Marimed Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings
| Three months ended
June 30,
| Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenue
|$
|39.6
|$
|40.4
|$
|77.6
|$
|78.4
|GAAP Gross margin
|40
|%
|42
|%
|40
|%
|43
|%
|Non-GAAP Gross margin
|42
|%
|43
|%
|42
|%
|43
|%
|GAAP Net loss
|$
|(1.3
|)
|$
|(1.6
|)
|$
|(6.7
|)
|$
|(2.9
|)
|Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
|$
|0.4
|$
|(0.2
|)
|$
|(3.4
|)
|$
|(0.8
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4.9
|$
|4.4
|$
|7.5
|$
|9.0
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin
|12
|%
|11
|%
|10
|%
|12
|%
1 See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled“Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and in the financials information included herewith.
CONFERENCE CALL
MariMed management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss these results. The conference call may be accessed through MariMed's Investor Relations website, or by clicking the following link: Q2 2025 MRMD Earnings Call .
SECOND QUARTER 2025 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
During the second quarter, the Company announced the following development in the implementation of its strategic growth plan:
- April 1: Launched its Nature's Heritage TM-branded cannabis flower, pre-rolls, and vapes in Illinois, marking the first time the brand's premium products are available in the state.
- April 3: Expanded the line-up of its top-selling Betty's Eddies TM-branded cannabis chews with the introduction of a new caramel chew, Betty's Caramelt Away.
- April 8: Promoted Ryan Crandall to Chief Commercial Officer to lead the Company's commercial strategy and activities, including Sales, Marketing, Product Development, and Retail Operations. He had served as the Company's Chief Revenue Officer since July 2022, and previously was its Chief Products Officer and SVP, Sales for four years.
- May 29: Expended its branded product line-up with the introduction of MycroDose by Nature's Heritage , a vegan pill that combines full-spectrum cannabis with the added benefits of functional mushrooms.
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company announced the following further developments:
- July 14: Expanded the distribution of Betty's Eddies to Maine for both adult-use cannabis consumers and medical patients through a new licensing partnership.
- July 31: Announced a Managed Services Agreement (“MSA”) to assume day-to-day management of a cultivation and processing facility in Pennsylvania owned by a division of multi-state cannabis operator TILT Holdings. In addition, a licensing agreement will enable the Company to distribute its award-winning, branded products in Pennsylvania, which is anticipated to become the next state to expand its legal cannabis program to include adult-use sales.
DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
MariMed's management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, and planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP Gross margin, Non-GAAP Operating expenses and Non-GAAP Net income (loss), as supplements to Revenue, Gross margin, Operating expenses, Income (loss) from operations, Net income (loss) and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, and when planning and forecasting future periods, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.
As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company's calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.
Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:
- depreciation and amortization of property and equipment; amortization of acquired intangible assets; impairment or write-downs of acquired intangible assets; inventory revaluation; stock-based compensation; severance; legal settlements; and acquisition-related and other expenses.
For further information, please refer to the publicly available financial filings available on MariMed's Investor Relations website, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website.
ABOUT MARIMED
MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's EddiesTM, Bubby's BakedTM, VibationsTM, InHouseTM, and Nature's HeritageTM, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit .
IMPORTANT CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
The information in this release contains“forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to several risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding projected financial results for 2025, including anticipated openings of dispensaries and facilities, timing of regulatory approvals, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“expects”,“expectations”,“intends”,“may”,“plans”, and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions regarding our business, timing of regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain new licenses, business prospects and strategic growth plan, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, including, among others, reductions in customer spending, our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, and disruptions from the integration efforts of acquired companies.
These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and results of operations. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement, and changes in the economic environment. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing these forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For More Information Contact:
Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer
Email: ...
Phone: (781) 277-0007
|MariMed Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,138
|$
|7,282
|Accounts receivable, net
|7,688
|8,742
|Inventory
|38,825
|33,488
|Deferred rents receivable
|-
|556
|Notes receivable, current portion
|39
|52
|Other current assets
|4,440
|3,389
|Total current assets
|57,130
|53,509
|Property and equipment, net
|92,646
|94,167
|Intangible assets, net
|20,721
|18,639
|Goodwill
|20,051
|15,812
|Notes receivable, net of current portion
|827
|840
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|8,252
|8,730
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|3,676
|4,073
|Other assets
|1,070
|11,219
|Total assets
|$
|204,373
|$
|206,989
|Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Mortgages and notes payable, current portion
|$
|3,419
|$
|5,126
|Accounts payable
|11,218
|13,189
|Accrued expenses and other
|7,412
|4,435
|Income taxes payable
|25,442
|21,922
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|2,040
|1,988
|Finance lease liabilities, current portion
|1,413
|2,018
|Total current liabilities
|50,944
|48,678
|Mortgages and notes payable, net of current portion
|70,899
|69,860
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|7,045
|7,549
|Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
|2,212
|1,926
|Other liabilities
|100
|100
|Total liabilities
|131,200
|128,113
|Commitments and contingencies
|Mezzanine equity
|Series B convertible preferred stock
|14,725
|14,725
|Series C convertible preferred stock
|-
|4,275
|Total mezzanine equity
|14,725
|19,000
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|392
|381
|Additional paid-in capital
|178,698
|173,366
|Accumulated deficit
|(118,840
|)
|(112,119
|)
|Noncontrolling interests
|(1,802
|)
|(1,752
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|58,448
|59,876
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
|$
|204,373
|$
|206,989
|MariMed Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|39,611
|$
|40,438
|$
|77,566
|$
|78,371
|Cost of revenue
|23,579
|23,529
|46,396
|44,990
|Gross profit
|16,032
|16,909
|31,170
|33,381
|Gross margin
|40.5
|%
|41.8
|%
|40.2
|%
|42.6
|%
|Operating expenses:
|Personnel
|7,392
|6,958
|14,733
|13,423
|Marketing and promotion
|761
|1,856
|1,659
|3,618
|General and administrative
|6,343
|6,804
|12,593
|12,944
|Acquisition-related and other
|139
|350
|251
|434
|Bad debt
|256
|(15
|)
|1,644
|(15
|)
|Total operating expenses
|14,891
|15,953
|30,880
|30,404
|Income from operations
|1,141
|956
|290
|2,977
|Interest and other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(1,762
|)
|(1,724
|)
|(3,524
|)
|(3,353
|)
|Interest income
|25
|25
|49
|51
|Other income (expense), net
|17
|(30
|)
|17
|(50
|)
|Total interest and other expense, net
|(1,720
|)
|(1,729
|)
|(3,458
|)
|(3,352
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(579
|)
|(773
|)
|(3,168
|)
|(375
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|691
|866
|3,522
|2,556
|Net loss
|(1,270
|)
|(1,639
|)
|(6,690
|)
|(2,931
|)
|Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1
|)
|12
|31
|18
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(1,269
|)
|$
|(1,651
|)
|$
|(6,721
|)
|$
|(2,949
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|389,903
|379,514
|386,250
|377,362
|Diluted
|389,903
|379,514
|386,250
|377,362
|MariMed Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(6,721
|)
|$
|(2,949
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|31
|18
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|3,921
|3,946
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,918
|1,183
|Stock-based compensation
|1,096
|492
|Amortization of warrants issued as payment for services received
|-
|218
|Amortization of debt discount
|222
|175
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|36
|37
|Payment-in-kind interest
|30
|69
|Bad debt expense
|1,644
|(15
|)
|Obligations settled with common stock
|2
|2
|Loss on disposal of assets
|256
|36
|Loss on changes in fair value of investments
|-
|144
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,301
|(530
|)
|Deferred rents receivable
|12
|37
|Inventory
|(1,718
|)
|(5,833
|)
|Other current assets
|51
|930
|Other assets
|(2,905
|)
|1,919
|Accounts payable
|(2,713
|)
|3,607
|Accrued expenses and other
|1,607
|955
|Income taxes payable
|3,520
|1,954
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,590
|6,395
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(575
|)
|(8,336
|)
|Business combinations, net of cash acquired, and asset purchases
|231
|(4,250
|)
|Advances toward future business combinations and asset purchases
|(50
|)
|(485
|)
|Purchases and renewals of cannabis licenses
|(301
|)
|(623
|)
|Proceeds from notes receivable
|26
|13
|Due from third party
|-
|(128
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(669
|)
|(13,809
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from Construction to Permanent Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Loan
|-
|2,948
|Proceeds from mortgages
|2,000
|1,163
|Payment of third-party debt issuance costs in connection with debt
|(9
|)
|-
|Principal payments of mortgages
|(741
|)
|(138
|)
|Repayment and retirement of mortgages
|(689
|)
|-
|Principal payments of promissory notes
|(1,919
|)
|(253
|)
|Principal payments of finance leases
|(626
|)
|(676
|)
|Distributions
|(81
|)
|(83
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(2,065
|)
|2,961
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,144
|)
|(4,453
|)
|Cash and equivalents, beginning of year
|7,282
|14,645
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|6,138
|$
|10,192
|MariMed Inc.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|GAAP Income from operations
|$
|1,141
|$
|956
|$
|290
|$
|2,977
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|2,114
|2,008
|3,921
|3,946
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|969
|809
|1,918
|1,183
|Stock-based compensation
|549
|248
|1,096
|492
|Acquisition-related and other
|139
|350
|251
|434
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,912
|$
|4,371
|$
|7,476
|$
|9,032
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue)
|GAAP Income from operations
|2.9
|%
|2.4
|%
|0.4
|%
|3.8
|%
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|5.3
|%
|4.9
|%
|5.0
|%
|5.0
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|2.4
|%
|2.0
|%
|2.5
|%
|1.5
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|1.4
|%
|0.6
|%
|1.4
|%
|0.6
|%
|Acquisition-related and other
|0.4
|%
|0.9
|%
|0.3
|%
|0.6
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|12.4
|%
|10.8
|%
|9.6
|%
|11.5
|%
|GAAP Gross margin
|40.5
|%
|41.8
|%
|40.2
|%
|42.6
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|1.4
|%
|1.1
|%
|1.4
|%
|0.7
|%
|Non-GAAP Gross margin
|41.9
|%
|42.9
|%
|41.6
|%
|43.3
|%
|GAAP Operating expenses
|$
|14,891
|$
|15,953
|$
|30,880
|$
|30,404
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|(397
|)
|(362
|)
|(808
|)
|(605
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(549
|)
|(248
|)
|(1,096
|)
|(492
|)
|Acquisition-related and other
|(139
|)
|(350
|)
|(251
|)
|(434
|)
|Non-GAAP Operating expenses
|$
|13,806
|$
|14,993
|$
|28,725
|$
|28,873
|GAAP Net loss
|$
|(1,270
|)
|$
|(1,639
|)
|$
|(6,690
|)
|$
|(2,931
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|969
|809
|1,918
|1,183
|Stock-based compensation
|549
|248
|1,096
|492
|Acquisition-related and other
|139
|350
|251
|434
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|387
|$
|(232
|)
|$
|(3,425
|)
|$
|(822
|)
|MariMed Inc.
|Supplemental Information
|Revenue Components
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Product sales - retail
|$
|22,439
|$
|23,623
|$
|43,218
|$
|45,969
|Product sales - wholesale
|17,131
|15,868
|33,917
|30,373
|Other revenue
|41
|947
|431
|2,029
|Total revenue
|$
|39,611
|$
|40,438
|$
|77,566
|$
|78,371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
