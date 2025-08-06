DLH Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the“Company”), a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cyber security solutions to federal agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights



Third quarter revenue was $83.3 million in fiscal 2025 versus $100.7 million in fiscal 2024, primarily reflecting small business conversions and program timing, partially offset by contributions from new contract awards.

Earnings were $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $1.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. As a percentage of revenue, earnings for each quarter were 0.4% and 1.1% respectively.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") were $8.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, representing 9.7% and 10.0% of each respective quarter's revenue

Total debt was $142.3 million as of June 30, 2025 versus $154.6 million as of September 30, 2024 and $151.7 million as of March 31, 2025, reflecting $9.4 million of debt reduction during the fiscal third quarter. Contract backlog was $555.3 million as of June 30, 2025 versus $690.3 million as of September 30, 2024.



Management Discussion

"In the third quarter, we effectively navigated changes in the competitive landscape and transition in the industry overall, preserving margin delivery and strong operating cash flow," said Zach Parker, DLH President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite industry headwinds experienced during this fiscal year, we expect a return to robust bid activity and anticipated funding across our key service delivery areas - from cybersecurity to digital transformation and public health initiatives - for fiscal 2026 and beyond. Our advanced applications and highly skilled team deliver cost-effective, value-added solutions that we expect will be in high demand.

"With initial Administration spending priorities communicated for next fiscal year, we believe DLH is well-positioned for growth in the medium and long term. This is thanks to increased defense spending, a strong focus on integrating advanced technologies, and a continued emphasis on addressing critical public health issues. We have strategically prepared DLH to seize new opportunities to support our customers' missions through efficient, forward-thinking solutions. As we approach fiscal 2026, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain deeply committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $83.3 million versus $100.7 million in fiscal 2024, primarily reflecting the impact of small business set-aside transitions, as previously reported. This includes, year-over-year, lower revenue of approximately $8.5 million related to transitioned CMOP locations, $3.2 million from the unbundling of DoD contracts, and $2.2 million from scope reductions due to the federal government's efficiency initiatives. The remaining change in revenue volume was primarily due to service delivery timing on key contracts.

Income from operations was $3.8 million versus $5.8 million in the fiscal 2024 third quarter and, as a percentage of revenue, the Company reported an operating margin of 4.5% in fiscal 2025 versus 5.7% in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses declined $1.1 million year-over-year, from $9.0 million in fiscal 2024 to $7.9 million in fiscal 2025 which, as a percentage of revenue, was 9.0% and 9.4%, respectively. The decrease in general and administrative expenses reflects strong management of operating expenses as the business base transitions, while protecting our investment in new business development initiatives.

Interest expense was $3.5 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 versus $4.1 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the impact of lower debt outstanding. Income before income taxes was $0.2 million for the third quarter this year versus $1.6 million in fiscal 2024, representing 0.3% and 1.6% of revenue, respectively, for each period.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, DLH recorded a $(0.1) million and $0.5 million benefit and provision for income tax expense, respectively. The Company reported net income of approximately $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $1.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. As a percentage of revenue for fiscal 2025 and 2024, net income was 0.4% and 1.1%, respectively.

On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was approximately $8.1 million versus $10.0 million in the prior-year period, or 9.7% and 10.0% of revenue, respectively.

Key Financial Indicators

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $0.2 million and debt outstanding under its credit facilities of $142.3 million versus cash of $0.3 million and debt outstanding of $154.6 million as of September 30, 2024. DLH delivered a sequential $9.4 million decrease in debt from the second quarter, reflecting improved working capital conditions. The Company continues to anticipate that it will convert 50-55% of EBITDA to debt reduction over the course of the fiscal year. As of the end of the third quarter, DLH has satisfied all mandatory term amortization payments through June 30, 2026 and remains in compliance with its financial covenants.

As of June 30, 2025, total backlog was approximately $555.3 million including funded backlog of approximately $92.3 million and unfunded backlog of $463.0 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

DLH management will discuss third quarter results and provide a general business update, including current competitive conditions and strategies, during a conference call beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time tomorrow, August 7, 2025. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256. Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID #1191990.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,400 employees dedicated to the idea that“Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management“believes”,“expects”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions (including anticipated future financial performance and results); the diversion of management's attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations; the inability to retain employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; our ability to manage our debt obligations; compliance with bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see“Risk Factors” in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.

Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

