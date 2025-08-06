Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution Of $3.10 Per Share
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP ) reported today that its Board of Trustees has declared a special cash distribution of $3.10 per common share, totaling approximately $45.9 million. The distribution is payable on September 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2025.
For additional information on NLOP - including an investor presentation outlining its strategy and progress to date, its latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q and related filings - please visit the company's website.
Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. Tenants operate across a variety of industries and the vast majority of properties are located in the U.S., with one property located in Europe.
Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1140
[email protected]
Individual Investors:
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]
Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166
SOURCE Net Lease Office PropertiesWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment