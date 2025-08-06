Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pure Storage Announces Date And Conference Call Information For Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results


2025-08-06 04:18:48
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG ), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 27, at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for second quarter fiscal 2026 ended August 3, 2025. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Conference Call Details
A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at href="" target="_blank" purestorag . A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, or for two weeks at 1-800-770-2030 (or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers) with passcode 5667482.

Additionally, Pure Storage is scheduled to participate in a:

Product & Technology-Focused Meeting for Financial Analysts at Pure//Accelerate NYC
 Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025
Time: 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET

Register for Pure//Accelerate® 2025 and rethink what is possible. Join us September 25, 2025, in New York City as we make history, changing the future of storage and the industry. Pure Storage executives and world-leading experts – including Pure Storage CEO, Charles Giancarlo – will share insights, strategies, and their vision for the future.

Accelerate Registration

The financial analyst meeting presentation will be webcast live and archived on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at purestorage.

About Pure Storage
 Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG ) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage-as-a-Service platform across on-premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, which is why we've received one of the highest Net Promoter Scores in the industry across the years. For more information, visit .

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, Pure//Accelerate, and the marks in the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at purestorage/trademarks. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Analyst Recognition

