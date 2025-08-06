Root, Inc. Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results
Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results and provide an update on company operations today, Wednesday, August 6, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root's Investor Relations website at .
Webcast and Conference Call Details:
Date: August 6, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908
Webcast: news-events/events
A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Events page of the company's website at .
About Root, Inc.
Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 15 million app downloads and has collected over 32 billion miles of driving data to inform its insurance offerings.
For more information, visit .
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
...
Media:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment