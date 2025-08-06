Blue Owl Capital Corporation Announces June 30, 2025 Financial Results
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income or gains related to the Merger. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.
Dividend yield based on OBDC's annualized Q2 2025 regular dividend of $0.37 per share payable to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025, annualized Q2 2025 supplemental dividend of $0.02 per share payable to shareholders of record as of August 29, 2025, and Q2 2025 NAV per share of $15.03 less Q2 2025 supplemental dividend per share of $0.02.
On January 13, 2025, in connection with the merger with Blue Owl Capital Corporation III ("OBDE" or the "Merger"), the Company acquired investments of $4.15 billion from OBDE and assumed unfunded loan commitments totaling $463.4 million which are excluded from the figure above. The investments acquired consisted of 189 portfolio companies, 9 of which were not previously held by OBDC.
SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
GAAP results:
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share
|
Non-GAAP financial measures(1):
Adjusted net investment income per share
Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share
Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share
|
Regular dividend declared per share
Supplemental dividend declared per share
|
Total investments at fair value
Total debt outstanding (net of unamortized debt issuance costs)
Net assets
Net asset value per share
Net debt-to-equity
|
(1)
PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had investments in 233 portfolio companies across 30 industries, with an aggregate portfolio size of $16.9 billion at fair value and an average investment size of $72.4 million at fair value.
Portfolio composition:
First-lien senior secured debt investments
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
Unsecured debt investments
Preferred equity investments
Common equity investments
Joint ventures
Total investments
June 30, 2025
Number of portfolio companies
Percentage of debt investments at floating rates
Percentage of senior secured debt investments
Weighted average spread over base rate of all floating rate debt investments
Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value
Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at cost
Percentage of investments on non-accrual of the portfolio at fair value
PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, new investment commitments totaled $1.1 billion across 6 new portfolio companies and 19 existing portfolio companies. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, new investment commitments were $1.2 billion(1) across 12 new portfolio companies and 22 existing portfolio companies.
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the principal amount of new investments funded totaled $906 million and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments totaled $1.9 billion. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the principal amount of new investments funded was $913 million(1) and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $1.1 billion.
(1)
On January 13, 2025, in connection with the Merger, the Company acquired investments of $4.15 billion from OBDE and assumed unfunded loan commitments totaling $463.4 million which are excluded from the figure above. The investments acquired consisted of 189 portfolio companies, 9 of which were not previously held by OBDC.
New investment commitments
Gross originations
Less: Sell downs
Total new investment commitments
Principal amount of new investments funded:
First-lien senior secured debt investments
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
Unsecured debt investments
Preferred equity investments
Common equity investments
Joint ventures
Total principal amount of new investments funded
|
Drawdowns (repayments) on revolvers and delayed draw term loans, net
|
Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:
|
First-lien senior secured debt investments(1)
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
Unsecured debt investments
Preferred equity investments
Common equity investments
Joint ventures
Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid
Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies(2)
Average new investment commitment amount
Weighted average term for new debt investment commitments (in years)
Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates
Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates
Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments(3)
Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new floating rate debt investment commitments
|
(1)
Includes scheduled paydowns.
(2)
Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company.
(3)
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 4.29% as of June 30, 2025. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 5.32% as of June 30, 2024.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2025
Investment Income
Investment income increased to $485.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $464.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to an increase in prepayment related income and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns, which are non-recurring in nature. Income associated with unscheduled paydowns increased to $32.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $8.2 million for the same period in prior quarter due to an elevated level of repayment related activity. The Company expects that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of originations and repayments.
Expenses
Total operating expenses increased to $266.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $259.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to an increase in interest expense, management fees and incentive fees resulting from the Merger. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period-over-period.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $360.2 million in cash and restricted cash, $9.3 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, including $3.7 billion of undrawn capacity(1) on the Company's credit facilities and $5.5 billion of unsecured notes. The funding mix was composed of 41% secured and 59% unsecured borrowings as of June 30, 2025 on an outstanding basis. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities as of June 30, 2025. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believes its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
Conference Call Information:
The conference call will be broadcast live on August 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the News & Events section of OBDC's website at . Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.
Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:
-
Domestic: (877) 737-7048
International: +1 (201) 689-8523
All callers will need to reference "Blue Owl Capital Corporation" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.
Replay Information:
An archived replay will be available for 14 days via a webcast link located on the News & Events section of OBDC's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:
-
Domestic: (877) 660-6853
International: +1 (201) 612-7415
Conference ID: 13754256
(1)
Reflects availability based on limitations related to each credit facility's borrowing base.
ABOUT BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION
Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC ) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of June 30, 2025, OBDC had investments in 233 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $16.9 billion. OBDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OBDC is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL ) and part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OBDC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OBDC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OBDC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OBDC makes them. OBDC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.
INVESTOR CONTACTS
Investor Contact:
BDC Investor Relations
Michael Mosticchio
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Prosek Partners
Josh Clarkson
[email protected]
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the Three Months Ended
|
Investments at fair value
Total assets
Net asset value per share
|
GAAP results:
Total investment income
Net investment income
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|
GAAP per share results:
Net investment income
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|
Non-GAAP financial measures(1):
Adjusted total investment income
Adjusted net investment income
Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|
Non-GAAP per share financial measures(1):
Adjusted net investment income
Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|
Regular dividend declared per share
Supplemental dividend declared per share
|
Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value
Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at amortized cost
Percentage of debt investments at floating rates
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
Assets
Investments at fair value
|
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $14,675,062 and $11,511,987, respectively)
Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $108,141 and $233,105, respectively)
Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $1,930,161 and $1,424,298, respectively)
Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $16,713,364 and $13,169,390, respectively)
Cash (restricted cash of $64,405 and $82,387, respectively)
Foreign cash (cost of $680 and $8,539, respectively)
Interest receivable
Receivable from a controlled affiliate
Prepaid expenses and other assets
Total Assets
Liabilities
Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $114,407 and $84,363, respectively)
Distribution payable
Management fee payable
Incentive fee payable
Payables to affiliates
Payable for investments purchased
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
Total Liabilities
Commitments and contingencies
Net Assets
Common shares $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 511,048,237 and 390,217,304 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
Additional paid-in-capital
Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings
Total Net Assets
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
Net Asset Value Per Share
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
Investment Income
Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:
Interest income
Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income
Dividend income
Other income
Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:
Interest income
Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income
Dividend income
Other income
Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:
Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:
Interest income
Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income
Dividend income
Other income
Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments
Total Investment Income
Expenses
Interest expense
Management fees, net(1)
Performance based incentive fees
Professional fees
Directors' fees
Other general and administrative
Total Operating Expenses
Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes
Income tax expense (benefit)
Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes
Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
Net change in unrealized gain (loss):
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
Non-controlled, affiliated investments
Controlled, affiliated investments
Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies and other transactions
Income tax (provision) benefit
Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
Net realized gain (loss):
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
Foreign currency transactions
Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)
Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted
|
(1)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing certain adjusted financial measures, each of which is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP"). The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income or gains related to the Merger. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.
"Adjusted Total Investment Income" and "Adjusted Total Investment Income Per Share": represents total investment income excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the Merger.
"Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share": represents net investment income, excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the Merger.
"Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses)" and "Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) Per Share": represents net realized and unrealized gains (losses) excluding any net realized and unrealized gains (losses) resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the Merger.
"Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations" and "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share": represents the sum of (i) Adjusted Net Investment Income and (ii) Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses).
The Merger was accounted for as an asset acquisition in accordance with the asset acquisition method of accounting as detailed in ASC 805-50, Business Combinations-Related Issues ("ASC 805"). The consideration paid to the stockholders of OBDE was allocated to the individual assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on the relative fair values of the net identifiable assets acquired other than "non-qualifying" assets, which established a new cost basis for the acquired investments under ASC 805 that, in aggregate, was different than the historical cost basis of the acquired investments prior to the Merger. Additionally, immediately following the completion of the Merger, the acquired investments were marked to their respective fair values under ASC 820, Fair Value Measurements, which resulted in unrealized appreciation/depreciation. The new cost basis established by ASC 805 on debt investments acquired will accrete/amortize over the life of each respective debt investment through interest income, with a corresponding adjustment recorded to unrealized appreciation/depreciation on such investment acquired through its ultimate disposition. The new cost basis established by ASC 805 on equity investments acquired will not accrete/amortize over the life of such investments through interest income and, assuming no subsequent change to the fair value of the equity investments acquired and disposition of such equity investments at fair value, the Company will recognize a realized gain/loss with a corresponding reversal of the unrealized appreciation/depreciation on disposition of such equity investments acquired.
The Company's management uses the non-GAAP financial measures described above internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and to compare its financial results with those of other business development companies that have not adjusted the cost basis of certain investments pursuant to ASC 805. The Company's management believes "Adjusted Total Investment Income", "Adjusted Total Investment Income Per Share", "Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share" are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company without giving effect to the income resulting from the new cost basis of the investments acquired in the Merger because these amounts do not impact the fees payable to Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC (the "Adviser") under the fourth amended and restated investment advisory agreement (the "Investment Advisory Agreement") between the Company and the Adviser, and specifically as its relates to "Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share". In addition, the Company's management believes that "Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses)", "Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) Per Share", "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations" and "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share" are useful to investors as they exclude the non-cash income and gain/loss resulting from the Merger and are used by management to evaluate the economic earnings of its investment portfolio. Moreover, these metrics more closely align the Company's key financial measures with the calculation of incentive fees payable to the Adviser under the Investment Advisory Agreement (i.e., excluding amounts resulting solely from the lower cost basis of the acquired investments established by ASC 805 that would have been to the benefit of the Adviser absent such exclusion).
The following table provides a reconciliation of total investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted total investment income for the periods presented:
|
Total investment income
Less: purchase discount amortization
Adjusted total investment income
The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net investment income for the periods presented:
|
Net investment income
Less: purchase discount amortization
Adjusted net investment income
The following table provides a reconciliation of net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses) for the periods presented:
|
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation due to the purchase discount
Realized gain (loss) due to the purchase discount
Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
The following table provides a reconciliation of net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations for the periods presented:
|
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
Less: purchase discount amortization
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation due to the purchase discount
Realized gain (loss) due to the purchase discount
Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
