MISTRAS Announces Second Quarter And First Half 2025 Results
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|20,602
|$
|18,317
|Accounts receivable, net
|159,823
|127,281
|Inventories
|15,118
|14,485
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|18,409
|12,387
|Total current assets
|213,952
|172,470
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|85,909
|80,892
|Intangible assets, net
|39,571
|39,708
|Goodwill
|185,125
|181,442
|Deferred income taxes
|6,693
|6,267
|Other assets
|39,793
|42,259
|Total assets
|$
|571,043
|$
|523,038
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|18,238
|$
|11,128
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|90,482
|85,233
|Current portion of long-term debt
|13,069
|11,591
|Current portion of finance lease obligations
|5,677
|5,317
|Income taxes payable
|1,028
|1,656
|Total current liabilities
|128,494
|114,925
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|176,345
|158,056
|Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
|15,894
|15,162
|Deferred income taxes
|2,216
|1,973
|Other long-term liabilities
|31,919
|34,027
|Total liabilities
|354,868
|324,143
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity
|Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 31,538,050 and 31,010,375 shares issued and outstanding
|465
|402
|Additional paid-in capital
|253,879
|250,832
|Accumulated deficit
|(10,153
|)
|(9,984
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(28,343
|)
|(42,682
|)
|Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
|215,848
|198,568
|Noncontrolling interests
|327
|327
|Total equity
|216,175
|198,895
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|571,043
|$
|523,038
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|185,405
|$
|189,773
|$
|347,020
|$
|374,215
|Cost of revenue
|125,739
|132,536
|241,025
|264,892
|Depreciation
|5,721
|5,897
|11,158
|11,831
|Gross profit
|53,945
|51,340
|94,837
|97,492
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|39,793
|36,181
|75,445
|72,431
|Reorganization and other costs
|2,951
|518
|6,038
|2,076
|Environmental expense
|518
|-
|1,058
|-
|Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net
|-
|60
|-
|60
|Research and engineering
|269
|231
|568
|575
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,986
|2,391
|4,312
|4,839
|Income from operations
|8,428
|11,959
|7,416
|17,511
|Interest expense
|4,239
|4,413
|7,563
|8,842
|Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes
|4,189
|7,546
|(147
|)
|8,669
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|1,063
|1,173
|(105
|)
|1,292
|Net income (loss)
|3,126
|6,373
|(42
|)
|7,377
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes
|109
|4
|127
|13
|Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc.
|$
|3,017
|$
|6,369
|$
|(169
|)
|$
|7,364
|Net income (loss) per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.21
|$
|-
|$
|0.24
|Diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.20
|$
|-
|$
|0.23
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|31,439
|30,979
|31,268
|30,842
|Diluted
|31,693
|31,293
|31,268
|31,358
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Operating Data by Segment
(in thousands)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|North America
|$
|147,992
|$
|156,394
|$
|276,894
|$
|306,743
|International
|39,077
|34,264
|72,291
|67,311
|Products and Systems
|2,740
|3,373
|5,831
|6,583
|Corporate and eliminations
|(4,404
|)
|(4,258
|)
|(7,996
|)
|(6,422
|)
|Total
|$
|185,405
|$
|189,773
|$
|347,020
|$
|374,215
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Gross profit
|North America
|$
|40,384
|$
|39,874
|$
|70,549
|$
|75,250
|International
|12,270
|9,890
|21,358
|19,157
|Products and Systems
|1,337
|1,555
|2,960
|3,036
|Corporate and eliminations
|(46
|)
|21
|(30
|)
|49
|$
|53,945
|$
|51,340
|$
|94,837
|$
|97,492
Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Revenues by Category
(in thousands)
Revenue by industry was as follows:
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|North America
|International
|Products & Systems
|Corp/Elim
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|$
|92,634
|$
|9,943
|$
|239
|$
|-
|$
|102,816
|Aerospace & Defense
|16,848
|7,014
|140
|-
|24,002
|Industrials
|11,647
|7,597
|360
|-
|19,604
|Power Generation & Transmission
|9,320
|2,097
|376
|-
|11,793
|Other Process Industries
|5,877
|5,172
|-
|-
|11,049
|Infrastructure, Research & Engineering
|3,461
|4,020
|579
|-
|8,060
|Petrochemical
|3,112
|1
|-
|-
|3,113
|Other
|5,091
|3,234
|1,046
|(4,404
|)
|4,967
|Total
|$
|147,992
|$
|39,077
|$
|2,740
|$
|(4,404
|)
|$
|185,405
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|North America
|International
|Products & Systems
|Corp/Elim
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|$
|96,356
|$
|12,735
|$
|165
|$
|-
|$
|109,256
|Aerospace & Defense
|16,596
|5,697
|47
|-
|22,340
|Industrials
|11,853
|5,878
|563
|-
|18,294
|Power Generation & Transmission
|7,332
|1,254
|447
|-
|9,033
|Other Process Industries
|10,368
|4,504
|37
|-
|14,909
|Infrastructure, Research & Engineering
|5,125
|2,813
|695
|-
|8,633
|Petrochemical
|3,848
|171
|-
|-
|4,019
|Other
|4,916
|1,212
|1,419
|(4,258
|)
|3,289
|Total
|$
|156,394
|$
|34,264
|$
|3,373
|$
|(4,258
|)
|$
|189,773
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|North America
|International
|Products & Systems
|Corp/Elim
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|$
|178,365
|$
|20,589
|$
|426
|$
|-
|$
|199,380
|Aerospace & Defense
|30,855
|13,295
|256
|-
|44,406
|Industrials
|23,335
|14,114
|725
|-
|38,174
|Power Generation & Transmission
|12,544
|3,082
|820
|-
|16,446
|Other Process Industries
|12,378
|8,916
|8
|-
|21,302
|Infrastructure, Research & Engineering
|7,162
|6,582
|1,537
|-
|15,281
|Petrochemical
|5,635
|111
|-
|-
|5,746
|Other
|6,620
|5,602
|2,059
|(7,996
|)
|6,285
|Total
|$
|276,894
|$
|72,291
|$
|5,831
|$
|(7,996
|)
|$
|347,020
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|North America
|International
|Products & Systems
|Corp/Elim
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|$
|199,383
|$
|22,801
|$
|237
|$
|-
|$
|222,421
|Aerospace & Defense
|31,971
|12,429
|58
|-
|44,458
|Industrials
|20,762
|11,731
|1,000
|-
|33,493
|Power Generation & Transmission
|10,924
|2,936
|1,025
|-
|14,885
|Other Process Industries
|18,296
|8,437
|76
|-
|26,809
|Infrastructure, Research & Engineering
|9,097
|5,018
|1,104
|-
|15,219
|Petrochemical
|7,661
|702
|-
|-
|8,363
|Other
|8,649
|3,257
|3,083
|(6,422
|)
|8,567
|Total
|$
|306,743
|$
|67,311
|$
|6,583
|$
|(6,422
|)
|$
|374,215
The Company has retrospectively reclassified certain Oil and Gas sub-category revenues for the periods shown below in order to conform the classification with the current period presentation. Total Oil and Gas sub-category revenues were unchanged in total.
|2024 Quarterly Revenues
| Three months ended
March 31,
| Three months ended
June 30,
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Three months ended
December 31,
|Oil and Gas Revenue by sub-category
|Upstream
|$
|39,514
|$
|41,013
|$
|40,756
|$
|36,753
|Midstream
|18,533
|20,786
|20,790
|20,033
|Downstream
|55,118
|47,457
|37,957
|40,212
|Total
|$
|113,165
|$
|109,256
|$
|99,503
|$
|96,998
|2025 Quarterly Revenues
|Three months ended March 31,
|Oil and Gas Revenue by sub-category
|Upstream
|$
|36,820
|Midstream
|15,341
|Downstream
|44,403
|Total
|$
|96,564
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Oil and Gas Revenue by sub-category
|Upstream
|$
|38,180
|$
|41,013
|$
|75,000
|$
|80,527
|Midstream
|18,575
|20,786
|33,916
|39,319
|Downstream
|46,061
|47,457
|90,464
|102,575
|Total
|$
|102,816
|$
|109,256
|$
|199,380
|$
|222,421
Consolidated Revenue by type was as follows:
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue by type
|Field Services
|$
|123,484
|$
|134,528
|$
|233,659
|$
|260,883
|Shop Laboratories
|15,682
|16,938
|30,711
|34,133
|Data Analytical Solutions
|18,330
|18,342
|32,311
|33,881
|Other
|27,909
|19,965
|50,339
|45,318
|Total
|$
|185,405
|$
|189,773
|$
|347,020
|$
|374,215
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to
Income (Loss) from Operations before Special Items (non-GAAP)
(in thousands)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|North America:
|Income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|16,758
|$
|18,727
|$
|23,273
|$
|32,287
|Reorganization and other costs
|1,113
|92
|2,471
|92
|Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net
|-
|60
|-
|60
|Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|17,871
|$
|18,879
|$
|25,744
|$
|32,439
|International:
|Income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|4,004
|$
|1,647
|$
|5,085
|$
|2,771
|Reorganization and other costs
|92
|161
|270
|263
|Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,096
|$
|1,808
|$
|5,355
|$
|3,034
|Products and Systems:
|Income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|336
|$
|495
|$
|663
|$
|809
|Reorganization and other costs
|-
|-
|151
|2
|Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|336
|$
|495
|$
|814
|$
|811
|Corporate and Eliminations:
|Loss from operations (GAAP)
|$
|(12,670
|)
|$
|(8,910
|)
|$
|(21,605
|)
|$
|(18,356
|)
|Environmental expense
|518
|-
|1,058
|-
|Reorganization and other costs
|1,746
|265
|3,146
|1,719
|Loss from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|(10,406
|)
|$
|(8,645
|)
|$
|(17,401
|)
|$
|(16,637
|)
|Total Company:
|Income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|8,428
|$
|11,959
|$
|7,416
|$
|17,511
|Environmental expense
|518
|-
|1,058
|-
|Reorganization and other costs
|2,951
|518
|6,038
|2,076
|Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net
|-
|60
|-
|60
|Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|11,897
|$
|12,537
|$
|14,512
|$
|19,647
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information
(in thousands)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|$
|(9,098
|)
|$
|4,511
|$
|(3,453
|)
|$
|5,115
|Investing activities
|(6,451
|)
|(5,569
|)
|(11,865
|)
|(11,217
|)
|Financing activities
|15,623
|134
|14,921
|5,261
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|1,992
|1,246
|2,682
|372
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,066
|$
|322
|$
|2,285
|$
|(469
|)
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)
(in thousands)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|$
|(9,098
|)
|$
|4,511
|$
|(3,453
|)
|$
|5,115
|Less:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(5,870
|)
|(4,795
|)
|(10,425
|)
|(9,599
|)
|Purchases of intangible assets
|(1,048
|)
|(1,287
|)
|(2,315
|)
|(2,404
|)
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|(16,016
|)
|$
|(1,571
|)
|$
|(16,193
|)
|$
|(6,888
|)
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Trailing Twelve months Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)
(in thousands)
|Trailing twelve months ended (1)
|June 30, 2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|$
|41,561
|Less:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(18,728
|)
|Purchases of intangible assets
|(4,995
|)
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|17,838
_____________
(1) As reported and reconciled for each respective quarterly period during the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Refer to the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K furnishing pursuant to Item 2.02 the Company's financial results for each respective quarterly period included in the trailing twelve month period.
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)
(in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|13,069
|$
|11,591
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|176,345
|158,056
|Total Debt (Gross)
|189,414
|169,647
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|(20,602
|)
|(18,317
|)
|Total Debt (Net)
|$
|168,812
|$
|151,330
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|$
|3,126
|$
|6,373
|$
|(42
|)
|$
|7,377
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes
|109
|4
|127
|13
|Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc.
|$
|3,017
|$
|6,369
|$
|(169
|)
|$
|7,364
|Interest expense
|4,239
|4,413
|7,563
|8,842
|Income tax (benefit)/expense
|1,063
|1,173
|(105
|)
|1,292
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,707
|8,288
|15,470
|16,670
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,827
|1,536
|3,129
|2,764
|Reorganization and other related costs(1)
|2,951
|518
|6,038
|2,076
|Environmental expense
|518
|-
|1,058
|-
|Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net
|-
|60
|-
|60
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|2,784
|(227
|)
|3,157
|(789
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|24,106
|$
|22,130
|$
|36,141
|$
|38,279
_______________
(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense within Reorganization and other costs of $0.5 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense within Reorganization and other costs of $1.5 million.
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to
Net Income (Loss) Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)
(tabular dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP)
|$
|3,017
|$
|6,369
|$
|(169
|)
|$
|7,364
|Special items
|3,469
|578
|7,096
|2,136
|Tax impact on special items
|(720
|)
|(140
|)
|(1,501
|)
|(521
|)
|Special items, net of tax
|$
|2,749
|$
|438
|$
|5,595
|$
|1,615
|Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,766
|$
|6,807
|$
|5,426
|$
|8,979
|Diluted EPS (GAAP) (1)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.20
|$
|-
|$
|0.23
|Special items, net of tax
|0.09
|0.01
|0.18
|0.05
|Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.28
_______________
(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, 375,000 shares, related to stock options and 877,000 shares, related to restricted stock units were anti-dilutive and therefore were excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings (loss) per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, 106,000 shares, related to stock options and 867,000 shares, related to restricted stock units were excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings (loss) per share due to the net loss for the period.
