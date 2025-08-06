Driven Tech Named To No. 2 Spot On CRN's Fast Growth 150 List For 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This list highlights the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers, including integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consultants in North America. Over the past two years, solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved remarkable sales growth, propelled by their innovative strategies and advanced technological expertise, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, security and cloud computing.

"Being named to the CRN Fast Growth 150 list is a tremendous honor, and earning a top spot once again is a direct reflection of our team's relentless commitment to innovation and execution. Our focus on delivering AI-driven services, intelligent applications, and secure platforms continues to help our clients navigate complex challenges and build for the future with confidence," said Vinu Thomas, COO of Driven Tech.

"Each company on the Fast Growth 150 list is harnessing its extensive technology acumen and forward-looking business strategy to accelerate growth and evolve to stay ahead in the fast-moving IT arena," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These notable companies show passion and commitment to finding success, supporting agility, and delivering enduring outcomes for customers. We congratulate each of them and look forward to their continued growth and evolution."

A portion of the 2025 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can also view the complete list online at .

The announcement follows Driven's recognition by CRN on other lists in 2025, including the Solution Provider 500 , Tech Elite 250 , and MSP 500 lists in 2025.

About Driven Tech

Driven is a leading provider of security-driven IT solutions, dedicated to helping organizations secure, modernize, and connect their applications, data, and users. By combining AI-powered digital foundations with pervasive security, Driven equips businesses with the tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape while enabling smarter, more connected operations.

