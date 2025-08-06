F&G Annuities & Life Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG ) (F&G or the Company) a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders (net earnings) for the second quarter of $35 million, or $0.26 per diluted share (per share), compared to $198 million, or $1.55 per share, for the second quarter of 2024. Net earnings for the second quarter included $49 million of net unfavorable mark-to-market effects and $19 million of other unfavorable items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2024 included $70 million of net favorable mark-to-market effects and $11 million of other unfavorable items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings. Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings) for the second quarter of $103 million, or $0.77 per share, compared to $139 million, or $1.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted net earnings include significant income and expense items and alternative investment portfolio returns from short-term mark-to-market movement that differ from long-term return expectations. Please see the "Second Quarter 2025 Results" and "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" sections for further explanation. Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Record assets under management, driven by record retail sales : F&G achieved record assets under management before flow reinsurance of $69.2 billion at the end of the second quarter, an increase of 13% over the second quarter of 2024. This included retained AUM of $55.6 billion. F&G delivered $4.1 billion of gross sales in the second quarter, one of our strongest sales quarters driven by record retail channel sales; net sales were $2.7 billion

Excellent credit performance in the investment portfolio: The investment portfolio is performing well, with 97% of fixed maturities being investment grade. It is well matched to our liability profile and diversified across asset types. Credit-related impairments have remained low and stable, averaging 6 basis points over the past five years and remained below pricing assumptions through the first half of 2025

Reported adjusted return on assets (ROA) includes short-term fluctuations in investment income from alternative investments: Adjusted ROA of 71 basis points in the second quarter; adjusted ROA of 92 basis points over the last twelve months (LTM), as compared to 91 basis points in the second quarter 2024 LTM; reflects growing contributions from flow reinsurance and owned distribution

Growing adjusted return on equity (ROE) ex AOCI: Adjusted ROE excluding AOCI (including short-term fluctuations in investment income from alternative investments) was 8.8% for the second quarter, up 40 bps as compared to 8.4% in the second quarter of 2024

On track to achieve our Investor Day targets: We continue to make strong progress toward the medium-term targets set out at our 2023 Investor Day Continued focus on organic growth and return of capital to shareholders: F&G returned $35 million of capital to shareholders from common and preferred dividends in the second quarter Chris Blunt, F&G's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We grew AUM before flow reinsurance to $69.2 billion at the end of the second quarter, an increase of 13% from second quarter 2024, driven by strong sales. Our business is benefiting from increased scale, as our ratio of operating expense to AUM before flow reinsurance has decreased by 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2024, and we expect further improvement in the second half of the year. Our high quality investment portfolio is performing well and credit related impairments remain below our pricing assumption. Overall, we have had tremendous growth since FNF acquired F&G in June 2020, with a cumulative 58% increase in book value per share excluding AOCI since year-end 2020, to $43.39 at the end of the second quarter." Mr. Blunt continued, "F&G benefits from both spread-based and fee-based earnings, including our flow reinsurance, middle market life insurance and owned distribution strategies which leverage our position as one of the industry's largest distributors of annuities and life insurance. We remain confident that we will deliver on our medium-term Investor Day targets as we move further toward a more fee-based, higher margin and less capital intensive business model."

Summary Financial Results1



(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 2025

2024 Gross sales $ 4,106

$ 4,420 $ 7,008

$ 7,915 Net sales $ 2,744

$ 3,445 $ 4,925

$ 5,747 Assets under management (AUM) $ 55,565

$ 52,208 $ 55,565

$ 52,208 Average assets under management (AAUM) YTD $ 54,521

$ 50,181 $ 54,521

$ 50,181 AUM before flow reinsurance $ 69,161

$ 61,370 $ 69,161

$ 61,370 Adjusted return on assets 0.71 %

0.98 % 0.71 %

0.98 % Adjusted return on average equity (ex. AOCI) 8.8 %

8.4 % 8.8 %

8.4 % Net earnings (loss) $ 35

$ 198 $ 10

$ 309 Net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.26

$ 1.55 $ 0.08

$ 2.45 Adjusted net earnings $ 103

$ 139 $ 194

$ 247 Adjusted net earnings per share $ 0.77

$ 1.10 $ 1.48

$ 1.97 Book value per common share $ 31.02

$ 27.02 $ 31.02

$ 27.02 Book value per common share, excluding AOCI $ 43.39

$ 42.52 $ 43.39

$ 42.52

1See definition of non-GAAP measures below

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Record AUM before flow reinsurance was $69.2 billion, an increase of 13% over $61.4 billion at the end of the second quarter 2024. This included retained AUM of $55.6 billion, an increase of 7% over $52.2 billion at the end of the second quarter 2024. A rollforward of AUM can be found in the "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" section of this release.

Gross sales were $4.1 billion, one of our best sales quarters in history, driven by record retail channel sales and strong pension risk transfer sales; our all-time record of $4.4 billion was in the second quarter of 2024.

Record retail channel sales were more than $3.6 billion, 13% higher than the second quarter of 2024; this reflects one of our best quarters for indexed annuities, as well as a record quarter for both indexed universal life and multiyear guaranteed annuity sales.

Institutional market sales were $0.5 billion of pension risk transfer sales, compared to $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2024 with $0.9 billion of funding agreements and $0.3 billion of pension risk transfer sales. Institutional sales are opportunistic and volumes vary quarter to quarter.

Net sales were $2.7 billion, compared to $3.4 billion in the second quarter of 2024; this reflects third party flow reinsurance at varying ceded amounts in line with capital targets.

Adjusted net earnings of $103 million, or $0.77 per share, compared to $139 million, or $1.10 per share for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted net earnings include significant income and expense items and alternative investment portfolio returns from short-term mark-to-market movement that differ from long-term return expectations.



Adjusted net earnings of $103 million, or $0.77 per share, for the second quarter of 2025. Investment income from alternative investments was $83 million, or $0.62 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% Adjusted net earnings of $139 million, or $1.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2024 included $16 million, or $0.12 per share, of expense from actuarial model updates and refinements. Investment income from alternative investments was $20 million, or $0.15 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10%

As compared to the prior year quarter, adjusted net earnings reflect asset growth, higher fees from accretive flow reinsurance, higher owned distribution margin and disciplined expense management driving scale benefit; partially offset by higher interest expense on debt.

Capital and Liquidity Highlights

Total F&G equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI, was $5.9 billion, or $43.39 per share, as of June 30, 2025. This reflects an increase of $0.08 per share during the quarter, including $0.62 per share increase from adjusted net earnings and other; partially offset by $0.36 per share net decrease for mark-to-market movements and $0.18 per share decrease from capital actions.

Book value per common share excluding AOCI as of March 31, 2025 $ 43.31 Adjusted net earnings and other

0.62 Book value per common share excluding AOCI, before capital actions & mark-to-market $ 43.93 Capital actions

(0.18) Book value per common share excluding AOCI, before mark-to-market $ 43.75 Mark-to-market movement

(0.36) Book value per common share excluding AOCI as of June 30, 2025 $ 43.39

During the second quarter, F&G has returned capital to shareholders from common and preferred dividends of $35 million, as compared to $32 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

Members of F&G's senior management team will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss F&G's second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live over F&G's Investor Relations website at fglife. A replay will also be available at the same location.

About F&G

F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, this presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such non-GAAP measures in the same manner as we do. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation of or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. By disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures, the Company believes it offers investors a greater understanding of, and an enhanced level of transparency into, the means by which the Company's management operates the Company. Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings, net earnings attributable to common shareholders, or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided within.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "could", "seeks", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other comparable terms. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and other factors, including prevailing interest and unemployment rate levels and stock and credit market performance; consumer spending; government spending; the volatility and strength of the capital markets; investor and consumer confidence; foreign currency exchange rates; commodity prices; inflation levels; changes in trade policy; tariffs and trade sanctions on goods; trade wars; supply chain disruptions; natural disasters, public health crises, international tensions and conflicts, geopolitical events, terrorist acts, labor strikes, political crisis, accidents and other events; concentration in certain states for distribution of our products; the impact of interest rate fluctuations; equity market volatility or disruption; the impact of credit risk of our counterparties; changes in our assumptions and estimates regarding amortization of our deferred acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements and value of business acquired balances; regulatory changes or actions, including those relating to regulation of financial services affecting (among other things) underwriting of insurance products and regulation of the sale, underwriting and pricing of products and minimum capitalization and statutory reserve requirements for insurance companies, or the ability of our insurance subsidiaries to make cash distributions to us; and other factors discussed in "Risk Factors" and other sections of F&G's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Assets

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Investments







Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value, (amortized

cost of $53,157), net of allowance for credit losses of $97 at June 30, 2025

$ 50,193

$ 46,317 Preferred securities, at fair value

249

270 Equity securities, at fair value

92

145 Derivative investments

931

792 Mortgage loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $75 at June 30, 2025

6,940

5,926 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (certain investments at fair

value of $272 at June 30, 2025)

4,301

3,565 Other long-term investments

998

580 Policy loans

125

104 Short-term investments

760

2,410 Total investments

$ 64,589

$ 60,109 Cash and cash equivalents

1,884

2,264 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses of $18

at June 30, 2025

15,777

13,369 Goodwill

2,179

2,179 Prepaid expenses and other assets (certain assets held at fair value of $18

million at June 30, 2025)

967

950 Other intangible assets, net

5,943

5,572 Market risk benefits asset

213

189 Income taxes receivable

6

- Deferred tax asset, net

258

299 Total assets

$ 91,816

$ 84,931 Liabilities and Equity







Contractholder funds

$ 59,813

$ 56,404 Future policy benefits

9,463

8,749 Market risk benefits liability

711

549 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,568

2,219 Income taxes payable

-

5 Notes payable

2,235

2,171 Funds withheld for reinsurance liabilities

12,469

10,758 Total liabilities

$ 87,259

$ 80,855 Equity







Preferred stock $0.001 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares as of

June 30, 2025; outstanding and issued shares of 5,000,000 as of

June 30, 2025

-

- Common stock $0.001 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares as of

June 30, 2025; outstanding and issued shares of 134,653,564 and

135,863,553 as of June 30, 2025, respectively

-

- Additional paid-in-capital

3,747

3,464 Retained earnings

2,394

2,440 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI")

(1,670)

(1,923) Treasury stock, at cost (1,209,989 shares as of June 30, 2025)

(33)

(30) Total F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. shareholders' equity

$ 4,438

$ 3,951 Non-controlling interests

119

125 Total equity

$ 4,557

$ 4,076 Total liabilities and equity

$ 91,816

$ 84,931

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS SECOND QUARTER INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)







Three months ended



Six months ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Revenues

















Life insurance premiums and other fees

$ 608

$ 487



$ 1,097

$ 1,205 Interest and investment income

682

684



1,348

1,300 Owned distribution revenues

23

18



39

41 Recognized gains and (losses), net

51

(17)



(212)

195 Total revenues

1,364

1,172



2,272

2,741 Benefits and expenses

















Benefits and other changes in policy reserves

993

608



1,517

1,769 Market risk benefit (gains) losses

(4)

20



105

9 Depreciation and amortization

158

147



311

270 Personnel costs

77

69



144

135 Other operating expenses

42

46



83

104 Interest expense

41

28



81

58 Total benefits and expenses

1,307

918



2,241

2,345



















Earnings (loss) before income taxes

57

254



31

396 Income tax expense (benefit)

15

50



10

76 Net earnings (loss)

42

204



21

320 Less: Non-controlling interests

2

1



2

2 Net earnings (loss) attributable to F&G

40

203



19

318 Less: Preferred stock dividend

5

5



9

9 Net earnings (loss) attributable to F&G common shareholders

$ 35

$ 198



$ 10

$ 309



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to F&G common shareholders per common share

















Basic

$ 0.26

$ 1.60



$ 0.08

$ 2.49 Diluted

$ 0.26

$ 1.55



$ 0.08

$ 2.45 Weighted average common shares used in computing net earnings (loss) per common share

















Basic

133

124



130

124 Diluted

134

131



131

130

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS (LOSS)





Three months ended



Six months ended (In millions)

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted net

earnings attributable to common shareholders 1

















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 35

$ 198



$ 10

$ 309 Non-GAAP adjustments

















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

















Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on fixed

maturity available-for-sale securities, equity securities

and other invested assets

12

(37)



27

(85) Change in allowance for expected credit losses

19

21



41

22 Change in fair value of reinsurance related embedded

derivatives

61

(10)



102

8 Change in fair value of other derivatives and embedded

derivatives

(13)

8



(62)

69 Recognized (gains) losses, net

79

(18)



108

14 Market related liability adjustments

(16)

(71)



87

(126) Purchase price amortization

18

19



33

41 Transaction costs, other and non-recurring items

8

(3)



9

(3) Non-controlling interest

(2)

(2)



(4)

(5) Income taxes adjustment

(19)

16



(49)

17 Adjusted net earnings attributable to common

shareholders 1

$ 103

$ 139



$ 194

$ 247



1See definition of non-GAAP measures below



Adjusted net earnings of $103 million, or $0.77 per share, for the second quarter of 2025. Investment income from alternative investments was $83 million, or $0.62 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10%

Adjusted net earnings of $139 million, or $1.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2024 included $16 million, or $0.12 per share, of expense from actuarial model updates and refinements. Investment income from alternative investments was $20 million, or $0.15 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10%

Adjusted net earnings of $194 million, or $1.48 per share, for the first six months ended June 30, 2025 included $16 million, or $0.12 per share, of income from a reinsurance true-up adjustment. Investment income from alternative investments was $146 million, or $1.11 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% Adjusted net earnings of $247 million, or $1.97 per share, for the first six months ended June 30, 2024 included $16 million, or $0.12 per share, of expense from actuarial model updates and refinements; partially offset by $2 million, or $0.02 per share, of other income items. Investment income from alternative investments was $72 million, or $0.56 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10%

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL EQUITY, TOTAL EQUITY EXCLUDING ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (AOCI), BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AND BOOK VALUE PER SHARE EXCLUDING AOCI





Three months ended (In millions)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Total F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. shareholders' equity

4,438

4,363

3,951 Less: Preferred stock

250

250

250 Total F&G equity attributable to common shareholders

4,188

4,113

3,701 Less: AOCI

(1,670)

(1,734)

(1,923) Total F&G equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI

$ 5,858

$ 5,847

$ 5,624













Common shares outstanding

135

135

127













Book value per common share

$ 31.02

$ 30.47

$ 29.14 Book value per common share, excluding AOCI

$ 43.39

$ 43.31

$ 44.28

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) ROLLFORWARD, AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AAUM) AND AUM BEFORE FLOW REINSURANCE





Three months ended (In millions)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31, 2024 AUM at beginning of period

$ 54,546

$ 53,817

$ 52,464 Net new business asset flows

1,763

1,790

2,270 Net flow reinsurance to third parties

(744)

(1,395)

(1,046) Net capital transaction proceeds (disbursements)

-

334

129 AUM at end of period1

$ 55,565

$ 54,546

$ 53,817













AAUM YTD1

$ 54,521

$ 53,877

$ 51,574













AUM before flow reinsurance

$ 69,161

$ 67,398

$ 65,274

SALES HIGHLIGHTS





Three months ended



Six months ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



















Indexed annuities ("FIA/RILA")

$ 1,701

$ 1,648



$ 3,162

$ 3,085 Fixed rate annuities ("MYGA")

1,907

1,475



2,469

2,802 Total annuity

3,608

3,123



5,631

5,887 Indexed universal life ("IUL")

53

44



96

86 Funding agreements ("FABN/FHLB")

-

915



525

1,020 Pension risk transfer ("PRT")

445

338



756

922 Gross sales(1)

4,106

4,420



7,008

7,915 Sales attributable to flow reinsurance to third parties

(1,362)

(975)



(2,083)

(2,168) Net sales(1)

$ 2,744

$ 3,445



$ 4,925

$ 5,747



1See definition of non-GAAP measures below

DEFINITIONS





























The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by F&G:

Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to common shareholders















Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance each period. Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders to eliminate: (i) Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses, recognized in operations; and the effects of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative and other derivatives, including interest rate swaps and forwards; (ii) Market related liability adjustments: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost; the impact of initial pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses, including amortization from previously deferred pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses; and the changes in the fair value of market risk benefits by deferring current period changes and amortizing that amount over the life of the market risk benefit; (iii) Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset and the change in fair value of liabilities recognized as a result of acquisition activities); (iv) Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items; (v) Other and "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual items": Other adjustments include removing any charges associated with U.S. guaranty fund assessments as these charges neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, but result from external situations not controlled by the Company. Further, Management excludes certain items determined to be "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual" from adjusted net earnings when incurred if it is determined these expenses are not a reflection of the core business and when the nature of the item is such that it is not reasonably likely to recur within two years and/or there was not a similar item in the preceding two years; (vi) Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments: the portion of the non-GAAP adjustments attributable to the equity interest of entities that F&G does not wholly own; and (vii) Income taxes: the income tax impact related to the above-mentioned adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction.















While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of F&G, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations. Adjusted net earnings should not be used as a substitute for net earnings (loss). However, we believe the adjustments made to net earnings (loss) in order to derive adjusted net earnings provide an understanding of our overall results of operations.

Adjusted Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding















Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is the same as weighted average diluted shares outstanding except for periods in which our preferred stocks are calculated to be dilutive to either net earnings attributable to common shareholders or adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders, but not both, or there is a net earnings loss attributable to common shareholders on a GAAP basis, but positive adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders using the non-GAAP measure. The above exceptions are made to include relevant diluted shares when dilution occurs and exclude relevant diluted shares when dilution does not occur for adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders.















Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and for investors and analysts to assess the level of return driven by the Company that is available to common shareholders.















Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to common shareholders per Diluted Share















Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is calculated as adjusted net earnings plus preferred stock dividend (if the preferred stock has created dilution). This sum is then divided by the adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.















Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and for investors and analysts to assess the level of return driven by the Company that is available to common shareholders.















Adjusted Return on Assets attributable to Common Shareholders















Adjusted return on assets attributable to common shareholders is calculated by dividing year-to-date annualized adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders by year-to-date AAUM. Return on assets is comprised of net investment income, less cost of funds, flow reinsurance fee income, owned distribution margin and less expenses (including operating expenses, interest expense and income taxes) consistent with our adjusted net earnings definition and related adjustments. Cost of funds includes liability costs related to cost of crediting as well as other liability costs. Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing financial performance and profitability earned on AAUM.















Adjusted Return on Average Common Shareholder Equity, excluding AOCI















Adjusted return on average common shareholder equity is calculated by dividing the rolling four quarters adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders, by total average F&G equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI. Average equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI for the twelve month rolling period is the average of 5 points throughout the period. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments, changes in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits and discount rate assumption changes for the future policy benefits, management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be a useful internally and for investors and analysts to assess the level return driven by the Company's adjusted earnings.















Assets Under Management (AUM)

AUM is comprised of the following components and is reported net of reinsurance assets ceded in accordance with GAAP: (i) total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding investments in unconsolidated affiliates, owned distribution and derivatives; (ii) investments in unconsolidated affiliates at carrying value; (iii) related party loans and investments; (iv) accrued investment income; (v) the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments; and (vi) cash and cash equivalents excluding derivative collateral at the end of the period.















Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio that is retained.















AUM before Flow Reinsurance















AUM before Flow Reinsurance is comprised of AUM plus flow reinsured assets, including certain block reinsured assets that have the characteristics of flow reinsured assets.















Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio including reinsured assets.















Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) (Quarterly and YTD)















AAUM is calculated as AUM at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.















Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on retained assets.















Book Value per Common Share, excluding AOCI















Book value per Common share, excluding AOCI is calculated as total F&G equity attributable to common shareholders divided by the total number of shares of common stock outstanding. Management considers this to be a useful measure internally and for investors and analysts to assess the capital position of the Company.















Debt-to-Capitalization Ratio, excluding AOCI















Debt-to-capitalization ratio is computed by dividing total aggregate principal amount of debt by total capitalization (total debt plus total equity, excluding AOCI). Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing its capital position.















Return on Average F&G common shareholder Equity, excluding AOCI















Return on average F&G common shareholder equity, excluding AOCI is calculated by dividing the rolling four quarters net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders, by total average F&G equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI. Average F&G equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI for the twelve month rolling period is the average of 5 points throughout the period. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments, changes in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits and discount rate assumption changes for the future policy benefits, management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and for investors and analysts to assess the level of return driven by the Company that is available to common shareholders.















Sales















Annuity, IUL, funding agreement and non-life contingent PRT sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Sales from these products are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e., contractholder funds) within the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. Life contingent PRT sales are recorded as premiums in revenues within the consolidated financial statements. Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.















Total Capitalization, excluding AOCI















Total capitalization, excluding AOCI is based on total equity excluding the effect of AOCI and the total aggregate principal amount of debt. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments, changes in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits and discount rate assumption changes for the future policy benefits, management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to provide useful supplemental information internally and to investors and analysts to help assess the capital position of the Company.















Total Equity, excluding AOCI

Total equity, excluding AOCI is based on total equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments, changes in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits and discount rate assumption changes for the future policy benefits, management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to provide useful supplemental information internally and to investors and analysts assessing the level of earned equity on total equity.















Total F&G Equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI















Total F&G equity attributable to common shareholder, excluding AOCI is based on total F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. shareholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI and preferred stocks, including additional paid-in-capital. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments, changes in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits and discount rate assumption changes for the future policy benefits, management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and for investors and analysts to assess the level of return driven by the Company that is available to common shareholders.

