing, AFTP delivered an open letter to President Donald J. Trump , detailing the environmental group's litigation record, transfer of funds to their associated nonprofit that then made endorsements of democrats and pro-abortion ballot measures across the country and asking him to publicly support investigations into the group's tax-exempt status.

"Whether at the federal or state level, enforcement agencies have to protect taxpayers and honest charities alike," Dooley added. "We demand equal justice under the law."

About the America First Tea Party

Founded in 2016, the America First Tea Party is a grassroots coalition dedicated to preserving the principles of limited government, strong borders, and economic freedom. The organization mobilizes patriotic citizens nationwide in support of the America First agenda.

Media Contact: Debbie Dooley, [email protected] , 678-761-6725

SOURCE America First Tea Party

