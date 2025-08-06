DLH Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results
|INVESTOR RELATIONS
TABLES TO FOLLOW
DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|83,343
|$
|100,694
|$
|263,337
|$
|299,551
|Cost of operations:
|Contract costs
|67,420
|81,646
|211,012
|239,839
|General and administrative costs
|7,860
|9,013
|24,939
|28,420
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,308
|4,272
|12,880
|12,769
|Total operating costs
|79,588
|94,931
|248,831
|281,028
|Income from operations
|3,755
|5,763
|14,506
|18,523
|Interest expense
|3,540
|4,143
|11,549
|12,991
|Income before provision for income tax
|215
|1,620
|2,957
|5,532
|Provision for income tax (benefit) expense
|(74
|)
|481
|676
|430
|Net income
|$
|289
|$
|1,139
|$
|2,281
|$
|5,102
|Net income per share - basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.36
|Net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.35
|Weighted average common stock outstanding
|Basic
|14,386
|14,232
|14,386
|14,156
|Diluted
|14,450
|14,704
|14,458
|14,716
| DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value of shares)
| June 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|194
|$
|342
|Accounts receivable
|44,916
|49,849
|Other current assets
|4,477
|2,766
|Total current assets
|49,587
|52,957
|Goodwill
|138,161
|138,161
|Intangible assets, net
|95,979
|108,321
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|9,259
|6,681
|Deferred income taxes, net
|4,808
|6,245
|Equipment and improvements, net
|1,432
|1,830
|Other long-term assets
|115
|186
|Total assets
|$
|299,341
|$
|314,381
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|13,676
|$
|25,290
|Debt obligations - current, net of deferred financing costs
|14,039
|12,058
|Accrued payroll
|15,022
|12,848
|Operating lease liabilities - current
|2,711
|2,652
|Other current liabilities
|375
|394
|Total current liabilities
|45,823
|53,242
|Long-term liabilities:
|Debt obligations - long-term, net of deferred financing costs
|124,309
|137,316
|Operating lease liabilities - long-term
|14,829
|12,789
|Other long-term liabilities
|682
|902
|Total long-term liabilities
|139,820
|151,007
|Total liabilities
|185,643
|204,249
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 14,386 and 14,386 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively
|14
|14
|Additional paid-in capital
|101,555
|100,270
|Retained earnings
|12,129
|9,848
|Total shareholders' equity
|113,698
|110,132
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|299,341
|$
|314,381
| DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|2,281
|$
|5,102
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,880
|12,769
|Amortization of deferred financing costs charged to interest expense
|1,309
|1,437
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,284
|2,290
|Deferred income taxes, net
|1,437
|(311
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|4,933
|778
|Other assets
|(4,216
|)
|2,484
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(11,614
|)
|(6,515
|)
|Accrued payroll
|2,175
|437
|Other liabilities
|2,067
|(3,540
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|12,536
|14,931
|Investing activities
|Purchase of equipment and improvements
|(213
|)
|(627
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(213
|)
|(627
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from revolving line of credit
|172,056
|257,067
|Repayment of revolving line of credit
|(170,075
|)
|(252,123
|)
|Repayments of debt obligations
|(14,250
|)
|(17,813
|)
|Payments of deferred financing costs
|(202
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and warrants
|-
|261
|Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options
|-
|(1,488
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(12,471
|)
|(14,096
|)
|Net change in cash
|(148
|)
|208
|Cash - beginning of period
|342
|215
|Cash - end of period
|$
|194
|$
|423
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|10,415
|$
|11,656
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|$
|563
|$
|2,280
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity
|Common stock surrendered for the exercise of stock options
|$
|-
|$
|2,432
|Lease liability recognized to acquire a right-of-use asset
|$
|4,187
|$
|-
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDA as a percent of revenue as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. We define EBITDA as net income excluding (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, net and (iii) provision for income tax (benefit) expense. EBITDA as a percent of revenue is EBITDA for the measurement period divided by revenue for the same period.
These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance.
EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and when analyzing our performance investors should (i) evaluate adjustments in our reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measures and (ii) use non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as an alternative to, measures of our operating results, as defined under GAAP.
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Net income
|$
|289
|$
|1,139
|$
|(850
|)
|$
|2,281
|$
|5,102
|$
|(2,821
|)
|(i) Depreciation and amortization
|4,308
|4,272
|36
|12,880
|12,769
|111
|(ii) Interest expense, net
|3,540
|4,143
|(603
|)
|11,549
|12,991
|(1,442
|)
|(iii) Provision for income tax (benefit) expense
|(74
|)
|481
|(555
|)
|676
|430
|246
|EBITDA
|$
|8,063
|$
|10,035
|$
|(1,972
|)
|$
|27,386
|$
|31,292
|$
|(3,906
|)
|Net income as a % of revenue
|0.4
|%
|1.1
|%
|(0.7)%
|0.9
|%
|1.7
|%
|(0.8)%
|EBITDA as a % of revenue
|9.7
|%
|10.0
|%
|(0.3)%
|10.4
|%
|10.4
|%
|-
|%
|Revenue
|$
|83,343
|$
|100,694
|$
|(17,351
|)
|$
|263,337
|$
|299,551
|$
|(36,214
|)
