Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution Of $3.10 Per Share


2025-08-06 05:01:30
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP ) reported today that its Board of Trustees has declared a special cash distribution of $3.10 per common share, totaling approximately $45.9 million. The distribution is payable on September 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2025.

For additional information on NLOP - including an investor presentation outlining its strategy and progress to date, its latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q and related filings - please visit the company's website.

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. Tenants operate across a variety of industries and the vast majority of properties are located in the U.S., with one property located in Europe.

Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1140
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]

Press Contact:
 Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166

SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN06082025003732001241ID1109895264

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search