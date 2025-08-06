Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Millicom (Tigo) Declares $2.50 Per Share Interim Dividend To Be Paid In Two Equal Installments On October 15, 2025 And April 15, 2026


2025-08-06 05:01:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg, August 6, 2025 – In line with the press release published on June 13, 2025, the Board of Directors of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) approved the interim dividend of $2.50 per share, to be paid in two equal installments of $1.25 per share on October 15, 2025 and April 15, 2026. Other important dates and information relating to the Interim Dividend are as follows:

  • First Installment Interim Dividend Payment

First Installment Interim Dividend Record Date: October 8, 2025. The first installment of the Interim Dividend Payment of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the U.S. with Broadridge (including DTCC) on October 8, 2025, at 23.59 CET.

Ex-Dividend Date: October 8, 2025. The last trading day on which shares acquired will be eligible to receive the First Installment Interim Dividend Payment will be October 7, 2025.

Currency: The dividends will be paid in U.S. dollars.

First Installment Interim Dividend Payment: On October 15, 2025.

  • Second Installment Interim Dividend Payment

Second Installment Interim Dividend Record Date: April 8, 2026. The Second Installment Interim Dividend Payment of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the US with Broadridge (including DTCC), on April 8, 2026, at 23.59 CET.

Ex-Dividend Date: April 8, 2026. The last trading day on which shares acquired will be eligible to receive the Second Installment Interim Dividend Payment will be April 7, 2026.

Currency: The dividends will be paid in U.S. dollars.

The Second Installment Interim Dividend Payment Date: On April 15, 2026.

In accordance with Luxembourg income tax law, the payment of the Interim Dividend will be subject to a 15% withholding tax. Millicom will withhold the 15% withholding tax and pay this amount to the Luxembourg tax administration. The Interim Dividend will be paid net of withholding tax. However, under certain conditions a reduced withholding tax rate may apply. Millicom shareholders should consult their tax advisors regarding potential tax implications.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
... 		Investors:
Investor Relations
...

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through its TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2025, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.


MENAFN06082025004107003653ID1109895256

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search