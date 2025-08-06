AARP Commits Thousands Of Dollars To Strengthen Three Communities Across Maryland

$57,000 in grants aims to help residents of all ages, especially older adults, improve how they live, move, and stay connected in their neighborhoods through innovative local projects

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Maryland non-profits will receive 2025 Community Challenge grants - part of AARP's $4.2 million commitment to fund 383 quick-action projects aimed at making communities more livable for people of all ages, with a focus on the needs of older adults. The funds will support efforts to improve public places, transportation, housing, digital connections, and other key areas.

Now in its ninth year, the Challenge has awarded $441,429 through 34 grants in Maryland since 2017 to nonprofit organizations and local government entities across the state. Grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"AARP Maryland is proud to work with communities across the state to help make them more livable for people of all ages," said AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg. "These projects are about turning great local ideas into real improvements that make everyday life better, especially for older Marylanders."



Baltimore's Art with a Heart received a $15,000 grant to fund a collaboration with the Zeta Center to create a large-scale mosaic mural. The project will involve community members in workshops, fostering artistic engagement and beautification in Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood.

Mount Clare Community Council, Inc., received two Community Challenge grants. One $2,500 grant will fund a project to audit streets in and around Mount Clare frequented by active mobility users. Residents will be canvassed about their mobility needs to identify areas needing better cycling facilities. The project will also educate on active mobility benefits and safety practices.

A second $25,000 grant aims to repair and improve sidewalks in Mount Clare, prioritizing areas used by residents age 50 and over. The goal is to enhance mobility and quality of life by targeting pedestrian corridors, tree wells, and ADA ramps, ensuring safe and accessible pathways for everyone.

Bayside Community Network in Elkton received $12,000 to enhance disaster preparedness for people age 50 and over and those with intellectual/developmental disabilities. The project includes installing a generator, offering emergency shelter, and providing CPR, First Aid, and Emergency Preparedness classes to support community resilience. Caring Carroll in Westminster will use a $2,500 grant to conduct disaster preparedness training for volunteers using the AARP Disaster Resilience Tool Kit and the Ready Carroll Preparedness Program. Volunteers will visit residents age 50-plus to distribute disaster preparedness kits and provide information.

"AARP Community Challenge projects may be quick to launch, but their impact is long-lasting," said Nancy A. LeaMond, AARP executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer. "We're proud to support communities nationwide to advance solutions that make neighborhoods and towns of all sizes better places to live where everyone can thrive. And this year, we're particularly proud to invest in projects benefitting often overlooked rural areas."

View the full list of grantees and their projects at aarp/communitychallenge . Learn more about AARP's work to support livable communities at aarp/livable .

