The Award-Winning Fotona Starwalker® Laser Emerges As A Solution For Melasma In Darker Skin Tones

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The treatment of melasma has significantly advanced with the introduction of the Fotona StarWalker® MaQX laser system-a scientifically backed technology.

Unlike traditional methods that focus solely on pigmentation, the StarWalker MaQX targets multiple components of melasma. "For many years, melasma was understood merely as a pigmentation disorder, and most standard treatments still only aim to reduce melanin production," says Dr. Nathalia Correa Vélez, a dermatologist, epidemiologist, and laser specialist. "However, melasma is not a condition limited to melanocytes."

Dr. Correa Vélez defines melasma not simply as a pigmentary disorder, but as a chronic aging condition with complex pathophysiology involving melanogenesis, inflammation, elastosis, and angiogenesis.

Due to the various pulse modalities offered by the Fotona StarWalker® MaQX, practitioners can take a multifactorial approach-not limited to pigmentation alone-achieving clinically validated, long-lasting results. Also, the device delivers a unique combination of ultra-short pulses that create a photoacoustic effect, targeting pigmentation at multiple depths with minimal thermal damage. This makes it safer and more effective for darker skin tones - Fitzpatrick skin types IV to VI. Its Adaptive Structured Pulse (ASP) technology allows the laser energy to adapt in real-time to the tissue's response, ensuring both precision and safety.

For patients who have tried creams, peels, and other energy-based devices with little to no success-or worse, have seen their melasma worsen- StarWalker® MaQX offers new hope.

"Patients are thrilled not just with the reduction in pigmentation and inflammation, but also with the overall improvement in their skin's quality," adds Dr. Correa Vélez. "That's why I trust StarWalker MaQX as one of the only technologies truly effective and safe for treating melasma across all skin tones."

