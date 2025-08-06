Phenixfin Corporation Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
| June 30,
2025
(Unaudited)
| September 30,
2024
|Assets:
|Investments at fair value
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $158,364,341 and $143,179,354 respectively)
|$
|159,391,606
|$
|142,233,426
|Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $10,008,289 and $20,564,242, respectively)
|11,592,334
|14,750,785
|Controlled investments (amortized cost of $150,432,462 and $97,016,429, respectively)
|123,454,891
|70,931,647
|Total Investments at fair value
|294,438,831
|227,915,858
|Cash and cash equivalents
|7,270,519
|67,571,559
|Receivables:
|Interest receivable
|1,135,646
|1,313,598
|Other receivable
|16,640
|65,838
|Dividends receivable
|-
|23,468
|Deferred financing costs
|1,458,777
|760,680
|Due from Affiliate
|1,101,599
|90,500
|Deferred tax asset, net
|953,505
|887,099
|Other assets
|298,155
|1,066,323
|Prepaid share repurchase
|101,115
|101,115
|Receivable for investments sold
|35,445
|2,955,775
|Total Assets
|$
|306,810,232
|$
|302,751,813
|Liabilities:
|Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,234,485 and $1,510,815, respectively)
|$
|144,918,632
|$
|135,723,636
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|3,300,818
|5,570,150
|Interest and fees payable
|1,213,024
|768,043
|Other liabilities
|190,743
|294,063
|Deferred tax liability, net
|340,531
|-
|Due to Affiliate
|152,365
|88,148
|Total Liabilities
|150,116,113
|142,444,040
|Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)
|Net Assets:
|Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,003,869 and 2,019,778 common shares outstanding, respectively
|2,004
|2,020
|Capital in excess of par value
|704,113,672
|704,909,588
|Total distributable earnings (loss)
|(547,421,557
|)
|(544,603,835
|)
|Total Net Assets
|156,694,119
|160,307,773
|Total Liabilities and Net Assets
|$
|306,810,232
|$
|302,751,813
|Net Asset Value Per Common Share
|$
|78.20
|$
|79.37
| PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest Income:
|Interest from investments
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:
|Cash
|$
|3,758,928
|$
|2,971,965
|$
|9,708,993
|$
|7,605,006
|Payment in-kind
|213,590
|231,113
|832,055
|412,317
|Affiliated investments:
|Cash
|-
|10,682
|-
|742,858
|Controlled investments:
|Cash
|607,929
|650,244
|1,822,914
|1,230,510
|Payment in-kind
|-
|334,398
|-
|603,229
|Total interest income
|4,580,447
|4,198,402
|12,363,962
|10,593,920
|Dividend income
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|247,322
|531,151
|1,221,852
|1,963,744
|Affiliated investments
|-
|-
|254,231
|-
|Controlled investments
|617,056
|982,903
|3,597,022
|3,216,298
|Total dividend income
|864,378
|1,514,054
|5,073,105
|5,180,042
|Interest from cash and cash equivalents
|27,804
|147,127
|132,557
|387,501
|Fee income (see Note 9)
|684,330
|375,363
|822,841
|453,988
|Other income
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Total Investment Income
|6,156,959
|6,234,946
|18,392,465
|16,615,473
|Expenses:
|Interest and financing expenses
|2,660,472
|1,721,767
|7,785,246
|4,831,180
|Salaries and benefits
|1,237,767
|1,514,872
|3,451,438
|4,464,372
|Professional fees, net
|304,540
|432,416
|1,300,518
|1,133,120
|General and administrative expenses
|398,494
|226,903
|928,026
|862,740
|Directors fees
|204,000
|187,500
|612,000
|562,500
|Administrator expenses (see Note 6)
|106,740
|75,351
|303,924
|210,753
|Insurance expenses
|87,460
|95,983
|262,379
|290,433
|Total expenses
|4,999,473
|4,254,792
|14,643,531
|12,355,098
|Net Investment Income
|1,157,486
|1,980,154
|3,748,934
|4,260,375
|Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
|Net realized gains (losses):
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|(1,665,458
|)
|155,419
|(1,561,801
|)
|585,977
|Affiliated investments
|(10,320,353
|)
|-
|(10,320,353
|)
|(1,991,456
|)
|Controlled investments
|-
|8,542,831
|-
|8,542,831
|Total net realized gains (losses)
|(11,985,811
|)
|8,698,250
|(11,882,154
|)
|7,137,352
|Net change in unrealized gains (losses):
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|(18,517
|)
|1,823,185
|1,973,193
|4,984,195
|Affiliated investments
|8,379,055
|73,960
|7,397,502
|4,787,878
|Controlled investments
|914,813
|(9,966,938
|)
|(892,789
|)
|(8,655,048
|)
|Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)
|9,275,351
|(8,069,793
|)
|8,477,906
|1,117,025
|Deferred tax benefit (expense)
|55,511
|-
|(274,125
|)
|-
|Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)
|(2,654,949
|)
|628,457
|(3,678,373
|)
|8,254,377
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
|$
|(1,497,463
|)
|$
|2,608,611
|$
|70,561
|$
|12,514,752
|Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|1.29
|$
|0.03
|$
|6.11
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)
|2,017,330
|2,019,786
|2,018,962
|2,047,127
