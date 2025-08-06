Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States. TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (“Flagship” or the“REIT”) (TSX: MHC.U; MHC.UN) today released its second quarter 2025 results. The financial results of the REIT are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 (“IAS 34”), Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the“IASB”). Results are shown in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. Second Quarter 2025 Results

Compared to Second Quarter 2024 Results

Rental revenue and related income was $25.1 million, an increase of 18.1% compared to $21.2 million

Same Community Revenue1 was $22.7 million, up 12.2% compared to $20.2 million

Net income and comprehensive income was $35.1 million compared to $43.5 million

Net Operating Income (“NOI”) was $16.7 million, up 18.7% compared to $14.1 million

Same Community NOI1 was $15.0 million, an increase of 14.2%, compared to $13.1 million

NOI Margin1 was 66.6% compared to 66.2%

Same Community NOI Margin1 was 66.0%, compared to 64.8%

Funds from operations (“FFO”) per unit (diluted)2 was $0.385 compared to $0.330, which was an increase of $0.055 per unit, or 16.7%

FFO adjusted per unit (diluted)2 was $0.357 compared to $0.314, which was an increase of $0.043 per unit, or 13.7%

Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) per unit (diluted)2 was $0.353 compared to $0.292, which was an increase of $0.061 per unit, or 20.9%

AFFO adjusted per unit (diluted)2 was $0.326 compared to $0.276, which was an increase of $0.050 per unit, or 18.1%

Rent Collections1 were 99.2%, compared to 98.7%

The integration process for the seven Manufactured Housing Communities (“MHC”) in Tennessee and West Virginia acquired by Flagship has continued. Occupancy levels have steadily increased in West Virginia and new home sales have continued to advance in the Nashville, Tennessee market. Flagship also recently added an amenities package and new clubhouse in one of the Nashville communities Flagship's Derby Hills Pointe community in Alexandria, Kentucky was recognized as the 2025 Community of the Year by the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute (“KMHI”). This is the fourth consecutive year Flagship has won the KMHI Community of the Year award As at June 30, 2025

NAV1 and NAV per Unit1 were $727.9 million and $28.96, respectively, compared to $670.8 million and $26.71 as at December 31, 2024, respectively

Debt to Gross Book Value1 was 36.5%, compared to 38.1% as at December 31, 2024

Total portfolio Occupancy1 was 85.1%, compared to 83.5% as at December 31, 2024 Same Community1 Occupancy1 was 85.5%, an increase of 1.2% from 84.3% as at December 31, 2024 1See“Other Real Estate Industry Metrics”

2See“Non-IFRS Financial Measures” “During the second quarter, our operations continued to perform according to plan, which has set us up nicely to have another great year in 2025,” said Kurt Keeney, President and CEO.“In addition to growing our top-line and Same Community metrics as well as occupancy levels, we continue to demonstrate the consistency and stability of the MHC sector, which for the past 25 years has outperformed all other real estate sectors.” Financial Summary

($000s except per unit amounts) For the three

months ended

Jun. 30, 2025 For the three

months ended

Jun. 30, 2024 Variance For the six

months ended

Jun. 30, 2025 For the six

months ended

Jun. 30, 2024 Variance Rental revenue and related income 25,067 21,232 18.1 % 49,848 41,152 21.1 % Same Community Revenue1 22,665 20,199 12.2 % 45,149 40,119 12.5 % Acquisitions Revenue1 2,402 1,033 132.5 % 4,699 1,033 354.9 % Net income and comprehensive income 35,091 43,456 (19.2 )% 45,550 54,580 (16.5 %) NOI, total portfolio 16,684 14,060 18.7 % 33,087 27,397 20.8 % Same Community NOI1 14,956 13,094 14.2 % 30,153 26,431 14.1 % Acquisitions NOI1 1,728 966 78.9 % 2,934 966 203.7 % NOI Margin1, total portfolio 66.6 % 66.2 % 0.4 % 66.4 % 66.6 % (0.2 )% Same Community NOI Margin1 66.0 % 64.8 % 1.2 % 66.8 % 65.9 % 0.9 % Acquisitions NOI Margin1 71.9 % 93.6 % (21.7 )% 62.4 % 93.6 % (31.2 )% FFO2 9,669 7,938 21.8 % 18,021 12,292 46.6 % FFO per unit2 0.385 0.330 16.7 % 0.717 0.544 31.8 % FFO adjusted2 8,975 7,538 19.1 % 17,555 14,415 21.8 % FFO adjusted per unit2 0.357 0.314 13.7 % 0.699 0.638 9.6 % AFFO2 8,882 7,028 26.4 % 16,453 10,525 56.3 % AFFO per unit2 0.353 0.292 20.9 % 0.655 0.466 40.6 % AFFO Payout Ratio2 43.6 % 49.7 % (12.3 )% 47.1 % 62.8 % (25.0 )% AFFO adjusted2 8,188 6,628 23.5 % 15,987 12,648 26.4 % AFFO adjusted per unit2 0.326 0.276 18.1 % 0.636 0.560 13.6 % AFFO adjusted Payout Ratio2 47.3 % 52.7 % (10.2 )% 48.5 % 52.2 % (7.1 )% Weighted average units (diluted) 25,131,790 24,033,350 1,098,440 25,126,553 22,590,314 2,536,239 1. See“Other Real Estate Industry Metrics”

2. See“Non-IFRS Financial Measures”

F inancial Overview

Rental revenue and related income in the second quarter of 2025 was $25.1 million, up 18.1% compared to the same period last year. This increase was primarily driven by Acquisitions as well as lot rent increases and Occupancy increases across the portfolio.

Same Community Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $22.7 million, approximately $2.5 million higher than the same period last year. This increase was a result of increasing monthly lot rent year over year, growth in Same Community Occupancy, increased utility reimbursements, and ancillary revenue agreements.

Net income and comprehensive income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $35.1 million, which was $8.4 million less than the same period last year, as a result of the fair value adjustments on investment properties and Class B Units of Flagship Operating, LLC (“Class B Units”) being $9.5 million less than in the same period in 2024.

NOI and NOI Margin for the second quarter of 2025 were $16.7 million and 66.6%, respectively, compared to $14.1 million and 66.2% during the second quarter of 2024. Same Community NOI Margin for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 66.0%, which was an increase of 1.2% over the same period last year as a result of lower repairs and maintenance expenses as well as increased utility recapture.

While NOI saw an increase from ancillary services, NOI Margins were negatively impacted due to these ancillary services having a lower margin than what has historically been achieved by the REIT.

Same Community Occupancy was 85.5% as at June 30, 2025. During the year ended December 31, 2024, two communities completed an expansion that resulted in an addition of 81 and 31 lots, respectively, with capacity for more lots as opportunities allow. The addition of these 112 lots decreased Same Community Occupancy by approximately (0.6)% as at June 30, 2025, but the REIT expects to have these lots occupied, and to add additional lots to meet demand, in the normal course of business.

Adjusted for the impact of this expansion, total portfolio Occupancy and Same Community Occupancy would have been 85.6% and 86.1%, respectively, as at June 30, 2025.

FFO for the second quarter of 2025 was $9.7 million, an increase of 21.8% from the second quarter of 2024. FFO per unit for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $0.385 and $0.330 respectively, an increase of 16.7%.

FFO adjusted was $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, a 19.1% increase compared to the same period last year. FFO adjusted per unit for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.357, a 13.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

AFFO for the second quarter of 2025 was $8.9 million, an increase of 26.4% from the second quarter of 2024. AFFO per unit for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $0.353, an increase of 20.9% from the same period last year.

AFFO adjusted was $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, a 23.5% increase compared to the same period last year. AFFO adjusted per unit for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.326, an 18.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Rent Collections for the second quarter of 2025 were 99.2%, an increase of 0.5% compared to the same period last year.

As at June 30, 2025 the REIT's Weighted Average Mortgage and Note Interest Rate (see“Other Real Estate Industry Metrics” for more information) was 4.26% and the REIT's Weighted Average Mortgage and Note Term (see“Other Real Estate Industry Metrics” for more information) to maturity was 9.5 years.

Flagship's Liquidity (see“Other Real Estate Industry Metrics” for more information) as at June 30, 2025 was approximately $13.4 million consisting of cash, cash equivalents, and available capacity on lines of credit.

Operations Overview

The REIT continues to advance the integration process and home expansion strategy for the seven MHCs Flagship acquired in Tennessee and West Virginia, as well as its lot expansion strategy across the portfolio. Occupancy levels have steadily increased in West Virginia and new home sales have continued to advance in the Nashville, Tennessee market. Flagship also recently added an amenities package and new clubhouse in one of the Nashville communities.

For the fourth consecutive year, Flagship was awarded Community of the Year by the KMHI. This year's award was granted to the REIT's Derby Hills Pointe community in Alexandria, Kentucky.

Flagship acquired the 170-lot Derby Hills Pointe in 2015 and has since transformed it into a model community through thoughtful infrastructure upgrades and community-building amenities. Additions include a new clubhouse, solar street lighting, an institutional-grade playground, basketball courts, and a newly installed dog park. Derby Hills also operates a resident-driven food pantry, partners with local churches to provide back-to-school programs and organizes annual events such as Halloween parties, Thanksgiving meal donations, and Christmas festivities.

As at June 30, 2025, the REIT owned a 100% interest in a portfolio of 80 MHCs with 14,670 lots as well as two recreational vehicle (“RV”) resort communities with 470 sites. The table below provides a summary of the REIT's portfolio as of June 30, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024:

($000s except per unit and Weighted Average Lot Rent amounts) As at June 30, 2025 As at December 31, 2024 Total communities (#) 82 82 Total lots (#) 15,140 15,137 Weighted Average Lot Rent1 (US$) 484 448 Total portfolio Occupancy1 (%) 85.1 83.5 Same Community1 Occupancy1 (%) 85.5 84.3 NAV1 (US$) 727,863 670,784 NAV per Unit1 (US$) 28.96 26.71 Debt to Gross Book Value1 (%) 36.5 38.1 Weighted Average Mortgage and Note Interest Rate1 (%) 4.26 4.41 Weighted Average Mortgage and Note Term1 (Years) 9.5 9 1. See“Other Real Estate Industry Metrics”

Outlook

Flagship maintains a positive outlook for the MHC industry and believes it offers significant upside potential to investors. This is primarily due to the MHC industry's consistent track record of historical outperformance relative to other real estate classes. Rising home ownership costs and limited new supply, have led to greater housing unaffordability for many Americans. Additionally, the lack of supply of new manufactured housing communities given the various layers of regulatory restrictions, competing land uses and scarcity of land zoned has created high barriers to entry for new market entrants.

Other macro and MHC industry-specific characteristics and trends that support Flagship's positive outlook include:



Increasing household formations;

Lower housing and rental affordability; Declining single-family residential homeownership rates

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In this news release, the REIT uses certain financial measures that are not defined under IFRS including certain non-IFRS ratios, to measure, compare and explain the operating results, financial performance and cash flows of the REIT. These measures are commonly used by entities in the real estate industry as useful metrics for measuring performance. However, they do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other publicly traded entities. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations

Funds from operations (“FFO”) and adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) are calculated in accordance with the definition provided by the Real Property Association of Canada (“REALPAC”).

FFO is defined as IFRS consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for items such as distributions on redeemable or exchangeable units (including distributions on the Class B Units), unrealized fair value adjustments to Class B Units, unrealized fair value adjustments to investment properties, unrealized fair value adjustments to unit based compensation, loss on extinguishment of acquired mortgages payable, gain on disposition of investment properties, and depreciation. FFO should not be construed as an alternative to consolidated net income (loss), or consolidated cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating FFO is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations but may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to FFO reported by other issuers. Refer to section“Reconciliation of FFO, FFO per unit, FFO adjusted, FFO adjusted per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, AFFO adjusted and AFFO adjusted per unit” for a reconciliation of FFO and FFO adjusted to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).

“FFO per unit (diluted)” is defined as FFO for the applicable period divided by the diluted weighted average unit count (including Units, Class B Units, vested Restricted Units (“RUs”) and vested Deferred Trust Units (“DTUs”)) during the period.

“FFO adjusted” is defined as FFO adjusted for non-real estate industry specific operating transactions. FFO adjusted presents FFO in a normalized manner that is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations. FFO adjusted may, as transactions occur, include adjustments that were not included in the definition of FFO adjusted in a previous period but are included in the current period to present FFO in a normalized manner that is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations. Adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, included mortgages payable settlement, which is comprised of prepayment penalties, defeasance, amortization of financing costs, and other costs associated with the refinance and payoff of certain mortgages payable prior to maturity. Adjustments also include insurance proceeds related to covered damage of investment property.

“FFO adjusted per unit (diluted)” is defined as FFO adjusted for the applicable period divided by the diluted weighted average unit count (including Units, Class B Units, vested RUs and vested DTUs) during the period.

AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for items such as maintenance capital expenditures, and certain non-cash items such as amortization of intangible assets, and premiums and discounts on debt and investments. AFFO should not be construed as an alternative to consolidated net income (loss), or consolidated cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating AFFO is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations. The REIT uses a capital expenditure reserve of $75 per lot per year and $1,100 per rental home per year, for the years ending, or ended, December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, in the AFFO calculation. This reserve is based on management's best estimate of the cost that the REIT may incur related to maintaining the investment properties. This may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to AFFO reported by other issuers. Refer to section“Reconciliation of FFO, FFO per unit, FFO adjusted, FFO adjusted per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, AFFO adjusted and AFFO adjusted per unit” for a reconciliation of AFFO and AFFO adjusted to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).

“AFFO Payout Ratio” is defined as total cash distributions of the REIT (including distributions on Class B Units) divided by AFFO.

“AFFO per unit (diluted)” is defined as AFFO for the applicable period divided by the diluted weighted average unit count (including Units, Class B Units, vested RUs and vested DTUs) during the period.

“AFFO adjusted” is defined as AFFO adjusted for transactions that are not considered recurring measures of economic earnings with the goal of presenting AFFO in a normalized manner that is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations. AFFO adjusted may, as transactions occur, include adjustments that were not included in the definition of AFFO adjusted in a previous period but are included in the current period to present AFFO in a normalized manner that is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations. Adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 included mortgages payable settlement expense, which is comprised of prepayment penalties, defeasance, amortization of financing costs, and other costs associated with the refinance and payoff of certain mortgages payable prior to maturity. Adjustments also include insurance proceeds related to covered damage of investment property.

“AFFO adjusted Payout Ratio” is defined as total cash distributions of the REIT (including distributions on Class B Units) divided by AFFO adjusted.

“AFFO adjusted per unit (diluted)” is defined as AFFO adjusted for the applicable period divided by the diluted weighted average unit count (including Units, Class B Units, vested RUs and vested DTUs) during the period.

The REIT believes these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in measuring the operating performance, financial performance and financial condition of the REIT. The REIT also uses AFFO and AFFO adjusted in assessing its distribution paying capacity.

Other Real Estate Industry Metrics

Additionally, this news release contains several other real estate industry financial metrics:



“Acquisitions” means the REIT's properties, excluding Same Community (as defined below) (i.e., Acquisitions Revenue, as well as Acquisitions net operating income (“NOI”), and Acquisitions NOI Margin (as defined below)), and such measure is used by management to evaluate period-over-period performance of such investment properties throughout both respective periods. These results reflect the impact of acquisitions of investment properties.

“Debt to Gross Book Value” is calculated by dividing indebtedness, which consists of the total principal amounts outstanding under mortgages and note payable, net and credit facilities, by Gross Book Value (as defined below). Refer to section“Calculation of Other Real Estate Industry Metrics – Debt to Gross Book Value.”

“Gross Book Value” means, at any time, the greater of: (a) the value of the assets of the REIT and its consolidated subsidiaries, as shown on its then most recent consolidated statements of financial position prepared in accordance with IFRS, less the amount of any receivable reflecting interest rate subsidies on any debt assumed by the REIT; and (b) the historical cost of the investment properties, plus (i) the carrying value of cash and cash equivalents, (ii) the carrying value of mortgages receivable; and (iii) the historical cost of other assets and investments used in operations.

“Liquidity” is defined as (a) cash and cash equivalents, plus (b) borrowing capacity available under any existing credit facilities.

“Net Asset Value” or“NAV” is calculated by taking unitholders' equity plus Class B Units, vested RUs and vested DTUs. NAV provides an indication of the total value of the REIT's investment properties, after accounting for outstanding mortgages and note payable. NAV also provides an indication of the changes in the REIT's overall value resulting from the performance of its assets. The reason for adding back Class B Units, vested RUs and vested DTUs is that they are economically equivalent to Units, receive the same distributions (or distribution equivalents) as Units, and can be exchanged for Units.

“Net Asset Value per Unit” or“NAV per Unit” is defined as NAV divided by the total number of units (including Units, Class B Units, vested RUs and vested DTUs) outstanding.

“NOI Margin” is defined as NOI divided by total revenue. Refer to section“Calculation of Other Real Estate Industry Metrics – NOI and NOI Margin”.

“Occupancy” is defined as the number of economically occupied lots in a community, defined as a lot that is generating revenue for the REIT as opposed to a lot that is physically occupied by a vacant structure, divided by the total lots in that community.

“Rent Collections” is defined as the total cash collected in a period divided by total revenue charged in that same period.

“Same Community” means all properties which have been owned and operated continuously since the first day of the preceding calendar year by the REIT and such measures (i.e., Same Community Revenue, as well as Same Community NOI, Same Community NOI Margin, and Same Community Occupancy) are used by management to evaluate period-over-period performance.

“Weighted Average Lot Rent” means the lot rent for each individual community multiplied by the total lots in that community summed for all communities divided by the total number of lots for all communities.

“Weighted Average Mortgage and Note Interest Rate” is calculated by multiplying the interest rate of each outstanding mortgage and note by the mortgage and note balance (as applicable) and dividing the sum by the total mortgage and note balance. “Weighted Average Mortgage and Note Term” is calculated by multiplying the remaining term of each mortgage and note by the mortgage and note balance (as applicable) and dividing the sum by the total mortgage and note balance.

Reconciliation of FFO, FFO per unit, FFO adjusted, FFO adjusted per unit, AFFO and AFFO per unit, AFFO adjusted and AFFO adjusted per unit

($000s, except per unit amounts) For the three months ended

Jun. 30, 2025 For the three months ended

Jun. 30, 2024 For the six months ended

Jun. 30, 2025 For the six months ended

Jun. 30, 2024 Net income and comprehensive income 35,091 43,456 45,550 54,580 Adjustments to arrive at FFO Depreciation 127 118 254 229 Gain on sale of investment properties - - (50 ) - Fair value adjustment - Class B Units 6,359 (18,305 ) 17,179 (11,215 ) Distributions on Class B Units 865 823 1,730 1,647 Fair value adjustment – investment properties (33,023 ) (17,880 ) (47,230 ) (32,709 ) Fair value adjustment – unit based compensation 250 (274 ) 588 (240 ) Funds from Operations (“FFO”) 9,669 7,938 18,021 12,292 FFO per unit (diluted) 0.385 0.330 0.717 0.544 Adjustments to arrive at FFO adjusted Insurance proceeds (694 ) (400 ) (694 ) (400 ) Mortgage payable settlement expense - - 228 2,523 FFO adjusted 8,975 7,538 17,555 14,415 FFO adjusted per unit (diluted) 0.357 0.314 0.699 0.638 Adjustments to arrive at AFFO Accretion of mark-to-market adjustment on mortgage payable (55 ) (258 ) (111 ) (515 ) Capital Expenditure Reserves (732 ) (652 ) (1,457 ) (1,252 ) Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) 8,882 7,028 16,453 10,525 AFFO per unit (diluted) 0.353 0.292 0.655 0.466 Adjustments to arrive at AFFO adjusted Insurance proceeds (694 ) (400 ) (694 ) (400 ) Mortgage payable settlement expense - - 228 2,523 AFFO adjusted 8,188 6,628 15,987 12,648 AFFO adjusted per unit (diluted) 0.326 0.276 0.636 0.560









Calculation of Other Real Estate Industry Metrics

NOI and NOI Margin

($000s) For the three months ended

Jun. 30, 2025 For the three months ended

Jun. 30, 2024 For the six months ended

Jun. 30, 2025 For the six months ended

Jun. 30, 2024 Rental revenue and related income 25,067 21,232 49,848 41,152 Property operating expenses 8,383 7,172 16,761 13,755 Net Operating Income (“NOI”) 16,684 14,060 33,087 27,397 NOI Margin 66.6 % 66.2 % 66.4 % 66.6 %

NAV and NAV per Unit

($000s, except per unit amounts) As at June 30, 2025 As at December 31, 2024 Unitholders Equity 624,790 585,651 Class B Units 100,338 83,159 Vested RU 740 626 Vested DTU 1,995 1,348 NAV 727,863 670,784 Total Units1 25,132,372 25,111,891 NAV per Unit 28.96 26.71 1. Total Units includes Units, Class B Units, vested RUs and vested DTUs



Debt to Gross Book Value

($000s) As at Jun. 30, 2025 As at Dec. 31, 2024 Total Debt Line of Credit 5,000 3,000 Mortgages and note payable, net (current portion) 303 45,271 Mortgages and note payable, net (non-current portion) 422,961 374,552 428,864 422,823 Gross Book Value Cash and cash equivalents 8,368 7,264 Tenant and other receivables, net 1,447 1,984 Prepaids and other assets 2,667 3,344 Lender escrow deposits 5,454 3,206 Other non-current assets 1,485 615 Investment properties 1,147,803 1,087,348 Property and equipment, net 3,346 3,274 Note receivable – related party 2,460 2,460 1,173,030 1,109,495 Debt to Gross Book Value 36.5 % 38.1 %

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that include forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws). Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“believe”,“anticipate”,“project”,“expect”,“intend”,“plan”,“will”,“may”,“can”,“could”,“would”,“must”,“estimate”,“target”,“objective”, and other similar expressions, or negative versions thereof, and include statements herein concerning: the REIT's investment strategy, objectives and creation of long-term value; the REIT's intention to continue to expand in its existing operational footprint, increasing its presence in core markets to enhance efficiencies and achieve economies of scale, and to target growth markets; the REIT's intention to convert rental homes to tenant owned homes as opportunities allow; expected sources of funding for future acquisitions and the expected performance of acquisitions; macro characteristics and trends in the United States real estate and housing industry, as well as the manufactured housing community (“MHC”) industry specifically; the REIT's distribution policy and intended sources of cash therefor; and the REIT's target indebtedness as a percentage of Gross Book Value. These statements are based on the REIT's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in such forward-looking statements. While considered reasonable by management of the REIT as at the date of this news release, any of these expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, or assumptions could be incorrect. Material factors and assumptions used by management of the REIT to develop the forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, the REIT's current expectations about: vacancy and rental growth rates in MHCs and the continued receipt of rental payments in line with historical collections; demographic trends in areas where the MHCs are located; further MHC acquisitions by the REIT; the applicability of any government regulation concerning MHCs and other residential accommodations; the availability of debt financing and future interest rates, as there is no guarantee that the future Federal Reserve will continue to hold or decrease interest rates; increasing expenditures and fees, in connection with the ownership of MHCs, driven by inflation or tariffs; tax laws; general economic conditions; and the recent increased volatility of equity markets in the United States. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as they are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed or referenced under the heading“Risks and Uncertainties” in the REIT's most recent Management's Discussion & Analysis or otherwise disclosed in the Annual Information Form. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements included in this news release may be considered as“financial outlook” for purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws, and as such, the financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than to understand management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, as disclosed in this news release. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast

DATE: Thursday, August 7, 2025 TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET JOIN BY PHONE:

(Click the URL to join the conference call by phone)

Please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. Upon registration, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. LIVE WEBCAST:

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U; is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit .

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390