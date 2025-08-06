Cannabis: The Gateway To Tomatoes? New Survey Says Yes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Homegrown Cannabis Co. study reveals most cannabis growers eventually become home vegetable gardeners

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis isn't just transforming laws and lifestyles but also transforming America's gardens.

In a lighthearted new survey conducted by Homegrown Cannabis Co. , two‐thirds (66%) of home cannabis growers said growing weed inspired them to start growing tomatoes and making cannabis the surprising“gateway crop” to America's favorite backyard vegetable.

The poll of 1,327 home growers found that for many, cannabis wasn't just their first homegrown plant, it parked a passion for gardening that expanded into tomatoes, basil, strawberries, chili peppers, and even giant pumpkins. Nearly 1 in 4 respondents said they planted their first tomato years after growing their first cannabis plant.

“We've been saying it for years, once people experience the joy of growing their own cannabis, they can't stop,” said Jessica Hanson , Co-founder and Managing Director of Homegrown Cannabis Co .“Cannabis isn't a gateway drug, it's a gateway crop. Before you know it, you've got a backyard full of tomatoes, and maybe even a few zucchinis.”

Generational Gardening

The survey found a generational shift in home gardening habits. Among millennials, 62% grew cannabis before they grew tomatoes, compared to just 29% of baby boomers. The trend was strongest in legal states, but surprisingly, tomato‐growing“conversion” was also common in non‐legal states where respondents grew cannabis discreetly.

From Bud to BLT



Most growers said cannabis gave them the confidence to grow other crops. Mastering cannabis made food gardening feel easy, sustainability motivated them to cut grocery bills, and many simply enjoyed watching plants thrive. After tomatoes, the top“gateway crops” were basil , strawberries , chili peppers , cucumbers , and lettuce , staples that often end up together in home‐cooked meals.

“Cannabis teaches patience, attention to detail, and care, the same skills you need to grow healthy tomatoes,” Hanson added.“Plus, they pair perfectly in the garden. One for your salad, one for your soul.”

