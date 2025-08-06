Avista Corp. Board Declares Common Stock Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp.'s () board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share on the company's common stock. The common stock dividend is payable September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2025.

The declaration of dividends is at the sole discretion of the board of directors. The board considers the level of dividends on a regular basis, taking into account numerous factors, including financial results, business strategies, and economic and competitive conditions.

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 423,000 customers and natural gas to 383,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company . Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit .

