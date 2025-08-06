WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES SECOND-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EXECUTING ON CORE GROWTH STRATEGY AND REAFFIRMING 2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE RANGES

Reported second-quarter 2025 Net income attributable to limited partners of $333.8 million, generating record second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $617.9 million.

Reported second-quarter 2025 Cash flows provided by operating activities of $564.0 million, generating second-quarter Free Cash Flow(1) of $388.4 million.

Announced a second-quarter distribution of $0.910 per unit, which is consistent with the prior quarter's distribution, or $3.64 per unit on an annualized basis.

Executing on growth strategy by announcing an agreement to acquire Aris Water Solutions, Inc. and sanctioning a new 300 MMcf/d cryogenic natural-gas processing train at the North Loving plant in the Delaware Basin. Reaffirming 2025 Adjusted EBITDA(2), total capital expenditures(3), and Free Cash Flow(2) guidance ranges of $2.350 billion to $2.550 billion, $625 million to $775 million, and $1.275 billion to $1.475 billion, respectively. HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES ) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced second-quarter financial and operating results. Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $333.8 million, or $0.87 per common unit (diluted), with second-quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $617.9 million. Second-quarter 2025 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $564.0 million, and second-quarter 2025 Free Cash Flow(1) totaled $388.4 million. Second-quarter 2025 capital expenditures(3) totaled $170.5 million. RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved sequential throughput growth across all products of 3-percent, 6-percent, and 4-percent for natural gas, crude oil and NGLs, and produced water, respectively.

Gathered record Delaware Basin natural-gas throughput of 2.1 Bcf/d for the second quarter, representing a 7-percent sequential-quarter increase.

Gathered record Delaware Basin crude-oil and NGLs throughput of 269 MBbls/d for the second quarter, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase.

Gathered record Delaware Basin produced-water throughput of 1,242 MBbls/d for the second quarter, representing a 4-percent sequential-quarter increase.

Retired $337 million of senior notes in June of 2025 with cash on hand.

Subsequent to quarter end, sanctioned a new 300 MMcf/d cryogenic processing train in the North Loving area of our West Texas complex ("North Loving Train II") with an expected in-service date early in the second quarter of 2027. Subsequent to quarter end, and as announced earlier today, executed an agreement to acquire Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ("Aris") (NYSE: ARIS ) in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $2.0 billion, which is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2025. On August 14, 2025, WES will pay its second-quarter 2025 per-unit distribution of $0.910, or $3.64 on an annualized basis, which is in line with the prior quarter's distribution. Second-quarter 2025 Free Cash Flow(1) after distributions totaled $33.1 million. Second-quarter 2025 natural-gas throughput(4) averaged 5.3 Bcf/d, representing a 3-percent sequential-quarter increase. Second-quarter 2025 crude-oil and NGLs throughput(4) averaged 532 MBbls/d, representing a 6-percent sequential-quarter increase. Second-quarter 2025 produced-water throughput(4) averaged 1,217 MBbls/d, representing a 4-percent sequential-quarter increase. "WES had a successful second quarter as we generated the highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA in our partnership's history, delivered increased throughput across all core operating basins and across all products, and executed on numerous significant growth initiatives," commented Oscar Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, our strategic focus on productivity and efficiency has resulted in cost reductions and process improvements, which should help WES remain competitive and better execute on our near-term growth plans. These results have kept WES on track to achieve our annual throughput growth expectations, and we remain within our previously announced financial guidance ranges for the year." "After evaluating multi-year throughput forecasts and conducting numerous discussions with our customers in West Texas, we are confident in sustained producer activity and remain committed to meeting our customers' infrastructure needs. As such, we have sanctioned North Loving Train II, a 300 MMcf/d cryogenic natural-gas processing train, that will increase our West Texas complex processing capacity to approximately 2.5 Bcf/d. This expansion further solidifies WES's position as one of the top natural-gas processors in the Delaware Basin and will better position us to continue supporting the development of our customer's high-quality acreage positions in the basin." "Today, we also announced WES's acquisition of Aris in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $2.0 billion, which reinforces WES as a leading midstream water services provider in the Delaware Basin. This strategic transaction, which is expected to be accretive to 2026 Free Cash Flow per unit and targets approximately $40 million of annualized cost synergies, establishes a differentiated, produced-water system across West Texas and southern New Mexico that is supported by highly-economic, long-term dedications from investment-grade customers. Additionally, we firmly believe this transaction will enhance our ability to compete for new business across our natural-gas, crude-oil, and produced-water businesses, adding meaningful scale, marking our entrance further into New Mexico, and making WES the largest three-stream midstream service provider in the Delaware Basin. Also, by prudently financing this transaction with a combination of equity and cash, we expect pro forma net leverage to remain at approximately 3.0x." "Finally, we will remain focused on diligently executing our growth strategy, as the Aris acquisition, North Loving Train II, and other organic expansion projects, such as the Pathfinder pipeline, greatly support our growth outlook in 2026, 2027, and beyond. Our long-term contract portfolio, strong balance sheet, and investment-grade credit ratings all provide the financial flexibility needed to support our expansion plans over the coming years and generate value for our unitholders," concluded Mr. Brown. GUIDANCE Given the expected timing of closing within the fourth quarter, WES is not updating its 2025 financial guidance ranges and expects to incorporate the impact of the Aris acquisition into its 2026 guidance projections that will be announced in late February of 2026 in conjunction with WES's fourth-quarter 2025 earnings report. CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 9:00 A.M. CT WES will host a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its second-quarter results. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at . A small number of phone lines are available for analysts; individuals should dial 800-836-8184 (Domestic) or 646-357-8785 (International) ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled conference call time. A replay of the live audio webcast can be accessed on the Partnership's website at for one year after the call. For additional details on WES's financial and operational performance, please refer to the earnings slides and updated investor presentation available at . ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells residue, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts. For more information about WES, please visit .























(1) Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) This release contains certain forward-looking non-GAAP measure such as the Adjusted EBITDA range and Free Cash Flow range for year ending December 31, 2025. A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA range to net cash provided by operating activities and net income (loss), and a reconciliation of the Free Cash Flow range to net cash provided by operating activities, is not provided because the items necessary to estimate such amounts are not reasonably estimable at this time. These items, net of tax, may include, but are not limited to, impairments of assets and other charges, divestiture costs, acquisition costs, or changes in accounting principles. All of these items could significantly impact such financial measures. At this time, WES is not able to estimate the aggregate impact, if any, of these items on future period reported earnings. Accordingly, WES is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for the Adjusted EBITDA or Free Cash Flow ranges. (3) Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta. (4) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary and (ii) for natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, thousands except per-unit amounts

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues and other















Service revenues – fee based

$ 851,419

$ 793,785

$ 1,674,616

$ 1,575,047 Service revenues – product based

50,442

61,466

109,694

128,206 Product sales

40,280

50,111

74,749

89,403 Other

181

267

379

702 Total revenues and other

942,322

905,629

1,859,438

1,793,358 Equity income, net – related parties

27,128

27,431

47,563

60,250 Operating expenses















Cost of product

42,681

54,010

84,173

100,089 Operation and maintenance

224,629

223,319

451,143

418,258 General and administrative

66,146

62,933

132,932

130,772 Property and other taxes

17,805

17,429

35,631

31,349 Depreciation and amortization

172,113

163,432

342,573

321,423 Long-lived asset and other impairments

686

1,530

689

1,553 Total operating expenses

524,060

522,653

1,047,141

1,003,444 Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(911)

59,342

(5,578)

298,959 Operating income (loss)

444,479

469,749

854,282

1,149,123 Interest expense

(95,170)

(90,522)

(192,463)

(185,028) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

-

4,879

-

5,403 Other income (expense), net

3,692

4,213

11,169

6,559 Income (loss) before income taxes

353,001

388,319

672,988

976,057 Income tax expense (benefit)

2,239

755

5,674

2,277 Net income (loss)

350,762

387,564

667,314

973,780 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

9,082

8,916

16,627

22,302 Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$ 341,680

$ 378,648

$ 650,687

$ 951,478 Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):















Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$ 341,680

$ 378,648

$ 650,687

$ 951,478 General partner interest in net (income) loss

(7,930)

(8,807)

(15,100)

(22,137) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$ 333,750

$ 369,841

$ 635,587

$ 929,341 Net income (loss) per common unit – basic

$ 0.88

$ 0.97

$ 1.67

$ 2.44 Net income (loss) per common unit – diluted

$ 0.87

$ 0.97

$ 1.66

$ 2.43 Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic

381,328

380,491

381,158

380,258 Weighted-average common units outstanding – diluted

382,326

382,253

382,398

381,933

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) thousands except number of units

June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Total current assets

$ 905,007

$ 1,847,190 Net property, plant, and equipment

9,740,204

9,714,609 Other assets

1,514,318

1,582,986 Total assets

$ 12,159,529

$ 13,144,785 Total current liabilities

$ 694,799

$ 1,691,694 Long-term debt

6,924,108

6,926,647 Asset retirement obligations

385,224

370,195 Other liabilities

821,961

781,079 Total liabilities

8,826,092

9,769,615 Equity and partners' capital







Common units (381,328,604 and 380,556,643 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively)

3,179,232

3,224,802 General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024)

9,730

10,803 Noncontrolling interests

144,475

139,565 Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital

$ 12,159,529

$ 13,144,785

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, thousands

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 667,314

$ 973,780 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities:







Depreciation and amortization

342,573

321,423 Long-lived asset and other impairments

689

1,553 (Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

5,578

(298,959) (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

(5,403) Change in other items, net

78,616

38,732 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,094,770

$ 1,031,126 Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

$ (321,025)

$ (405,653) Acquisitions from third parties

-

(443) Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

14,047

24,303 Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties

34

788,941 (Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other

(7,820)

(25,294) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$ (314,764)

$ 381,854 Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs

$ (1,171)

$ (1,206) Repayments of debt

$ (1,000,589)

$ (143,852) Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net

-

(610,312) Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

(7,656)

14,172 Distributions to Partnership unitholders

(696,249)

(564,296) Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner

-

(1,678) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating

(14,217)

(11,546) Other

(20,856)

(22,930) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ (1,740,738)

$ (1,341,648) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ (960,732)

$ 71,332 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,090,464

272,787 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 129,732

$ 344,119

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines Adjusted Gross Margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted Gross Margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted EBITDA") as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) income tax benefit, (v) other income, and (vi) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings.

Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Adjusted Gross Margin



Three Months Ended thousands

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025 Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted Gross Margin Total revenues and other

$ 942,322

$ 917,116 Less:







Cost of product

42,681

41,492 Depreciation and amortization

172,113

170,460 Gross margin

727,528

705,164 Add:







Distributions from equity investments

31,122

34,344 Depreciation and amortization

172,113

170,460 Less:







Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues

30,256

29,004 Adjusted Gross Margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

21,439

20,181 Adjusted Gross Margin

$ 879,068

$ 860,783









Gross margin







Gross margin for natural - gas assets (2)

$ 539,462

$ 527,144 Gross margin for crude - oil and NGLs assets (2)

106,839

101,275 Gross margin for produced - water assets (2)

89,341

84,576 Adjusted Gross Margin







Adjusted Gross Margin for natural-gas assets

$ 629,093

$ 618,452 Adjusted Gross Margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets

146,128

143,475 Adjusted Gross Margin for produced-water assets

103,847

98,856

(1) Includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (2) Excludes corporate-level depreciation and amortization.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended thousands

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss)

$ 350,762

$ 316,552 Add:







Distributions from equity investments

31,122

34,344 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

10,713

8,248 Interest expense

95,170

97,293 Income tax expense

2,239

3,435 Depreciation and amortization

172,113

170,460 Long - lived asset and other impairments

686

3 Other expense

43

190 Less:







Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(911)

(4,667) Equity income, net – related parties

27,128

20,435 Other income

3,692

7,477 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

15,063

13,708 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 617,876

$ 593,572 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 563,977

$ 530,793 Interest (income) expense, net

95,170

97,293 Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net

(2,032)

(2,202) Current income tax expense (benefit)

1,940

1,722 Other (income) expense, net

(3,692)

(7,477) Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

3,040

11,007 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

31,425

(28,634) Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net

(31,039)

46,684 Other items, net

(25,850)

(41,906) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(15,063)

(13,708) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 617,876

$ 593,572 Cash flow information







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 563,977

$ 530,793 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(173,974)

(140,790) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(708,718)

(1,032,020)

(1) Includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended thousands

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 563,977

$ 530,793 Less:







Capital expenditures

178,623

142,402 Add:







Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

3,040

11,007 Free Cash Flow

$ 388,394

$ 399,398 Cash flow information







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 563,977

$ 530,793 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(173,974)

(140,790) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(708,718)

(1,032,020)

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

Inc/ (Dec) Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d) Gathering, treating, and transportation

354

371

(5) % Processing

4,504

4,370

3 % Equity investments (1)

575

550

5 % Total throughput

5,433

5,291

3 % Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

182

181

1 % Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets

5,251

5,110

3 % Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d) Gathering, treating, and transportation

431

411

5 % Equity investments (1)

112

103

9 % Total throughput

543

514

6 % Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

11

11

- % Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets

532

503

6 % Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d) Gathering and disposal

1,242

1,190

4 % Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

25

24

4 % Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets

1,217

1,166

4 % Per - Mcf Gross margin for natural - gas assets (3)

$ 1.09

$ 1.11

(2) % Per - Bbl Gross margin for crude - oil and NGLs assets (3)

2.16

2.19

(1) % Per - Bbl Gross margin for produced - water assets (3)

0.79

0.79

- %













Per-Mcf Adjusted Gross Margin for natural-gas assets (4)

$ 1.32

$ 1.34

(1) % Per-Bbl Adjusted Gross Margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (4)

3.02

3.17

(5) % Per-Bbl Adjusted Gross Margin for produced-water assets (4)

0.94

0.94

- %

(1) Represents our share of average throughput for investments accounted for under the equity method of accounting. (2) Includes (i) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary and (ii) for natural-gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (3) Average for period. Calculated as Gross margin for natural - gas assets, crude - oil and NGLs assets, or produced - water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) for natural - gas assets, crude - oil and NGLs assets, or produced - water assets. (4) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted Gross Margin for natural - gas assets, crude - oil and NGLs assets, or produced - water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) attributable to WES for natural - gas assets, crude - oil and NGLs assets, or produced - water assets.

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

Inc/ (Dec) Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d) Operated











Delaware Basin

2,104

1,975

7 % DJ Basin

1,447

1,404

3 % Powder River Basin

479

463

3 % Other

828

899

(8) % Total operated throughput for natural-gas assets

4,858

4,741

2 % Non-operated











Equity investments

575

550

5 % Total non-operated throughput for natural-gas assets

575

550

5 % Total throughput for natural-gas assets

5,433

5,291

3 % Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d) Operated











Delaware Basin

269

256

5 % DJ Basin

96

94

2 % Powder River Basin

28

25

12 % Other

38

36

6 % Total operated throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

431

411

5 % Non-operated











Equity investments

112

103

9 % Total non-operated throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

112

103

9 % Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

543

514

6 % Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d) Operated











Delaware Basin

1,242

1,190

4 % Total operated throughput for produced-water assets

1,242

1,190

4 %

