Occidental Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at Participants may pre-register for the conference call at . A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the company's website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest oil and gas producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of America. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas, and includes our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary, which is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. We are dedicated to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit for more information.

