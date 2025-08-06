Millicom (Tigo) Declares $2.50 Per Share Interim Dividend To Be Paid In Two Equal Installments On October 15, 2025 And April 15, 2026

First Installment Interim Dividend Payment

First Installment Interim Dividend Record Date: October 8, 2025. The first installment of the Interim Dividend Payment of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the U.S. with Broadridge (including DTCC) on October 8, 2025, at 23.59 CET.

Ex-Dividend Date: October 8, 2025. The last trading day on which shares acquired will be eligible to receive the First Installment Interim Dividend Payment will be October 7, 2025.

Currency: The dividends will be paid in U.S. dollars.

First Installment Interim Dividend Payment: On October 15, 2025.

Second Installment Interim Dividend Payment

Second Installment Interim Dividend Record Date: April 8, 2026. The Second Installment Interim Dividend Payment of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the US with Broadridge (including DTCC), on April 8, 2026, at 23.59 CET.

Ex-Dividend Date: April 8, 2026. The last trading day on which shares acquired will be eligible to receive the Second Installment Interim Dividend Payment will be April 7, 2026.

Currency: The dividends will be paid in U.S. dollars.

The Second Installment Interim Dividend Payment Date: On April 15, 2026.

In accordance with Luxembourg income tax law, the payment of the Interim Dividend will be subject to a 15% withholding tax. Millicom will withhold the 15% withholding tax and pay this amount to the Luxembourg tax administration. The Interim Dividend will be paid net of withholding tax. However, under certain conditions a reduced withholding tax rate may apply. Millicom shareholders should consult their tax advisors regarding potential tax implications.

-END-

For further information, please contact