Hain Celestial Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results Conference Call And Webcast
The webcast and accompanying presentation will be available under the Investors section of the company's corporate website at . Investors and analysts can access the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and referencing conference ID: 5099081. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call through Monday, September 22, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 and referencing the conference access ID: 5099081.
About The Hain Celestial Group
Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie SnacksTM, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, among others. For more information, visit and LinkedIn.
Investor Relations Contact:
Alexis Tessier
...
Media Contact:
Jen Davis
...
