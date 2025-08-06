Nextgen Digital Platforms Inc. To Present At The OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 7Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) (OTCQB: NXTDF) (FSE: Z12) (the“Company”), based in Vancouver, focused on bridging traditional finance with decentralized Web3 technologies today announced that Matthew Priebe, CEO, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on August 7th, 2025

DATE : August 7th

TIME: 12:30 PM

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 7th-20th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



July 30th, 2025: NextGen announced the proposed expansion of its AI Strategy and Hardware as a Service Business“HaaS” through Integration with Bittensor Network

July 21st, 2025: NextGen Digital Announces Treasury Strategy to Incorporate Crypto Assets, Acquires $1.0 Million in Bitcoin July 9th, 2025: NextGen Digital Announces Private Placement of Special Warrants Convertible into Secured Digital Asset-Backed Notes



About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) is a publicly listed digital asset company focused on bridging traditional finance with decentralized Web3 technologies. The Company operates a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector and, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, intends to develop a diversified portfolio of digital assets, blockchain infrastructure, and Web3-native strategies. Through its in-house platforms and regulated structure, NextGen seeks to democratize access to the digital economy and deliver long-term shareholder value. The Company also evaluates opportunities to acquire or develop complementary technology platforms in alignment with its core mission.

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned integration with the Bittensor (TAO) ecosystem; the Company's receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals; the Company's participation in the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference; the availability of one-on-one meetings; the Company's ability to communicate its business plans, strategy, and recent developments to investors; and the Company's broader AI infrastructure strategy and positioning.

Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements herein.

