Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. Announces June 30, 2025 Financial Results
SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
GAAP results:
Net investment income per share
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 0.49
|
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share
|
$ 0.09
|
|
$ (0.08)
|
|
$ (0.45)
|
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per
|
$ 0.43
|
|
$ 0.33
|
|
$ 0.04
|
Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit) per share
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ (0.03)
|
Non-GAAP financial measures(1)(2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net investment income per share
|
$ 0.36
|
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 0.46
|
Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from
|
$ 0.45
|
|
$ 0.33
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
Total investments at fair value
|
$ 12,728,642
|
|
$ 12,070,858
|
|
$ 6,157,709
|
Total debt outstanding (net of unamortized debt issuance costs)
|
$ 4,752,225
|
|
$ 5,127,899
|
|
$ 2,878,831
|
Net assets
|
$ 7,985,418
|
|
$ 7,946,723
|
|
$ 3,510,357
|
Net asset value per share
|
$ 17.17
|
|
$ 17.09
|
|
$ 16.74
|
Net debt-to-equity
|
0.58x
|
|
0.53x
|
|
0.73x
|
(1)
|
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial
|
(2)
|
Adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.
PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had investments in 184 portfolio companies across 37 industries, with an aggregate portfolio size of $12.7 billion at fair value and an average investment size of $69.2 million at fair value.
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
($ in thousands)
|
Fair Value
|
% of Total
|
|
Fair Value
|
% of Total
|
Portfolio composition:
|
|
|
|
|
|
First-lien senior secured debt investments
|
$ 9,924,118
|
78.0 %
|
|
$ 9,420,309
|
78.1 %
|
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
|
426,937
|
3.4 %
|
|
394,320
|
3.3 %
|
Unsecured debt investments
|
451,319
|
3.5 %
|
|
460,216
|
3.8 %
|
Preferred equity investments
|
1,022,197
|
8.0 %
|
|
956,331
|
7.9 %
|
Common equity investments
|
893,578
|
7.0 %
|
|
837,230
|
6.9 %
|
Joint ventures
|
10,493
|
<0.1 %
|
|
2,452
|
<0.1%
|
Total investments
|
$ 12,728,642
|
|
|
$ 12,070,858
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
Number of portfolio companies
|
184
|
|
181
|
Percentage of debt investments at floating rates
|
97.3 %
|
|
97.2 %
|
Percentage of senior secured debt investments
|
81.4 %
|
|
81.4 %
|
Weighted average spread over base rate of all floating rate debt investments
|
5.7 %
|
|
5.8 %
|
Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing
|
10.4 %
|
|
10.6 %
|
Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing
|
10.4 %
|
|
10.6 %
|
Percentage of investments on non-accrual of the portfolio at fair value
|
<0.1%
|
|
<0.1%
PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, new investment commitments totaled $1.5 billion across 9 new portfolio companies and 13 existing portfolio companies. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, new investment commitments were $820 million(1) across 12 new portfolio companies and 12 existing portfolio companies.
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the principal amount of new investments funded totaled $1.2 billion and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $756 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the principal amount of new investments funded was $664 million(1) and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $641 million.
(1)
|
On March 24, 2025, in connection with the Merger, the Company acquired investments of $5.56 billion from OTF II and assumed unfunded loan
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
New investment commitments
|
|
|
|
|
Gross originations
|
|
$ 1,473,048
|
|
$ 1,108,165
|
Less: Sell downs
|
|
-
|
|
(864)
|
Total new investment commitments
|
|
$ 1,473,048
|
|
$ 1,107,301
|
Principal amount of new investments funded:
|
|
|
|
|
First-lien senior secured debt investments
|
|
$ 978,664
|
|
$ 648,461
|
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
|
|
130,219
|
|
13,500
|
Unsecured debt investments
|
|
-
|
|
51,607
|
Preferred equity investments
|
|
32,375
|
|
5,890
|
Common equity investments
|
|
45,194
|
|
7,360
|
Joint ventures
|
|
8,124
|
|
-
|
Total principal amount of new investments funded
|
|
$ 1,194,576
|
|
$ 726,818
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drawdowns (repayments) on revolvers and delayed draw term
|
|
$ 84,243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:
|
|
|
|
|
First-lien senior secured debt investments(1)
|
|
$ (604,750)
|
|
$ (341,712)
|
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
|
|
(101,007)
|
|
(47,187)
|
Unsecured debt investments
|
|
(30,661)
|
|
(135,827)
|
Preferred equity investments
|
|
(7,616)
|
|
(1,076)
|
Common equity investments
|
|
(12,237)
|
|
(700)
|
Joint ventures
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid
|
|
$ (756,271)
|
|
$ (526,502)
|
Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio
|
|
9
|
|
20
|
Average new investment commitment amount
|
|
$ 84,276
|
|
$ 49,165
|
Weighted average term for new debt investment commitments
|
|
6.0
|
|
6.0
|
Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating
|
|
99.9 %
|
|
96.5 %
|
Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
3.5 %
|
Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment
|
|
9.8 %
|
|
10.8 %
|
Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new
|
|
5.5 %
|
|
5.4 %
|
(1)
|
Includes scheduled paydowns.
|
(2)
|
Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company.
|
(3)
|
Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 4.29% and 5.32% as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2025
Investment Income
Investment income increased to $319.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $182.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to an increase in interest income as a result of an increase in income earning investments acquired from the Merger. Other income remained relatively consistent period-over-period. The Company expects that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of originations and repayments.
Expenses
Total operating expenses increased to $159.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $82.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to an increase in interest expense, management fees and incentive fees resulting from the Merger and the associated increase in the size of the portfolio. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses, excluding listing advisory fees, remained relatively consistent period-over-period.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $170.5 million in cash and restricted cash, $4.8 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, including $2.8 billion of unsecured notes and $3.3 billion of undrawn capacity(1) on the Company's credit facilities. The funding mix was composed of 43% secured and 57% unsecured borrowings as of June 30, 2025 on an outstanding basis. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities as of June 30, 2025. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believes its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
Conference Call Information:
The conference call will be broadcast live on August 7, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the News & Events section of OTF's website at . Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.
Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:
Replay Information:
ABOUT BLUE OWL TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP.
Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE: OTF ) is a specialty finance company focused on making debt and equity investments to U.S. technology-related companies, with a strategic focus on software. As of June 30, 2025, OTF had investments in 184 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.7 billion. OTF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OTF is externally managed by Blue Owl Technology Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL ) and part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OTF, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OTF's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OTF's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OTF makes them. OTF does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
Investments at fair value
|
$ 12,728,642
|
|
$ 12,070,858
|
|
$ 6,157,709
|
Total assets
|
$ 13,042,932
|
|
$ 13,219,010
|
|
$ 6,550,407
|
Net asset value per share
|
$ 17.17
|
|
$ 17.09
|
|
$ 16.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP results:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total investment income
|
$ 319,467
|
|
$ 182,817
|
|
$ 174,170
|
Net investment income
|
$ 160,371
|
|
$ 97,332
|
|
$ 101,795
|
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from
|
$ 201,487
|
|
$ 78,132
|
|
$ 8,115
|
Capital gains incentive fee expense (benefit) per share
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ (0.03)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP per share results:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 0.49
|
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
|
$ 0.09
|
|
$ (0.08)
|
|
$ (0.45)
|
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|
$ 0.43
|
|
$ 0.33
|
|
$ 0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP per share financial measures(1)(2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net investment income
|
$ 0.36
|
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 0.46
|
Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|
$ 0.45
|
|
$ 0.33
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income
|
10.4 %
|
|
10.6 %
|
|
12.0 %
|
Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income
|
10.4 %
|
|
10.6 %
|
|
12.0 %
|
Percentage of debt investments at floating rates
|
97.3 %
|
|
97.2 %
|
|
95.0 %
|
(1)
|
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial
|
(2)
|
Adjusted to exclude any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investments at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $11,891,793
|
|
$ 11,906,643
|
|
$ 5,892,773
|
Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $700,264 and
|
|
690,296
|
|
407,303
|
Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $85,870 and $76,243,
|
|
131,703
|
|
107,390
|
Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $12,677,927 and
|
|
12,728,642
|
|
6,407,466
|
Cash
|
|
169,024
|
|
252,964
|
Foreign cash (cost of $1,518 and $4,040, respectively)
|
|
1,499
|
|
4,036
|
Interest receivable
|
|
82,414
|
|
45,838
|
Dividend income receivable
|
|
5,920
|
|
1,929
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
55,433
|
|
10,388
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 13,042,932
|
|
$ 6,722,621
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $87,155 and $37,495,
|
|
$ 4,752,225
|
|
$ 2,914,509
|
Management fee payable
|
|
32,508
|
|
14,687
|
Distribution payable
|
|
162,793
|
|
70,998
|
Incentive fee payable
|
|
28,052
|
|
11,133
|
Payables to affiliates
|
|
61
|
|
1,903
|
Payable for investments purchased
|
|
-
|
|
52,796
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
81,875
|
|
31,445
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
$ 5,057,514
|
|
$ 3,097,471
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized;
|
|
4,651
|
|
2,122
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
7,665,630
|
|
3,352,211
|
Accumulated undistributed earnings
|
|
315,137
|
|
270,817
|
Total Net Assets
|
|
7,985,418
|
|
3,625,150
|
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
|
|
$ 13,042,932
|
|
$ 6,722,621
|
Net Asset Value Per Share
|
|
$ 17.17
|
|
$ 17.09
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
For the Six Months
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Investment Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$ 264,998
|
|
$ 128,685
|
|
$ 408,356
|
|
$ 260,237
|
Payment-in-kind interest income
|
22,648
|
|
31,146
|
|
37,929
|
|
59,069
|
Dividend income
|
539
|
|
522
|
|
539
|
|
1,028
|
Payment-in-kind dividend income
|
15,455
|
|
7,017
|
|
23,855
|
|
13,558
|
Other income
|
4,105
|
|
2,056
|
|
8,744
|
|
4,150
|
Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
307,745
|
|
169,426
|
|
479,423
|
|
338,042
|
Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
1,612
|
|
-
|
|
2,233
|
|
-
|
Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income
|
955
|
|
-
|
|
2,131
|
|
-
|
Dividend income
|
5,866
|
|
1,894
|
|
12,019
|
|
2,689
|
Payment-in-kind dividend income
|
3,119
|
|
2,847
|
|
6,202
|
|
5,694
|
Other income
|
32
|
|
3
|
|
83
|
|
6
|
Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments
|
11,584
|
|
4,744
|
|
22,668
|
|
8,389
|
Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend income
|
138
|
|
-
|
|
193
|
|
-
|
Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments
|
138
|
|
-
|
|
193
|
|
-
|
Total Investment Income
|
319,467
|
|
174,170
|
|
502,284
|
|
346,431
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
$ 87,327
|
|
$ 48,451
|
|
$ 139,013
|
|
$ 97,706
|
Management fees, net(1)
|
32,540
|
|
13,956
|
|
48,416
|
|
27,947
|
Incentive fees
|
28,052
|
|
3,993
|
|
37,493
|
|
14,090
|
Professional fees
|
2,841
|
|
1,768
|
|
6,209
|
|
3,316
|
Listing advisory fees (net of Adviser reimbursement)
|
4,821
|
|
-
|
|
4,821
|
|
-
|
Directors' fees
|
314
|
|
258
|
|
573
|
|
516
|
Other general and administrative
|
3,055
|
|
1,496
|
|
4,558
|
|
2,686
|
Total Expenses
|
158,950
|
|
69,922
|
|
241,083
|
|
146,261
|
Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes
|
160,517
|
|
104,248
|
|
261,201
|
|
200,170
|
Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit)
|
146
|
|
2,453
|
|
3,498
|
|
5,737
|
Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes
|
$ 160,371
|
|
$ 101,795
|
|
$ 257,703
|
|
$ 194,433
|
Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
$ 19,330
|
|
$ (89,991)
|
|
$ (655)
|
|
$ (65,080)
|
Non-controlled, affiliated investments
|
19,194
|
|
(10,061)
|
|
18,435
|
|
(7,958)
|
Controlled, affiliated investments
|
14,684
|
|
6,481
|
|
14,686
|
|
2,026
|
Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies and other
|
24,894
|
|
469
|
|
25,968
|
|
(129)
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(48)
|
|
-
|
|
(843)
|
|
-
|
Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
78,054
|
|
(93,102)
|
|
57,591
|
|
(71,141)
|
Net Realized Gain (Loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
$ (12,106)
|
|
$ 325
|
|
$ (10,259)
|
|
$ (22,472)
|
Foreign currency transactions
|
(24,832)
|
|
(903)
|
|
(25,416)
|
|
(1,831)
|
Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)
|
(36,938)
|
|
(578)
|
|
(35,675)
|
|
(24,303)
|
Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
41,116
|
|
(93,680)
|
|
21,916
|
|
(95,444)
|
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
|
$ 201,487
|
|
$ 8,115
|
|
$ 279,619
|
|
$ 98,989
|
Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|
$ 0.43
|
|
$ 0.04
|
|
$ 0.80
|
|
$ 0.47
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted
|
465,124,070
|
|
209,079,502
|
|
350,872,326
|
|
208,572,273
|
(1)
|
Refer to 10-Q Note 3 "Agreements and Related Party Transactions" for additional details on management fee waiver.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing certain adjusted financial measures, each of which is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP"). The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income and expenses. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.
"Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share": represent net investment income, excluding any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable. These fees are related to cumulative unrealized gains in excess of cumulative net realized gains less any cumulative unrealized losses, less capital gains incentive fees paid inception to date.
"Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations" and "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share": represent net income, excluding any change in capital gains incentive fees accrued but not payable.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net investment income for the periods presented:
For the Three Months Ended
|
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
Net investment income
|
$ 160
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 97
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 102
|
$ 0.49
|
Plus: Change in capital gains incentive fees accrued
|
$ 6
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ (1)
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ (7)
|
$ (0.03)
|
Adjusted net investment income(1)
|
$ 167
|
$ 0.36
|
|
$ 96
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 95
|
$ 0.46
The following table provides a reconciliation of net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, or net income) to adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (or adjusted net income) for the periods presented:
For the Three Months Ended
|
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from
|
$ 201
|
$ 0.43
|
|
$ 78
|
$ 0.33
|
|
$ 8
|
$ 0.04
|
Plus: Change in capital gains incentive fees accrued
|
$ 6
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ (1)
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ (7)
|
$ (0.03)
|
Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets
|
$ 208
|
$ 0.45
|
|
$ 77
|
$ 0.33
|
|
$ 2
|
$ 0.01
|
(1)
|
Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
