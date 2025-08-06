Intuitive Machines Expands Deep Space Navigation Services With Agreement To Acquire Kinetx, Positioning Itself For Constellation Management And Moon-To-Mars Data Relay

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) (“Intuitive Machines” or the“Company”), a leading space technology, infrastructure, and services company, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire KinetX, Inc. (“KinetX”), a privately held Arizona-based aerospace company with more than 30 years of experience delivering flight-proven deep space navigation, systems engineering, ground software, and constellation mission design to the U.S. government and international customers.

The acquisition strengthens Intuitive Machines' position as a vertically integrated provider of end-to-end systems for the Moon, Mars, and beyond, marking the Company's formal expansion into the precision navigation and flight dynamics segment of deep space operations.

The acquisition is expected to close prior to the end of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.







With a heritage of supporting NASA and National Security Space missions, and as the only commercial company certified by NASA for deep space navigation, KinetX provides flight dynamics capabilities for both lunar and interplanetary missions. Its proprietary navigation software stack has supported both of Intuitive Machines' lunar missions to date.

“We know our objective, becoming an indispensable infrastructure services layer for space exploration, and achieving it requires intelligent systems and exceptional talent,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus.“Bringing KinetX in-house gives us both: flight-proven deep space navigation expertise and the proprietary software behind some of the most ambitious missions in the solar system. These capabilities accelerate our ability to deliver secure, autonomous data relay and constellation services at scale, reinforcing our position as a trusted provider for NASA, National Security Space, and future Mars operations.”

KinetX also brings deep and broad systems engineering capabilities along with a suite of ground software and analysis tools supporting the IRIDIUM constellation, Mobile User Objective System, and other key U.S. defense programs. Its simulation environment enables advanced orbit modeling, trade studies, and secure constellation operations-core services for the next generation of proliferated space architectures and U.S. cislunar strategy.

The acquisition reinforces the Company's flight dynamics and navigation business line within Intuitive Machines' Data Transmission Services segment. Intuitive Machines plans to pair KinetX software and talent with its lunar-proven flight systems, positioning the Company to lead in emerging opportunities like NASA's Near Space Network Services, the potential for Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System replacement, Mars data relay missions, and commercial operations of legacy Deep Space Network infrastructure.

“For over 30 years, KinetX has supported deep space missions that redefine humanity's place in the solar system, navigating to Mercury, beyond Pluto, asteroids, and the Moon,” said KinetX CEO Christopher Bryan.“Joining Intuitive Machines gives our team a broader operational canvas and shared commitment to precision, autonomy, and engineering excellence. We're excited to help shape the next generation of space infrastructure with a partner that understands the demands of real flight and values the people and tools required to meet them.”

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space technology, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company's Nova-C class lunar lander, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. In 2025, Intuitive Machines returned to the lunar south pole with a second lander. The Company's products and services are focused through three pillars of space commercialization: Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service. For more information, please visit

