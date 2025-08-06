Uniti Group Inc. To Present At The TD Cowen 11Th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-06 04:31:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to present at the TD Cowen 11th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit. The presentation is scheduled for 2:55 PM MDT / 4:55 PM EDT on August 12, 2025 in Boulder, CO.

You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti's Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com . The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at .

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
...

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
...


