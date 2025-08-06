IAC To Participate In The Oppenheimer 28Th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ) will participate in the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, COO and CFO of IAC and Neil Vogel, CEO of People Inc. (formerly Dotdash Meredith) will participate in a fireside chat at 10:45 a.m. ET. Both a live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available to the public in the IR section of IAC's website at .

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC nearly three decades ago have emerged 10 independent, publicly-traded companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category-leading businesses People Inc. and Care among others and holds strategic equity positions in MGM Resorts International and Turo Inc. IAC is headquartered in New York City.

