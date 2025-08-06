Start The School Year Right: Minnesota Dental Association Recommends Back-To-School Dental Visits

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in children and, if left untreated, may lead to infections and problems with focusing on school. The Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) recommends scheduling a dental check-up for your child at the beginning of the school year.

Here are a few important things to keep in mind as you prepare for your child's dental appointment:

Overall Dental Health

The dentist will check your child's teeth and gums, as well as the overall health of the mouth. They will check to see if teeth are lining up correctly and if their bite is good.

Cleanings

No matter how often your child brushes their teeth, they should still get a professional cleaning. A professional cleaning will get to bacteria that may cause cavities. Normal brushing cannot reach these areas.

X-rays

X-rays are done only when necessary, not at every dental visit. X-rays help the dentist see how teeth are developing and to make sure roots are healthy. They also make tooth decay between teeth visible.

Mouthguards

If your child plays sports, be sure to bring his or her mouthguard to the appointment so the dentist can check its condition and fit. If your child is in a growth spurt or losing teeth and getting new ones, a new mouthguard may be needed.

Sealants

A sealant is a thin protective coating that your dentist can place on the chewing surfaces of your child's permanent back teeth. Sealants work to keep cavity-causing bacteria and food from settling into your child's teeth where a toothbrush can't reach. Sealants help keep cavities from forming and existing spots of decay from getting worse. Note that sealants are not a substitute for brushing and flossing.

Prevention and early detection are key to avoiding dental pain. Find an MDA member dentist at and schedule your back-to-school appointment.

About the Minnesota Dental Association

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: .

SOURCE Minnesota Dental Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED