Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution Of $3.10 Per Share

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP ) reported today that its Board of Trustees has declared a special cash distribution of $3.10 per common share, totaling approximately $45.9 million. The distribution is payable on September 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2025.

For additional information on NLOP - including an investor presentation outlining its strategy and progress to date, its latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q and related filings - please visit the company's website.

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. Tenants operate across a variety of industries and the vast majority of properties are located in the U.S., with one property located in Europe.

Institutional Investors:

1-212-492-1140

[email protected]

Individual Investors:

1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Anna McGrath

1-212-492-1166

SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties

